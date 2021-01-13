Farmers' Protest Highlights: All members of SC-appointed panel favour farm laws, how can farmers expect justice from them, says Congress

January 13, 2021 / 07:34 AM IST

em being retained. Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming. The Supreme Court today (January 12) said that it will suspend the implementation of three farm laws till further orders. The top court said that it will also form a committee to hold talks. The apex court on January 11 said it is extremely disappointed with the way negotiations are going on between the Centre and the farmers on the new farm laws.

Farmers' Protest Highlights: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 48th day today. Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are staging a sit-in protest along Delhi borders. The protest started on November 26. The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) syst