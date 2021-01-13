MARKET NEWS

January 13, 2021 / 12:11 PM IST

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Protesting farmers to burn copies of new agri laws on Lohri festival

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' agitation has entered the 49th day. The Supreme Court on January 12 said that it will suspend the implementation of three farm laws till further orders. The top court said that it will also form a committee to hold talks.

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 49th day today. Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are staging a sit-in protest along Delhi borders. The protest started on November 26. The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) sy
stem being retained. Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming. The Supreme Court on January 12 ordered a stay of the implementation of the contentious three new farm laws hoping this will end the prolonged protests by the farmers and also constituted a four-member panel of agri experts to resolve the impasse between their leaders and the Centre. But in their response to what the apex court called an extraordinary order of stay, the farmer unions made it clear they will not call off the protests until the three laws enacted in September are repealed.
  • January 13, 2021 / 11:55 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the Agriculture Reforms today. Chautala had met Home Minister Amit Shah yesterday. (CNN News18)

  • January 13, 2021 / 11:41 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Sankyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of around 40 protesting farmer unions, will hold a meeting later today to discuss the next course of action. This comes a day after the protesting farmer unions asserted they will not appear before the Supreme Court-appointed panel, alleging it was "pro-government", and said they won't settle for anything less than the repeal of the three contentious laws. The unions also raised doubts over the neutrality of the members of the committee even as they welcomed the top court's order to stay the implementation of the laws. (PTI)

  • January 13, 2021 / 11:16 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Actor Vindu Dara Singh says he is awaiting the happiness of the farmers who need to find an amicable solution from the government, which needs to act fast on new farm laws, as he extends greeting on Lohri festival.

  • January 13, 2021 / 10:55 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | On Lohri, protesting farmers in Delhi to burn copies of new agri reform laws

    Farmers protesting at Delhi borders said they will burn copies of Centre's new agriculture reform laws at all demonstration sites on the festival of Lohri today, as a mark of protest against the legislations, reported news agency PTI. Lohri is mostly celebrated in north India, marking the beginning of the spring season. Bonfires are a special characteristic of the festival. Farmers' leader Manjeet Singh Rai said they will celebrate Lohri by burning the copies of farm laws at all protest sites in the evening.

  • January 13, 2021 / 10:25 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | After SC order, farmers should end protest: ML Khattar

    Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar yesterday said the farmers protesting at Delhi's borders should end their agitation now following the formation of a committee by the Supreme Court over the new farm laws. The ball is now in the court of the SC and I feel whatever is its decision, it will be acceptable to all, he said, welcoming the SC order. The Supreme Court stayed till further orders the implementation the three central agri-marketing laws over which farmers from Punjab and Haryana have been protesting for weeks. The court also announced the formation of a four-member committee to resolve the deadlock over the new laws between the Centre and farmers' unions. (PTI)

  • January 13, 2021 / 09:48 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | SC stay on farm laws only to give farmers 'perception' of achievement: CPI(ML)

    The CPI(ML) has claimed that the Supreme Court's stay on the implementation of the contentious farm laws has been done to give farmers "a perception of achievement" so that they may withdraw the protest against the legislations. In a statement, the CPI(ML) central committee, said in order to stay or suspend a law, a court is expected to find that law unconstitutional and explain its reasoning in its order. (PTI)

  • January 13, 2021 / 09:34 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | The Supreme Court yesterday stayed the implementation of the three controversial farm laws till further orders and decided to set up a four-member committee to resolve the impasse over them between the Centre and farmers' unions protesting at Delhi borders.
    The four members of this committee are:

    > Bhartiya Kisan Union president Bhupinder Singh Mann
    > Maharashtra's Shetkeri Sangthana chief Anil Ghanwat
    > South Asia International Food Policy Research Institute's director Pramod Kumar Joshi
    > Agriculture economist Ashok Gulati

  • January 13, 2021 / 08:59 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | During teh Supreme Court hearing on January 12, the Centre said that there are inherent safeguards in the new agri reform laws for the protection of the land of farmers, who have been misled that their lands will be taken away. The government told a bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde, which stayed the implementation of the contentious three new farm laws till further orders, that it will be ensured that no farmer will lose his land. (PTI)

  • January 13, 2021 / 08:24 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Sharad Pawar welcomes SC order to stay implementation of 3 farm laws

    Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar has welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to stay the implementation of three farm laws and set up a four-member panel to resolve the impasse between the government and farmer unions over the legislations.

  • January 13, 2021 / 08:04 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Issue of farm laws function of political, rather than judicial process: Congress leader

    Senior Congress leader and former law minister Ashwani Kumar has said that the issue of farm laws is essentially one of policy and clearly a function of political rather than a judicial process. He said the committee formed by the Supreme Court will not serve its purpose of ending the deadlock over farmers' agitation as the panel has members who have supported the legislations. He said the "benign and well-meaning" intervention of the apex court to resolve the crisis "is not likely to end the stalemate" as farmers' unions have publicly declared their opposition to the new committee and are insisting on the repeal of farm laws. (PTI)

  • January 13, 2021 / 07:42 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | The agitating farmers do not even know what they want and what is the problem with the farm laws, which shows that they are doing this because someone asked them to do it: Hema Malini, BJP MP from Mathura (ANI)

  • January 13, 2021 / 07:26 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | The Supreme Court yesterday ordered a stay of the implementation of the contentious three new farm laws hoping this will end the prolonged protests by the farmers and also constituted a four-member panel of agri experts to resolve the impasse between their leaders and the Centre. But in their response to what the apex court called an extraordinary order of stay, the farmer unions made it clear they will not call off the protests until the three laws enacted in September are repealed.

