Farmers' Protest News LIVE UPdates: SC to pronounce orders on farm laws, ongoing agitation today

January 12, 2021 / 09:16 AM IST

P) system being retained. Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming. The Supreme Court on January 11 said it is extremely disappointed with the way negotiations are going on between the Centre and the farmers on the new farm laws. The apex court will pronounce its orders today (January 12) on various issues related to the farm laws and the farmers' ongoing stir at Delhi borders.

Farmers' Protest News LIVE UPdates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 48th day today. Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are staging a sit-in protest along Delhi borders. The protest started on November 26. The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MS