Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: BKU (Bhanu) faction ends protest, Chilla border reopens after 57 days

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | The Bharatiya Kisan Union's (BKU) Bhanu faction yesterday announced it was withdrawing the protest against the new farm reform laws in the wake of the Republic Day violence. But the Lok Shakti group vowed to continue its demonstration.
With the BKU (Bhanu) withdrawing its protest, the Delhi-Noida Link Road via Chilla border reopened for traffic after 57 days, Noida Traffic Police officials said. The group had been occupying one of the carriageways on the key route, leading to its partial closure, since it began the protest on December 1, 2020. (Input from PTI)