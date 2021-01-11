Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Supreme Court to hear pleas on farm laws, ongoing farmers' agitation today

MARKET NEWS

January 11, 2021 / 07:40 AM IST

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 47th day today. Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are staging a sit-in protest along Delhi borders. The protest started on November 26. The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum Suppor
t Price (MSP) system being retained. Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming. The seventh round of talks between the government and protesting farmers ended inconclusively on January 4 as unions stuck to their demand for a complete repeal of three farm laws they find pro-corporate, while the government wanted to discuss only "problematic" clauses or other alternatives to resolve the over one-month-long deadlock. The two sides are scheduled to meet again today.
  • January 11, 2021 / 07:39 AM IST

     Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | SC to hear pleas on farm laws, ongoing farmers' agitation at Delhi borders today

    Amid a deadlock in the government's negotiations with protesting farmer unions, the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a clutch of pleas challenging the new farm laws as well as the ones raising issues related to the ongoing agitation at Delhi borders. The eighth round of talks between the Centre and the farmer unions on January 7 appeared heading nowhere as the Centre ruled out repealing the contentious laws while the farmer leaders said they are ready to fight till death and their 'ghar waapsi' will happen only after 'law waapsi'.

    The Monday hearing on the pleas by a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde assumes significance as the Centre and the farmer leaders are scheduled to hold their next meeting on January 15. The top court, which had observed that there is no improvement on the ground regarding farmers' protests, was told by the Centre on the last date of hearing that "healthy discussions" were going on between the government and the unions over all the issues and there was good chance that both sides may come to a conclusion in the near future. The court had then assured the government of an adjournment on January 11 provided it urges so saying that the settlement through talks was a possibility. Continue reading...

  • January 11, 2021 / 07:36 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Senior Delhi Police officers meet farmer leaders

    Senior Delhi Police officers including Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Vijayanta Arya on Sunday met representatives of farmer unions protesting against the Centre's agricultural reforms. The meeting came days ahead of Republic Day when the farm unions plan to take out a 'Kisan Parade' to the national capital from different parts of Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh to press their demand for repeal of the three farm laws. The officers said they frequently hold meetings with farmer leaders and the meeting on Sunday was also a routine meeting.

  • January 11, 2021 / 07:32 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Withdraw new agriculture laws: Sachin Pilot to Centre

    Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Sunday demanded from the Union government to withdraw the new farm laws, saying neither farmers nor state governments were consulted over it. Addressing farmers in Tonk, Pilot said there is not even a single representative of farmers in the Union government and no one is bothered about their plight.

    The economy is collapsing, petrol-diesel prices are skyrocketing, cylinder prices are rising, inflation is rising, unemployment is increasing and in such a situation, the government is hitting the farmers with such a move, he said, demanding the withdrawal of the laws. This is the first time that different opposition parties are unitedly demanding that the government should withdraw the laws. The government did not discuss the laws with farmers or any state government before enacting these, he said.

  • January 11, 2021 / 07:30 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s coverage of the farmers’ protest.

    The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 47th day today.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

