MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
auto refresh
February 16, 2021 / 07:30 AM IST

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Agitating farmer unions demand release of activist Disha Ravi

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 83rd day today

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 83rd day today. Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are staging a sit-in protest along Delhi borders. The protest started on November 26, 2020. The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum
Support Price (MSP) system being retained. Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming. The Supreme Court had earlier ordered a stay on the implementation of these contentious laws, hoping it will end the protest. The farm union leaders have also rejected Centre's proposal to suspend implementation of the laws for the 18 months. On January 26, the protest turned violent when some farmers deviated from a pre-decided route for their Republic Day tractor rally and clashed with police. Some protesters scaled the ramparts of the Red Fort. Several protestors and police personnel were injured in the ensuing clashes. The farmers' unions also held a 'chakka jam' on February 6 where they blocked national and state highways to protest the internet ban in areas near their agitation sites and harassment allegedly meted out to them by authorities, among other issues.
  • February 16, 2021 / 07:29 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Govt insulted farmers, ministers called them traitors: Priyanka Gandhi

    Accusing the Narendra Modi-led Union government of insulting farmers, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said the men who protect the country's borders are sons of farmers. Addressing a "kisan panchayat" in UP's Bijnore, the Congress leader said farmers were ridiculed in Parliament and dubbed as traitors by ministers.

    "The farmer who is standing on your door, his son is standing at the border of the country. The farmer whom you are insulting, his son is safeguarding the country's border, she said referring to the protest against the farm laws at the Delhi borders. They were given a new name 'aandolanjivi' and 'parijivi'. All of you know the meaning of 'parijivi'. Your ministers called the farmers traitors, she said. Priyanka also criticised Haryana minister J P Dalal, who had stoked a controversy on Saturday saying the farmers who died during the course of the agitation would have passed away even if they had stayed back home.

  • February 16, 2021 / 07:27 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | DMK chief Stalin slams Centre for arrest of activist Disha Ravi

    DMK president MK Stalin on Monday denounced the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi by Delhi police on "flimsy charges", saying silencing critics through "authoritarian" means is not rule of law. "Shocked by the police arrest of Disha Ravi on flimsy charges. Silencing critics of the government through authoritarian means is not the rule of law," the top DMK leader tweeted.

    "I urge the BJP government to desist from taking such punitive action and instead listen to the voices of dissent from young persons," he said. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal dubbed her arrest an 'unprecedented attack on democracy.'

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • February 16, 2021 / 07:21 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Agitating farmer unions demand release of activist Disha Ravi

    The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, which is leading the agitation against new agri laws, on Monday again demanded the release of 21-year-old environmental activist Disha Ravi. Ravi was arrested on Saturday from Bengaluru by Delhi Police, which alleged that she, along with Mumbai lawyer Nikita Jacob and Pune-based engineer Shantanu, created the "toolkit" related to the farmers' agitation and shared it with others to tarnish India's image.

    "We are deeply concerned and anguished about the brazen misuse of police power by the government in its efforts to weaken the ongoing farmers' movement. We condemn the arrest of young environmental activist Disha Ravi without due procedures being followed. SKM demands her immediate unconditional release," the umbrella body of farmer unions said in a statement. The police on Monday said that "all due procedures were followed" in Ravi's arrest. The SKM had on Sunday also demanded Ravi's release.

  • February 16, 2021 / 07:19 AM IST

    Good morning!

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s coverage of the farmers’ protest. The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered 83rd day today. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates throughout the day.

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.