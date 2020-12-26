Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Farmers' agitation enters 31st day

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Farmers attempt to gherao Punjab BJP leader's house
Farmers owning allegiance to the Bharti Kisan union (Rajewal) yesterday attempted to gherao the house of a Punjab BJP leader in Jalandhar where a function was being held on the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
Farmers tried to break barricades and police prevented them from doing so, following which a commotion took place in which headgears of some farmers were tossed up, police said. (Input from PTI)