December 20, 2020 / 10:34 AM IST

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Agitation enters 25th day; farmers observing 'Shradhanjali Diwas'

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The protest against the new farm reform laws at border points of Delhi has entered the 25th day today.

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 25th day today. Protesting farmers are observing 'Shradhanjali Diwas' today to pay homage to those who lost their lives during the ongoing agitation. Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are staging a sit-in protest along Delhi borders. The protest started on No
vember 26. The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system being retained. Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming. On December 18, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the new farm reform laws were not brought in overnight and that they were discussed by every government over two decades. Addressing farmers virtually as part of the ‘Kisan Kalyan Sammelan’, PM Modi slammed the opposition and said political parties should stop “misguiding” farmers.
