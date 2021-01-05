Farmers' Protest News LIVE Updates: Govt, farm unions talks fail to make headway; stir enters day 41

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Bengal to hold assembly session to pass resolution against new agri farm laws
Continuing her tirade against the Centre over the new agri farm laws, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that arrangements would soon be made to convene an assembly session to pass a resolution against the contentious Acts. With assembly polls knocking at the door, Banerjee also hinted that she was ready to implement the PM-Kisan scheme in Bengal, if the farmers benefitted out of it and said she had asked the Centre to share details of all those who have registered themselves on the Union government's portal for the programme. Banerjee, however, asserted that said she would never allow the implementation of the three farm laws, which have sparked protests across the country. (PTI)