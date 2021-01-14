MARKET NEWS

January 14, 2021 / 08:29 AM IST

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Protesting farmers must participate in proceedings of SC-appointed panel: MoS Agri Kailash Choudhary

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' agitation has entered the 50th day. The 9th round of talks between the Centre and the farm bodies is scheduled to take place on January 15.

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 50th day today. Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are staging a sit-in protest along Delhi borders. The protest started on November 26. The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum Suppo
rt Price (MSP) system being retained. Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming. The Supreme Court on January 12 ordered a stay of the implementation of the contentious three new farm laws hoping this will end the prolonged protests by the farmers and also constituted a four-member panel of agri experts to resolve the impasse between their leaders and the Centre. But in their response to what the apex court called an extraordinary order of stay, the farmer unions made it clear they will not call off the protests until the three laws enacted in September are repealed.
  • January 14, 2021 / 08:27 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | On the government's view on the Supreme Court order, the Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary reiterated that the apex court's decision was against the government's wish. "We did not want the laws that were passed in Parliament to be stayed. In spite of this, the Supreme Court order is 'sarva-manya'. We welcome the Supreme Court order," he said. Choudhary said that the court has set up a "neutral panel" which will take views of farmers and experts and then submit a report.

    Regarding allegations made by farmer unions that panel members are in favour of laws, the minister said the Supreme Court has appointed neutral people in the committee. "We have to accept the court's decision. These members were in high post in the previous Congress government. I believe there is no politics in it. It is a neutral committee," he said. Unions are saying that the members in the committee had at some point supported the laws, but "I would like to say union leader Rakesh Tikait had also supported the laws," Choudhary said. "When the laws were passed, he had congratulated the prime minister saying that Mahendra Tikait's soul must be in peace after 27 years and his dreams are being fulfilled through these laws," he said. (PTI)

  • January 14, 2021 / 08:12 AM IST

     Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Protesting farmers must participate in proceedings of SC-appointed panel: Kailash Choudhary

    The government has asked protesting farmer unions to take part in the proceedings of the panel appointed by Supreme Court on the new agri laws, even as uncertainly prevails over the fate of the ninth-round of talks between the Centre and the farm bodies on January 15. The meeting is on as of now and both parties will decide whether to hold talks or not, Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary told PTI. The protesting farmer unions have said that they will not appear before the committee as they consider it to be "pro-government", but have shown willingness to attend the ninth-round of talks. The unions have said that they will not settle for anything less than a complete repeal of the laws.

  • January 14, 2021 / 07:57 AM IST

     Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | New farm laws to benefit capitalists not cultivators: Bhupesh Baghel

    The Centre's new farm laws will benefit capitalists and not cultivators, and it is unfortunate that peasants are being troubled by the NDA government in an agrarian country, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said on Wednesday. According to a statement issued by the Maharashtra Congress, Baghel made the remarks at an event held in Sangamner in Ahmednagar district.

    The Centre's new farm laws have benefited capitalists and traders and not the farmers. It is unfortunate the Centre is troubling farmers in an agrarian country, Baghel said, according to the statement. The Congress CM accused the Centre of deliberately ignoring the farmers who have been protesting outside Delhi against the new agri-marketing laws which were passed by Parliament in September last year.

  • January 14, 2021 / 07:39 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Several bonfires were lit at the Delhi-Haryana border stretch, the nerve centre of the farmers' agitation. The protesting farmers raised slogans, sang songs of resistance and hope as they orbited the bonfire, burning copies of farm laws and praying for the success of their protest. "This Lohri is filled with struggle," said Rajbir Singh, a 34-year-old farmer from Punjab's Barnala district. "It is minus the fun, the song and the dance we used to have back home on Lohri. But I am happy to be here and celebrate it with my family of farmers this time."

    "Today, we have burnt the copies, tomorrow the Centre will burn them. They have to, we will make them do it," he added. Many farmer leaders, including Yogendra Yadav and Gurnam Singh Chaduni, also threw copies of the farm laws into the bonfire, created on the premises of the movement's office.

  • January 14, 2021 / 07:31 AM IST

     Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | In a statement, the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee said that it has appealed to all districts around Delhi to make massive mobilisation for the Tractor Parade in the national capital on Republic Day. "All should assemble at the borders a day before for the parade," it stated. Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping at several Delhi border points, demanding a complete repeal of the three farm laws and legal guarantee of minimum support price for their crops.

  • January 14, 2021 / 07:28 AM IST

     Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Protesting farmers burnt copies of the contentious farm laws to mark the festival of Lohri on Wednesday, while a farmer union gave a call for massive mobilisation of people from all districts within a radius of 300 kilometres of Delhi for the proposed 'Kisan Parade' on January 26. The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee appealed to farmers to assemble in large numbers at the Delhi borders a day before for the proposed parade on Republic Day. It comes a day after the farmer unions announced that they would not appear before the committee formed by the Supreme Court to resolve the deadlock over the contentious farm laws.

  • January 14, 2021 / 07:27 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | The festival of Lohri was celebrated with traditional fervour in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh. Bonfires, an important part of the festivities, were lit as families danced to the tunes of famous festival songs like "Sundar mundriye ho". Amid the ongoing farmers' protest against the Centre's three farm laws, kites with messages of 'No Farmer No Food', 'Kisan' and 'Kisan Ekta Zindabad' written on them were a hit among the youths. Traditionally, Lohri celebrates the onset of the harvest season in Punjab. 

  • January 14, 2021 / 07:25 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | The Supreme Court on January 12 ordered a stay of the implementation of the contentious three new farm laws hoping this will end the prolonged protests by the farmers and also constituted a four-member panel of agri experts to resolve the impasse between their leaders and the Centre. But in their response to what the apex court called an extraordinary order of stay, the farmer unions made it clear they will not call off the protests until the three laws enacted in September are repealed. Thousands of farmers, mostly from Haryana and Punjab, are protesting at Delhi borders since November 28 last, demanding a repeal of the three laws and a legal guarantee to the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system for their crops.

  • January 14, 2021 / 07:24 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s coverage of the farmers’ protest.

    The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 50th day today.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

Video of the day

