Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Supreme Court to hear pleas on farm laws, ongoing farmers' agitation today

January 11, 2021 / 07:39 AM IST

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | SC to hear pleas on farm laws, ongoing farmers' agitation at Delhi borders today

Amid a deadlock in the government's negotiations with protesting farmer unions, the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a clutch of pleas challenging the new farm laws as well as the ones raising issues related to the ongoing agitation at Delhi borders. The eighth round of talks between the Centre and the farmer unions on January 7 appeared heading nowhere as the Centre ruled out repealing the contentious laws while the farmer leaders said they are ready to fight till death and their 'ghar waapsi' will happen only after 'law waapsi'.

The Monday hearing on the pleas by a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde assumes significance as the Centre and the farmer leaders are scheduled to hold their next meeting on January 15. The top court, which had observed that there is no improvement on the ground regarding farmers' protests, was told by the Centre on the last date of hearing that "healthy discussions" were going on between the government and the unions over all the issues and there was good chance that both sides may come to a conclusion in the near future. The court had then assured the government of an adjournment on January 11 provided it urges so saying that the settlement through talks was a possibility. Continue reading...