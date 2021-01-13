MARKET NEWS

January 13, 2021 / 07:34 AM IST

Farmers' Protest Highlights: All members of SC-appointed panel favour farm laws, how can farmers expect justice from them, says Congress

Farmers' Protest Highlights: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' agitation has entered the 48th day. The Supreme Court today said that it will suspend the implementation of three farm laws till further orders. The top court said that it will also form a committee to hold talks.

Farmers' Protest Highlights: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 48th day today. Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are staging a sit-in protest along Delhi borders. The protest started on November 26. The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) syst
em being retained. Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming. The Supreme Court today (January 12) said that it will suspend the implementation of three farm laws till further orders. The top court said that it will also form a committee to hold talks. The apex court on January 11 said it is extremely disappointed with the way negotiations are going on between the Centre and the farmers on the new farm laws.
  • January 12, 2021 / 10:58 PM IST

    This LIVE blog session has concluded. Stay tuned to Moneycontrol for the latest news, views and updates.

  • January 12, 2021 / 09:30 PM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Inherent safeguards in farm laws, farmers misled that their land will be taken away: Centre to SC

    The Centre on January 12 told the Supreme Court that there are “inherent safeguards” in the new agri laws for protection of land of farmers, who have been “misled” that their lands will be taken away.
    The government told a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde, which stayed the implementation of the contentious three new farm laws till further orders, that it will be ensured that no farmer will lose his land.

    “Misapprehensions have been made that your (farmers) land will go and it will be taken away. That is how the farmers have been misled,” Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian.

  • January 12, 2021 / 08:39 PM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | All members of SC-appointed panel favour farm laws, how can farmers expect justice from them: Congress

    The Congress on Tuesday claimed that all four members of the committee, appointed by the Supreme Court to resolve the deadlock over farmers'' agitation against three farm laws, were in favour of the legislations, and posed how could the protesters expect justice from them.
    The party''s chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala sought to know whether any government lawyer disclosed the credentials of the committee members before the court.

    He also said that Prime minister Narendra Modi should talk to the farmers on January 15, when the next round of discussion between the agitators and the government is slated.

  • January 12, 2021 / 07:15 PM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Farmers left with no option other than to boycott SC-appointed panel, says Sitaram Yechury

  • January 12, 2021 / 06:42 PM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Kerala Agriculture Minister VS Sunil Kumar on Farmers' protest

  • January 12, 2021 / 06:08 PM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Members of committee set up by Supreme Court on farm laws are pro-government: Union leaders

    Farmer union leaders in a press conference stated that they will not accept any committee formed by Supreme Court for mediation. Calling them pro-government, farmer leaders said that they won't accept resolution by the Committee and that the protests will continue even after January 26. 

  • January 12, 2021 / 05:36 PM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Govt must come forward now to consider farmers's demand, says ex-law min Ashwani Kumar

    Former Union Law Minister Ashwani Kumar reacted after Supreme Court's judgment to stay all three farm laws until further order and said "the nation will expect lots from SC to solve humanitarian problems, but essentially it seems the matter of the policy."

    "I do not know to what extent the Supreme Court eventually able to resolve the matter. The responsive government must come forward now to favourably consider the demand of the farmers," Ashwani Kumar told ANI.

  • January 12, 2021 / 04:05 PM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Why keep women, elderly in farm protests, asks CJI; Yogendra Yadav responds on Twitter

  • January 12, 2021 / 03:55 PM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Rahul Gandhi to visit Tamil Nadu for 'Jallikattu' to lend 'moral' support to farmers protest

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi would visit Tamil Nadu on January 14, the Pongal day and witness a bull taming event, 'Jallikattu,' the party's state president KS Alagiri said. Gandhi would lend his moral support to farmers protesting against the new farm reform laws across the country by witnessing the sport at Avaniapuram in Madurai district, he told reporters. "The bull is a symbol of farmers and part of their lives," the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president said. (PTI)

  • January 12, 2021 / 03:42 PM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | The Supreme Court stayed the implementation of the controversial farm laws till further orders today and decided to set up a committee to resolve the impasse between the Centre and the farmers' unions protesting at Delhi's borders over the legislations. Reacting to the verdict, a farmer leader Harinder Lokhwal said the protest will continue until the contentious farm laws are repealed. (PTI)

  • January 12, 2021 / 03:09 PM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Police detain IYC activists as they try to protest against farm laws near Tomar's residence

    The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) today said its members were detained by police after they tried to stage a protest near Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar's residence in Delhi against the Centre's farm laws. IYC president Srinivas B and many other activists were taken to Connaught Place police station. Many other activists were detained and taken to other police stations, Rahul Rao, national media in-charge of IYC, said.
    The IYC activists who assembled at Kamraj Marg were stopped by police as they tried to march towards Tomar's residence on Krishna Menon Marg. Raising slogans against the Modi government, they tried to cross a barricade following which they were detained by police. (PTI)

  • January 12, 2021 / 02:51 PM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Farmer leaders welcomed the Supreme Court's order to stay the implementation of three farm laws, but said they would not call off their protest until the legislations are repealed. The Sankyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of around 40 protesting farmer unions, has called a meeting later in the day to decide the next course of action. The farmer leaders said they are not willing to participate in any proceedings before a committee appointed by the Supreme Court, but a formal decision on this will be taken by the Morcha.

    Read more | Farmer leaders welcome SC verdict staying implementation of 3 agriculture laws, but say protest to continue

