December 31, 2020 / 09:33 AM IST

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan moves resolution against farm laws in state Assembly

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 36th day today. Discussions on the three farm laws and MSP is set to continue in the next round of talks on January 4.

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 36th day today. The government and farmer unions reached some common ground to resolve the protesting farmers' concerns over a rise in power tariff and penalties for stubble burning, but the two sides remained deadlocked over the main contentious issues of the repeal of
three farm laws and a legal guarantee for MSP. Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said at least 50 percent resolution has been reached with mutual agreement on two out of four items on the agenda and discussions would continue on the remaining two on January 4 at 2 pm. Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are staging a sit-in protest along Delhi borders. The protest started on November 26. The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system being retained. Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming.
  • December 31, 2020 / 09:59 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | As per media reports, protesting farmers damaged 1600 towers in Punjab affecting telecom services in the state. In many cases the power cables of these towers have been cut leaving telecom operators scrambling to provide services to customers in Punjab. The farmers protesting against the three farm laws enacted by the Modi government have specifically targeted the assets of Reliance Industries and the Adani Group whom they perceive to be the biggest beneficiaries of the new framework.

    They need to understand that damaging Jio would also impact the telecom services of the company whose SIM they are using as the telecom industry uses a shared infrastructure model.

    Opinion: Peaceful protest is a democratic right, but vandalism hurts India’s image

  • December 31, 2020 / 09:45 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in State Assembly: The current situation makes it clear that if this agitation continues, it will seriously affect Kerala. There is no doubt that Kerala will starve if the supply of food items from other states stops.

  • December 31, 2020 / 09:32 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Thiruvananthapuram: Special Session of Kerala Assembly over Centre's farm reform laws is underway. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has moved a resolution against the agri laws.

  • December 31, 2020 / 09:22 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Farmer leaders said the government agreed to their demands for dropping the penal provisions against farmers in an ordinance relating to stubble burning and to put on hold a proposed electricity amendment law. However, there was no concrete movement on their main demands for repeal of the three farm laws and a legal guarantee for MSP, union leaders said.

    The unions, however, have decided to postpone their proposed tractor rally, earlier scheduled for Thursday, till the next round of talks on January 4. Tomar said talks were held in a cordial atmosphere and the two sides reached an agreement on two issues -- one relating to the proposed electricity law and the other about an ordinance on penal provisions for stubble burning. He hailed the unions for maintaining peace and discipline during their protest but urged them to send the elderly, women and children back to their homes due to the extreme cold weather.

  • December 31, 2020 / 09:03 AM IST

     Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Govt wants all farmers get MSP benefit, says Yogi Adityanath: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said his government intended that all farmers get the MSP benefit, for which directives have been issued to ensure proper functioning of paddy procurement centres in the state. According to a press release, the chief minister directed that farmers' produce be procured without any delay and, if required, additional arrangements should be made for it. 

    The CM stressed that the intention of his government is to ensure that farmers get all benefits of the MSP, the release said. The chief minister, who was reviewing works of different departments, said the state government is committed to the betterment of the rural economy through dairies, for which more dugdh samitis should be set up and villagers be connected with dairy programmes by forming self-help groups. 
     

  • December 31, 2020 / 08:37 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Rajasthan government to organise 'Kisan Bachao-Desh Bachao' campaign: The Rajasthan government has decided to run a week-long 'Kisan Bachao-Desh Bachao' campaign from January 5 in all villages of the state in the backdrop of the farmers' protest against the Centre's new agri laws. Ministers, MLAs and other public representatives will participate in the campaign during which they will demand withdrawal of the laws.

    The decision on the campaign was taken in a meeting of the council of ministers chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday night. Congress workers will stage sit-ins across the state on January 3 during the campaign to express their solidarity with the agitating farmers, sources said. In the meeting, issues related to electricity to farmers, budget preparation, preparations for upcoming bypolls in three assemblies were also discussed. The ministers were also asked to identify priorities of works in the year 2021. 

  • December 31, 2020 / 08:07 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | In the list of facilities available to the farmers camping at the Singhu border point of Delhi, the latest is a tailoring stall, with two sewing machines, catering to the growing stitching needs of the protesters. From standard clothing alterations such as hemming and sewing to zipper replacement, hole and tear repair, and velcro placement, nothing is out of bounds for Dalbir Singh, a professional tailor from Punjab's Barnala district who is running the stall.

