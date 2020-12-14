Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Agitating farmers begin day-long fast, to intensify protest against farm reform laws

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates:
The Delhi Chalo farmers' protest at border points in New Delhi has entered the 19th day today. The heads of all farmer unions protesting against the agriculture reform laws have started a one-day hunger strike. The hunger strike between 8 am and 5 pm is part of the farmers' plan to intensify their agitation. Farmer leaders have rejected the governme
nt's offer of amendments in the new agriculture reform laws and a written assurance on continuing the MSP system. Union Minister Kailash Choudhary has said that the government will soon decide a date and call union leaders for the next round of talks. Previous five rounds of talks between the central government and representatives of 40 farmer unions remained inconclusive. Farmers have said that the protest will continue until their demands are met and the laws are scrapped. They fear that the new laws will dismantle the minimum support price (MSP) system and corporatise farming.