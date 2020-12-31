Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan moves resolution against farm laws in state Assembly

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | As per media reports, protesting farmers damaged 1600 towers in Punjab affecting telecom services in the state. In many cases the power cables of these towers have been cut leaving telecom operators scrambling to provide services to customers in Punjab. The farmers protesting against the three farm laws enacted by the Modi government have specifically targeted the assets of Reliance Industries and the Adani Group whom they perceive to be the biggest beneficiaries of the new framework.
They need to understand that damaging Jio would also impact the telecom services of the company whose SIM they are using as the telecom industry uses a shared infrastructure model.
