Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Agitating farmers begin day-long fast, to intensify protest against farm reform laws

December 14, 2020 / 10:48 AM IST

Farmers Protest LIVE Updates | Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has described his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal's announcement of observing a fast on Monday as "theatrics". Kejriwal has said he will observe a daylong fast on Monday in response to a call given by the farmers. Singh said the Kejriwal government had "backstabbed" the farmers by "shamelessly" notifying one of the farm laws on November 23.

"And now, they are indulging in theatrics by announcing that they would be sitting on a fast in support of the farmers' hunger strike on Monday," he said in a statement issued here. "Do you have no shame? At a time when our farmers are braving the winter cold on the roads outside your city and many of them are dying fighting for their rights, all you can think of is how to make the most of the opportunity to promote your political interests. Instead of doing anything constructive to help the protesting farmers, who are sitting outside your city for the past 17 days to seek justice, you and your party are busy playing politics," the Congress leader said.