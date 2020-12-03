Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Leaders of 35 farmer unions will meet Union Ministers at Vigyan Bhawan today

December 03, 2020 / 09:51 AM IST

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | All eyes on Centre's key talks with farm leaders today, Amit Shah meets Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Representatives of 35 farmers unions will sit with Central government ministers in the second round of talks at Vigyan Bhawan today as thousands of farmers continue their protest for the eighth straight day on the Delhi outskirts seeking repeal of three controversial farm laws, among other demands.

In today’s meeting that begins at 12 noon, the Centre is expected to address some issues, not linked to the farm laws that the farmer leaders had raised in their earlier meetings, sources said. The meeting held on December 1 was inconclusive with the Centre asking farmer leaders to come up with ‘clause-wise’ objections in the farm laws in the next meeting.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and Union Minister of State for Commerce Som Prakash, who is an MP from Punjab, attended the meeting that lasted three-and-a-half hours at New Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan. Read the full story here..