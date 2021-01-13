Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Protesting farmers to burn copies of new agri laws on Lohri festival

January 13, 2021 / 12:11 PM IST

stem being retained. Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming. The Supreme Court on January 12 ordered a stay of the implementation of the contentious three new farm laws hoping this will end the prolonged protests by the farmers and also constituted a four-member panel of agri experts to resolve the impasse between their leaders and the Centre. But in their response to what the apex court called an extraordinary order of stay, the farmer unions made it clear they will not call off the protests until the three laws enacted in September are repealed.

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 49th day today. Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are staging a sit-in protest along Delhi borders. The protest started on November 26. The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) sy