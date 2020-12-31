Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan moves resolution against farm laws in state Assembly

December 31, 2020 / 09:33 AM IST

three farm laws and a legal guarantee for MSP. Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said at least 50 percent resolution has been reached with mutual agreement on two out of four items on the agenda and discussions would continue on the remaining two on January 4 at 2 pm. Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are staging a sit-in protest along Delhi borders. The protest started on November 26. The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system being retained. Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming.

The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 36th day today. The government and farmer unions reached some common ground to resolve the protesting farmers' concerns over a rise in power tariff and penalties for stubble burning, but the two sides remained deadlocked over the main contentious issues of the repeal of