    "I had come to the protest site a week ago with my friends. That is when I realised that there is a lot of wear and tear in the clothes people are wearing.
    "Later, someone came to my shop in Barnala and said 'stitch my clothes I need to go Delhi for protest'. That is when the idea of opening this stall at Singhu struck us," said the 38-year-old Singh.

  • December 31, 2020 / 07:58 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | US Congressman welcomes Indian govt's efforts to engage with protesting farmers: A US Congressman has hailed the Indian government's efforts to engage with the protesting farmers to "ensure" that the legislation reflects their input and interests as well. India has called the remarks by foreign leaders and politicians on protests by farmers as "ill-informed" and "unwarranted", asserting that the matter pertains to the internal affairs of a democratic country.

    Addressing the US House of Representatives on Tuesday, Congressman Andy Levin said it is heartening to watch democracy in action in India and the popular support the farmers' movement is garnering throughout the nation and the global Indian diaspora. While I believe the Indian government should have consulted meaningfully with farmers before passing these laws, I welcome their efforts to engage with the protestors to ensure that legislation that affects these communities reflects their input and interests as well, Levin said. (PTI)

  • December 31, 2020 / 07:42 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Shed arrogance, accept farmers' demands: Congress to govt

    The government should make a fresh beginning in the new year by shedding its "stubbornness" and accepting the demands of the farmers protesting against the new agri laws, the Congress said on Wednesday. Addressing a joint press conference, Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja and Uttarakhand Congress chief Pritam Singh said the government should extend an olive branch to the farmers and agree to their demands, including repealing the laws.

    "The Centre is just tying farmers in knots. They have said we will not bend. So how will solutions be found? The new year is coming, we demand and urge the government to shed its arrogance and listen to the common people, farmers, labourers in a democracy," Selja said. The country's economy depends on the agricultural sector, she said and alleged that the economy has collapsed. "So is this arrogance justified?" Selja asked. "It is a very important day. We urge the Centre to heed to the farmers and agree to their demands. Repeal the farm laws and then make a fresh start. Give a new year gift to farmers," Selja told reporters as the government met protesting farmer unions for talks.

  • December 31, 2020 / 07:32 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Govt should include MSP in farm laws or take back legislations to end farmers' stir: Owaisi

    The NDA government at the Centre can amend the new farm laws and incorporate minimum support price (MSP)or withdraw them to end the over a month-long agitation by farmers near Delhi, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi said. Observing that thousands of farmers were protesting, he said it must be understood that their demands "are genuine. It is in national interest that the Modi government accepts the demands," he told reporters here.

    "There is a very easy way out for the government. The Prime Minister should tell the nation that they are going to amend the law and include MSP. Or, can take back those three laws," he said, responding to a question on the agitation. (PTI)

  • December 31, 2020 / 07:18 AM IST

     Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | AAP installs five hotspot devices at Singhu border: AAP leader Raghav Chadha on Wednesday installed five hotspot devices at the Singhu border providing internet access to the thousands of farmers protesting there against the three new agriculture laws. Chadha said many more WiFi devices will be installed in the coming days as per the requirement of the protesters.

    "We had asked our farmer brothers for feedback on areas at Singhu with poor mobile reception. Based on their inputs, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has installed WiFi hotspots. Each hotspot will cover an area of over 31,000 sq mt," Chadha told reporters. "Not only are we ready to install as many WiFi hotspots as required by our farmer brothers, but if similar demands arise from Tikri and other borders, we will install free WiFi hotspots there as well," he added.

  • December 31, 2020 / 07:15 AM IST

     Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Taking a note of damage to over 1,600 mobile towers during farmers' protest against the Centre's laws, Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore on Wednesday decided to summon the state's chief secretary and director general of police (DGP) to seek a report on it. Meanwhile, Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) has written to Punjab CM, seeking his intervention into the matter. The industrial body further said the blockage of key highways linking neighbouring states is resulting in losses to the tune of thousands of crores daily.

    "Governor Punjab V P Singh Badnore took a serious note of the vandalism during the ongoing protest of farmers, where in the past a few days, more than 1,600 mobile towers have been damaged," an official statement said here. He asked the state government to take immediate action to prevent such acts and protect communication infrastructure.

    Read: Punjab Governor to summon CS, DGP over damage to mobile towers; ASSOCHAM seeks CM's intervention

