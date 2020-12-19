MARKET NEWS

December 19, 2020 / 08:29 AM IST

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Agitation enters 24th day; farm reform laws not introduced overnight, says PM Modi

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The protest against the new farm reform laws at border points of New Delhi has entered the 24th day today.

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 24th day today. Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the new farm reform laws were not brought in overnight and that they were discussed by every government over two decades. Addressing farmers virtually as part of the ‘Kisan Kalyan Sammelan’, PM Modi slammed the oppo
sition and said political parties should stop “misguiding” farmers. Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are staging a sit-in protest along Delhi borders. The protest started on November 26. The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system being retained. Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming.
  • December 19, 2020 / 08:29 AM IST

    Farmers’ protest LIVE updates | Puducherry CM tears up copies of farm reform laws at end of fast

    Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy yesterday tore up copies of the three farm reform laws at the culmination of a day-long fast in support of the agitating farmers at the borders of the national capital.

    Earlier, addressing the participants, Narayanasamy alleged that the bills passed by the Centre contravened all democratic norms and practices in Parliament, were totally against the farmers and would only 'pamper' corporates. He said the agitation by farmers would continue till the Centre scrapped the laws. (Input from PTI)

  • December 19, 2020 / 08:11 AM IST

    Farmers’ protest LIVE updates | The All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) yesterday said the issue of the ongoing farmers' protest needs to be resolved by the government and not the Supreme Court. The AIKS, a key member of the ‘Samyukta Kisan Morcha’ that is spearheading the ‘Dilli Chalo’ agitation against the three farm reform laws, asserted that no farmer organisation approached the court in the first place and asked for its intervention in the matter.

    Read | Government needs to resolve farmers' issue, not Supreme Court: AIKS

  • December 19, 2020 / 07:59 AM IST

    Farmers’ protest LIVE updates | PM Modi, who was addressing farmers virtually as part of the ‘Kisan Kalyan Sammelan’ yesterday, requested opposition political parties with "folded hands" to "keep all the credit" for the farm laws and said he just wants "ease in the life of farmers". PM Modi's speech attracted attention on social media.

    Read | With 'folded hands', PM Modi requests opposition to not mislead farmers: Here's how Twitter reacted

  • December 19, 2020 / 07:47 AM IST

    Farmers’ protest LIVE updates | Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the new farm reform laws were not brought in overnight and that they were discussed by every government over two decades.

    Addressing farmers virtually as part of the ‘Kisan Kalyan Sammelan’, PM Modi slammed the opposition and said political parties should stop “misguiding” farmers.

    Read | Farm reform laws not brought in overnight, were discussed by every govt over two decades: PM Modi

  • December 19, 2020 / 07:41 AM IST

    Farmers’ protest LIVE updates | Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are staging a sit-in protest along Delhi borders. The protest started on November 26.

    The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system being retained. Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming.

  • December 19, 2020 / 07:40 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE updates of the 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protests happening at the border points of New Delhi. The protest has entered the 24th day today.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates throughout the day.

