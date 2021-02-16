Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Agitating farmer unions demand release of activist Disha Ravi

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Govt insulted farmers, ministers called them traitors: Priyanka Gandhi
Accusing the Narendra Modi-led Union government of insulting farmers, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said the men who protect the country's borders are sons of farmers. Addressing a "kisan panchayat" in UP's Bijnore, the Congress leader said farmers were ridiculed in Parliament and dubbed as traitors by ministers.
"The farmer who is standing on your door, his son is standing at the border of the country. The farmer whom you are insulting, his son is safeguarding the country's border, she said referring to the protest against the farm laws at the Delhi borders. They were given a new name 'aandolanjivi' and 'parijivi'. All of you know the meaning of 'parijivi'. Your ministers called the farmers traitors, she said. Priyanka also criticised Haryana minister J P Dalal, who had stoked a controversy on Saturday saying the farmers who died during the course of the agitation would have passed away even if they had stayed back home.