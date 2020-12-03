PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
auto refresh
December 03, 2020 / 09:53 AM IST
Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Leaders of 35 farmer unions will meet Union Ministers at Vigyan Bhawan today
Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Farmers' protest against the Centre's new farm laws has entered 8th day. The government is set to conduct another round of talks with leaders of farmer unions today.
Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates:  The Delhi Chalo farmers' protest at border points in Delhi has entered the 8th day on December 3. The government will hold talks with leaders of farmer unions today

  • December 03, 2020 / 10:19 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Som Prakash, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry: We are hopeful that the meeting will be successful. The aim of holding a dialogue is to find a solution

  • December 03, 2020 / 09:58 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Farmers' leaders depart from Singhu border for their meeting the government on farm laws. "35 leaders are going to meet the government. We are educated farmers, we know what is good for us. We want these laws to be withdrawn," a leader told ANI.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • December 03, 2020 / 09:57 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | A group of farmers perform 'havan' at Gazipur-Ghaziabad (Delhi-UP) border. A delegation of farmers will meet Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar today.

  • December 03, 2020 / 09:51 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | All eyes on Centre's key talks with farm leaders today, Amit Shah meets Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

    Representatives of 35 farmers unions will sit with Central government ministers in the second round of talks at Vigyan Bhawan today as thousands of farmers continue their protest for the eighth straight day on the Delhi outskirts seeking repeal of three controversial farm laws, among other demands.

    In today’s meeting that begins at 12 noon, the Centre is expected to address some issues, not linked to the farm laws that the farmer leaders had raised in their earlier meetings, sources said. The meeting held on December 1 was inconclusive with the Centre asking farmer leaders to come up with ‘clause-wise’ objections in the farm laws in the next meeting.

    Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and Union Minister of State for Commerce Som Prakash, who is an MP from Punjab, attended the meeting that lasted three-and-a-half hours at New Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan. Read the full story here..

  • December 03, 2020 / 09:38 AM IST

    Govt indulging in 'divisive agenda' to break farmer unity: Protesters tell Agriculture minister

    The leaders of the protesting farmers wrote to Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday, demanding a special session of Parliament to repeal the new farm laws and asking the government to not"indulge in divisive agenda" to break farmers' unity. The letter comes a day before the second round of talks is scheduled to take place between the Centre and leaders of farmer unions to resolve the ongoing standoff over the new agriculture laws.

    "We ask the government not to indulge in any divisive agendas with regard to the farmers' movement which is united in its demands at this point of time.This was clear from the meeting proceedings yesterday (Tuesday),"Samyukt Kisan Morcha Coordination Committee, which is spearheading the protests, said in the letter.

  • December 03, 2020 / 09:25 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | The Centre is trying to divide the farmers. We won't attend any meeting called by the government until PM Modi doesn't hold a meeting with leaders of all 507 farmers' unions: SS Subhran, Joint Secy, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Punjab, at Singhu border

  • December 03, 2020 / 09:01 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | A group of farmers from Rajasthan join the protest at Singhu (Delhi-Haryana) border against Centre's farm laws. A farmer says, "Around 500 farmers from Rajasthan are reaching here soon. PM said many times that MSP will be protected. So, what's the problem in putting it in writing?"

  • December 03, 2020 / 08:56 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | No outside person allowed to interfere in India's internal issues, says farmer leader

    No outside person is allowed to interfere in India's internal matters, one of the agitating farmer leaders said about Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's support to protest against the Centre's farm laws. At a press conference on Singhu border near Delhi, Madhya Pradesh-based farmer leader Shiv Kumar Kakkaji said the agitation would continue till the government withdrew all three farm laws.

    "No outside person is allowed to interfere in India's internal issues," he said when asked by Trudeau's support to the farmers protest. He, however, welcomed the Canadian prime minister's concern for the farmers. "They are worried about our issues and we welcome that," he said.

  • December 03, 2020 / 08:56 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | No outside person allowed to interfere in India's internal issues, says farmer leader

    No outside person is allowed to interfere in India's internal matters, one of the agitating farmer leaders said about Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's support to protest against the Centre's farm laws. At a press conference on Singhu border near Delhi, Madhya Pradesh-based farmer leader Shiv Kumar Kakkaji said the agitation would continue till the government withdrew all three farm laws.

    "No outside person is allowed to interfere in India's internal issues," he said when asked by Trudeau's support to the farmers protest. He, however, welcomed the Canadian prime minister's concern for the farmers. "They are worried about our issues and we welcome that," he said.

  • December 03, 2020 / 08:31 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | British Sikh politicians voice support for agitating farmers in India

    British Sikh Opposition politicians have voiced their support for farmers agitating in India against the new farm laws and called for a "peaceful solution" as soon as possible. A number of Opposition MPs in Britain have been speaking out over the issue on social media, with Labour Virendra Sharma calling for a "peaceful solution as soon as possible.

    "Farmers work tirelessly to earn an honest living and to feed millions of people. I find it distressing that thousands of the farmers from Punjab feel the need to march in Delhi to ask for a fair standard of living," he said, adding that he "applauds the bravery" of Home Minister Amit Shah in stepping forward and offering to negotiate.
     

  • December 03, 2020 / 08:17 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Volunteers from a gurudwara in Ghaziabad distribute tea to protesting farmers stationed at Delhi-Ghazipur border

Load more

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.