Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Farmers' agitation enters 31st day

December 26, 2020 / 09:01 AM IST

system being retained. Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming. Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released an instalment of the financial benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN). At the push of a button, PM Modi enabled transfer of more than Rs 18,000 crore to over 9 crore beneficiary farmer families. The prime minister also interacted with and addressed farmers from six states as part of the event.

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 31st day today. Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are staging a sit-in protest along Delhi borders. The protest started on November 26. The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP)