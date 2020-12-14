PlusFinancial Times
December 14, 2020 / 11:00 AM IST

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Agitating farmers begin day-long fast, to intensify protest against farm reform laws

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Farmers' agitation against the Centre's new farm reform laws has entered 19th day today. The heads of all farmer unions protesting against the laws are observing a one-day hunger strike today.

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The Delhi Chalo farmers' protest at border points in New Delhi has entered the 19th day today. The heads of all farmer unions protesting against the agriculture reform laws have started a one-day hunger strike. The hunger strike between 8 am and 5 pm is part of the farmers' plan to intensify their agitation. Farmer leaders have rejected the governme
nt's offer of amendments in the new agriculture reform laws and a written assurance on continuing the MSP system. Union Minister Kailash Choudhary has said that the government will soon decide a date and call union leaders for the next round of talks. Previous five rounds of talks between the central government and representatives of 40 farmer unions remained inconclusive. Farmers have said that the protest will continue until their demands are met and the laws are scrapped. They fear that the new laws will dismantle the minimum support price (MSP) system and corporatise farming.
  • December 14, 2020 / 11:04 AM IST

    Farmers Protest LIVE Updates | Rajasthan: Sit-in protest at Shahjahanpur near Jaisinghpur-Khera border (Rajasthan-Haryana) continues for the second day today. 

  • December 14, 2020 / 10:55 AM IST

    Farmers Protest LIVE Updates | Gurnam Singh Chaduni, President, Bhartiya Kisan Union (Haryana): The government is misleading everyone on MSP. During the meeting held on December 8, Home Minister Amit Shah said that Centre can't buy all 23 crops at MSP as its costs Rs 17 lakh crore. Centre will continue buying crops at the same amount, as they use to before, that's what 'buying at MSP' means for them. But we can't survive on that anymore. And Centre is not buying crops at MSP from all states. (ANI)

  • December 14, 2020 / 10:48 AM IST

    Farmers Protest LIVE Updates | Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has described his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal's announcement of observing a fast on Monday as "theatrics". Kejriwal has said he will observe a daylong fast on Monday in response to a call given by the farmers. Singh said the Kejriwal government had "backstabbed" the farmers by "shamelessly" notifying one of the farm laws on November 23.

    "And now, they are indulging in theatrics by announcing that they would be sitting on a fast in support of the farmers' hunger strike on Monday," he said in a statement issued here. "Do you have no shame? At a time when our farmers are braving the winter cold on the roads outside your city and many of them are dying fighting for their rights, all you can think of is how to make the most of the opportunity to promote your political interests. Instead of doing anything constructive to help the protesting farmers, who are sitting outside your city for the past 17 days to seek justice, you and your party are busy playing politics," the Congress leader said.

  • December 14, 2020 / 10:31 AM IST

    Farmers Protest LIVE Updates | Leaders of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan), who had organised an event to demand the release of jailed activists last week, have decided to distance themselves from the one-day hunger strike call given by 32 farmer unions from Punjab on Monday. Sukhdev Singh, Punjab general secretary of BKU Ekta Ugrahan, said that Ugrahan leaders will not observe fast. "We will not participate (in one-day hunger strike)," Sukhdev told PTI.

    Photographs of some protesters at the Tikri border seen holding posters demanding release of activists arrested under various charges had gone viral, prompting Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to say that these "anti-social elements" are conspiring to spoil the atmosphere of the peasants' movement under the guise of farmers. "We did nothing wrong. We had just organised an event demanding their (jailed activists) release on Human Rights Day on Thursday," Sukhdev Singh said.

    The government on Friday asked protesting farmers to be vigilant against their platform being misused, saying some "anti-social" as well as "Leftist and Maoist" elements are conspiring to spoil the atmosphere of the agitation even as the protesters stuck to their demands. 

