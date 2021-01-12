MARKET NEWS

January 12, 2021 / 09:16 AM IST

Farmers' Protest News LIVE UPdates: SC to pronounce orders on farm laws, ongoing agitation today

Farmers' Protest News LIVE UPdates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' agitation has entered the 48th day. The Supreme Court Monday pulled up the Centre for its handling of the farmers' protest against the new farm laws, saying it is extremely disappointed with the way negotiations between them were going.

Farmers' Protest News LIVE UPdates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 48th day today. Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are staging a sit-in protest along Delhi borders. The protest started on November 26. The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MS
P) system being retained. Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming. The Supreme Court on January 11 said it is extremely disappointed with the way negotiations are going on between the Centre and the farmers on the new farm laws. The apex court will pronounce its orders today (January 12) on various issues related to the farm laws and the farmers' ongoing stir at Delhi borders.
  • January 12, 2021 / 09:29 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | The Supreme Court of India will pronounce its orders today at 11 am on various issues related to the farm laws and the farmers' ongoing stir at Delhi borders.

  • January 12, 2021 / 09:10 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | The Centre and the farmer unions have held eight rounds of talks without any breakthrough while the protests by farmers at Delhi's border points began on November 28. During the eighth round on January 7, the Centre had firmly ruled out repealing the contentious laws while the farmer leaders said they are ready to fight till death and their "ghar waapsi will happen only after law waapsi".

  • January 12, 2021 / 08:39 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Serious efforts made to engage with 'limited number' of protesting farmers: Centre to SC

    Serious, sincere and constructive efforts have been made to engage with limited number of farmers protesting at Delhi borders, the Centre told the Supreme Court yesterday in its effort to dispel erroneous notion that Parliament did not undertake consultative process before passing the statutes. The statement to this effect was made by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare in an affidavit which was filed hours after the apex court pulled up the Centre for its handling of the farmers protest against the new agri laws observing that it was extremely disappointed with the way negotiations between them were going. (PTI)

  • January 12, 2021 / 07:53 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Villagers protesting against farmers' stir return home

    A day after blocking traffic on one carriageway of Jaipur-Delhi National Highway alleging that protesting farmers were creating unemployment and littering garbage in adjoining fields, local villagers returned home yesterday after Haryana police opened a slip lane on the highway. On January 10, locals near agitation site in Shajahanpur of Rajasthan's Alwar had pitched tents on one carriageway of the highway against the farmers' agitation. Sumer Singh, a protesting villager said their work and employment have been adversely affected due to the farmers' blockade and demanded its immediate removal. (PTI)

  • January 12, 2021 / 07:29 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Don't want to appear before any SC-appointed committee: Farmer leaders

    A joint front of 40 agitating farmer unions yesterday welcomed the suggestion of the Supreme Court for a stay on the agri laws implementation but said they are not willing to participate in any proceedings before a committee that may be appointed by it. Pulling up the Centre for its handling of the farmers' protest, the apex court yesterday said it is extremely disappointed with the way negotiations between them were going and will constitute a committee headed by a former Chief Justice of India to resolve the impasse. (PTI)

  • January 12, 2021 / 07:28 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | SC to pronounce orders on farm laws, farmers' protests today

    After some tough talk that the Centre has been given a long rope and "failed" to break the deadlock and not been "effective" in handling the stir, the Supreme Court yesterday said it will pronounce orders today on various issues related to the farm laws and the farmers' ongoing stir at Delhi borders. It also proposed setting up a committee headed by a former Chief Justice of India (CJI) to find ways to resolve the impasse. At a virtual hearing, a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde questioned the Centre's vehement opposition to its suggestion that the implementation of the farm laws enacted in September be kept on hold for the time being so as to help find an amicable solution. (PTI)

  • January 12, 2021 / 07:26 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Farmers threaten to 'gherao' UP Raj Bhavan on January 23

    A section of farmers protesting against the three central farm laws has threatened to 'gherao' Uttar Pradesh Raj Bhavan on January 23. Bhartiya Kisan Union spokesperson Dharmendra Malik in a statement said the agitating farmers would also burn copies of farm legislation on that day. Malik said the BKU executive committee, in a meeting at Ghazipur-UP gate border, also decided to observe January 18 as Mahila Kisan Divas (Women Farmers' Day) during which the womenfolk of villages would lead the ongoing protest against the government. Referring to some observations by the Supreme Court during the hearing of a bunch of petitions against the farm laws, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said these remarks by the apex court were a slap on the face of the government and Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar should resign on moral grounds after these remarks. (PTI)

  • January 12, 2021 / 07:24 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s coverage of the farmers’ protest.

    The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 48th day today.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

