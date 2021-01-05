Farmers' Protest News LIVE Updates: Govt, farm unions talks fail to make headway; stir enters day 41

January 05, 2021 / 07:36 AM IST

P) system being retained. Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming. The seventh round of talks between the government and protesting farmers ended inconclusively yesterday as unions stuck to their demand for a complete repeal of three farm laws they find pro-corporate, while the government wanted to discuss only "problematic" clauses or other alternatives to resolve the over one-month-long deadlock. The two sides decided to meet again on January 8.

Farmers' Protest News LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 41st day today. Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are staging a sit-in protest along Delhi borders. The protest started on November 26. The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MS