  • December 14, 2020 / 10:13 AM IST

    Farmers Protest LIVE Updates | Delhi Traffic Police: Ghazipur border is closed for traffic coming from Ghaziabad to Delhi due to farmers' protests. People are advised to take an alternate route for coming to Delhi via Anand Vihar, DND, Chilla, Apsara & Bhopra borders. Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Sabholi and Mangesh borders are closed. Please take alternate routes via Lampur, Safiabad & Singhu school toll tax borders. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba & GTK road. Please avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK road & NH-44.

  • December 14, 2020 / 10:12 AM IST

    Farmers Protest LIVE Updates | Delhi: Farmers' leaders sit on hunger strike at Tikri border as their protest enters 19th day. "Centre is being stubborn about our demands. This is an attempt to wake them up," says Balkaran Singh Brar, Working President, All India Kisan Sabha, Punjab.

  • December 14, 2020 / 09:59 AM IST

    Farmers Protest LIVE Updates | The ongoing farmers’ protest at the Singhu border in Delhi against the three new agriculture reform laws may grow bigger as 10,000 more protesters are expected to proceed to the national capital on December 14. The large group of farmers, coming from Rajasthan to join the agitation in Delhi, blocked the key Delhi-Jaipur national highway on December 13 when it was stopped by police. Following this, the traffic on the Delhi-Jaipur national highway stalled at Jaisingh Khera around 1.45 pm and vehicles were seen stuck on the stretch of up to 10 kilometer.

    Read: 10,000 more protestors to join agitation against new agri reform laws

  • December 14, 2020 / 09:43 AM IST

    Farmers Protest LIVE Updates | Delhi: Farmers' leaders including Rakesh Tikait of Bharatiya Kisan Union sit on a hunger strike at Ghazipur (Delhi-UP border). "There's no rift among farmers. 3 leaders of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) faction resigned because they were upset with their President Bhanu Pratap Singh, as to why he compromised," said Rakesh Tikait, Spokesperson, Bhartiya Kisan Union on 3 BKU (Bhanu Faction) leaders' resignation.

  • December 14, 2020 / 09:41 AM IST

    Farmers Protest LIVE Updates | Only a small fraction of farmers are protesting against the farm laws for the continuity of the colonial rule, as per noted Indian economist and current Executive Director of IMF, Surjit S Bhalla. Writing in an opinion piece for The Indian Express, Bhalla said, "The Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) came into existence almost 150 years ago by the colonial regime masters to help export raw cotton for the mills in Manchester.

    "The produce from those mills were then sold to the locals for heavy benefits. It was for this reason that the colonial masters established regulated markets thus compelling the poor farmers to sell their produce through the regulated markets. By supporting the farmers protesting against the farm bills, people are unawarely supporting the continuity of the colonial rule."

    He went on to say that the farmers union and the political parties also identified the monopoly enjoyed by the APMCs. Interestingly, the Congress party in the manifesto of 2019 elections supported the rights of the farmers to sell produce to the corporates. A protest for the same was undertaken by Bharat Kisan Union in 2008. "The repealment of this rule in 1991 by the government led to the Indian GDP doubling to an average of 6 percent for the next 30 years," he writes in the newspaper.

    Read: Farmers protesting against the farm bills are supporting the continuity of colonial rule, says economist Surjit Bhalla

  • December 14, 2020 / 09:19 AM IST

     Farmers Protest LIVE Updates | Farmer leaders have started their day-long hunger strike against the Centre's new farm laws and said protests will be held at all district headquarters later in the day, even as more people are expected to join ongoing agitation at Delhi border points. Farmer leader Baldev Singh said, "Representatives of farmer unions have started their hunger strike at Singhu Border."

    Read: Agitating farmers begin day-long fast, to intensify protest against agriculture laws

  • December 14, 2020 / 08:51 AM IST

    Farmers Protest LIVE Updates | Visuals from Singhu (Delhi-Haryana) border where farmers' protest entered 19th day today

