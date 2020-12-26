MARKET NEWS

December 26, 2020 / 09:01 AM IST

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Farmers' agitation enters 31st day

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' agitation has entered the 31st day.

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 31st day today. Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are staging a sit-in protest along Delhi borders. The protest started on November 26. The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP)
system being retained. Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming. Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released an instalment of the financial benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN). At the push of a button, PM Modi enabled transfer of more than Rs 18,000 crore to over 9 crore beneficiary farmer families. The prime minister also interacted with and addressed farmers from six states as part of the event.
  • December 26, 2020 / 09:01 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Farmers attempt to gherao Punjab BJP leader's house

    Farmers owning allegiance to the Bharti Kisan union (Rajewal) yesterday attempted to gherao the house of a Punjab BJP leader in Jalandhar where a function was being held on the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

    Farmers tried to break barricades and police prevented them from doing so, following which a commotion took place in which headgears of some farmers were tossed up, police said. (Input from PTI)

  • December 26, 2020 / 08:45 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | No confidence in what Centre says on farm issues: CPI(M) General Secretary Yechury

    CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury yesterday said there is "no confidence" in the words of the BJP-led government, even as the Centre promised that talks with farmers on the three contentious agri reform laws would continue. Yechury's remarks came in reference to PM Modi’s statement at an event in which he said the government was ready for discussions on all issues with farmers with an open mind.

    "There is no confidence in Modi government's assurances for discussions with farmers since these bills were passed without any prior discussion and by preventing a vote in the House. No confidence in whatever they say. PM claimed today that some monies had been released. But this is part of a pre-poll ongoing scheme!" Yechury said in a couple of tweets. (Input from PTI)

  • December 26, 2020 / 08:27 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Not farmers but 'farm-grabbers' may lose land: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on new agriculture reform laws

    Union Minister Jitendra Singh yesterday said "farm-grabbers" may lose land that has been illegitimately taken away from farmers and not that of the agriculturists. He refuted the false rumours that the farmers will lose ownership of their land under the new farm laws.

    Participating in a special programme of PM-KISAN at Jammu and Kashmir’s Nagrota panchayat in Barnoti block, the minister said misgivings were sought to be spread even in Kathua district that the ownership and registry papers of farmers will be cancelled as per the new law. (Input from PTI)

  • December 26, 2020 / 08:16 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Farmers’ stir a living monument of BJP government's failure: Akhilesh Yadav

    Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav yesterday said the ongoing farmers’ agitation is a living monument of the BJP government’s failure. In a tweet in Hindi, Yadav said, "The protest against the farm laws is completing a month today. For the benefit of their dear rich friends and corporate sponsors, the BJP is trading a path which is against all -- farmers, labourers, middle and lower classes. The farmer protest is a living monument of the BJP government’s failure."

    Read the full story here

  • December 26, 2020 / 07:58 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Political rivals misusing farmers' stir to push their agenda; government willing to talk to all on farm issues: PM Modi

    PM Modi yesterday squarely blamed those with political agenda for the deadlock in the government's talks with protesting farmers and said genuine apprehensions about MSP guarantee have got overshadowed by unrelated issues such as the release of those accused of violence and making highways toll-free.

    While putting up a strong defence of the three new farm reform laws, Modi said the Centre is willing to resume the dialogue on all farmers-related issues, even with those staunchly opposed to his government as long as the talks are based on issues, facts and logic.

    Read more here

  • December 26, 2020 / 07:43 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released over Rs 18,000 crore to more than nine crore farmer families under the 'Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi' (PM-KISAN).

    At the push of a button, Modi enabled the transfer of money at an event which the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made into a mega exercise to reach out to farmers by having its leaders interact with the farming community at more than 19,000 venues across the country and also listen to the prime minister's address.

    Read more: PM Modi releases over Rs 18,000 crore to more than nine crore farmers

  • December 26, 2020 / 07:40 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are staging a sit-in protest along Delhi borders. The protest started on November 26.

    The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system being retained. Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming. The Centre has maintained that these reforms will benefit farmers.

  • December 26, 2020 / 07:40 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s coverage of the farmers’ protest. The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 31st day today.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

