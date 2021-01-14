Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Protesting farmers must participate in proceedings of SC-appointed panel: MoS Agri Kailash Choudhary

January 14, 2021 / 08:27 AM IST

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | On the government's view on the Supreme Court order, the Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary reiterated that the apex court's decision was against the government's wish. "We did not want the laws that were passed in Parliament to be stayed. In spite of this, the Supreme Court order is 'sarva-manya'. We welcome the Supreme Court order," he said. Choudhary said that the court has set up a "neutral panel" which will take views of farmers and experts and then submit a report.

Regarding allegations made by farmer unions that panel members are in favour of laws, the minister said the Supreme Court has appointed neutral people in the committee. "We have to accept the court's decision. These members were in high post in the previous Congress government. I believe there is no politics in it. It is a neutral committee," he said. Unions are saying that the members in the committee had at some point supported the laws, but "I would like to say union leader Rakesh Tikait had also supported the laws," Choudhary said. "When the laws were passed, he had congratulated the prime minister saying that Mahendra Tikait's soul must be in peace after 27 years and his dreams are being fulfilled through these laws," he said. (PTI)