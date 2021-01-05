MARKET NEWS

January 05, 2021 / 07:36 AM IST

Farmers' Protest News LIVE Updates: Govt, farm unions talks fail to make headway; stir enters day 41

Farmers' Protest News LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' agitation has entered the 41st day. The seventh round of talks between the government and protesting farmers ended inconclusively yesterday.

Farmers' Protest News LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 41st day today. Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are staging a sit-in protest along Delhi borders. The protest started on November 26. The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MS
P) system being retained. Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming. The seventh round of talks between the government and protesting farmers ended inconclusively yesterday as unions stuck to their demand for a complete repeal of three farm laws they find pro-corporate, while the government wanted to discuss only "problematic" clauses or other alternatives to resolve the over one-month-long deadlock. The two sides decided to meet again on January 8.
  • January 05, 2021 / 07:56 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Bengal to hold assembly session to pass resolution against new agri farm laws

    Continuing her tirade against the Centre over the new agri farm laws, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that arrangements would soon be made to convene an assembly session to pass a resolution against the contentious Acts. With assembly polls knocking at the door, Banerjee also hinted that she was ready to implement the PM-Kisan scheme in Bengal, if the farmers benefitted out of it and said she had asked the Centre to share details of all those who have registered themselves on the Union government's portal for the programme. Banerjee, however, asserted that said she would never allow the implementation of the three farm laws, which have sparked protests across the country. (PTI)

  • January 05, 2021 / 07:28 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Congress offers aid to kin of farmers who died during stir

    Haryana Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda yesterday said the Congress Legislature Party will provide a financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to families of farmers who have died during the agitation against the Centre's farm laws. Hooda said all Congress MLAs will make efforts to help the families. Hooda also demanded from the state government to provide financial help and government job to a member of each family. He said it is the responsibility of the government to do so as people have lost their lives because of its stubborn attitude and insensitivity. (PTI)

  • January 05, 2021 / 07:25 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | AAP leader compares police action on farmers to Jallianwala episode, calls Khattar Gen Dyer

    AAP's Punjab unit co-incharge Raghav Chadha has compared Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to British General Reginald Dyer, a day after the state police fired teargas shells on a group of farmers protesting the Centre's new agri farm laws. Haryana Police on Sunday evening fired teargas canisters to thwart a march of a group of agitating farmers towards Delhi at Masani barrage in Rewari district. (PTI)

  • January 05, 2021 / 07:23 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Govt-farmers talks inconclusive as unions firm on repeal of laws

    The seventh round of talks between the government and protesting farmers ended inconclusively yesterday as unions stuck to their demand for a complete repeal of three farm laws they find pro-corporate, while the government wanted to discuss only "problematic" clauses or other alternatives to resolve the over one-month-long deadlock. The two sides decided to meet again on January 8, after no headway could be made in about one hour of talks in the first session, followed by almost two hours of break and barely 30 minutes of the second session. (PTI)

  • January 05, 2021 / 07:21 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s coverage of the farmers’ protest.

    The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 41st day today.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

