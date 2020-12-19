Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Agitation enters 24th day; farm reform laws not introduced overnight, says PM Modi

Farmers’ protest LIVE updates | Puducherry CM tears up copies of farm reform laws at end of fast
Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy yesterday tore up copies of the three farm reform laws at the culmination of a day-long fast in support of the agitating farmers at the borders of the national capital.
Earlier, addressing the participants, Narayanasamy alleged that the bills passed by the Centre contravened all democratic norms and practices in Parliament, were totally against the farmers and would only 'pamper' corporates. He said the agitation by farmers would continue till the Centre scrapped the laws. (Input from PTI)