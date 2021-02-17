MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
auto refresh
February 17, 2021 / 08:39 AM IST

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Rights activists hold protest against arrest of Disha Ravi, Nodeep Kaur

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 84th day today

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 84th day today. Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are staging a sit-in protest along Delhi borders. The protest started on November 26, 2020. The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum
Support Price (MSP) system being retained. Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming. The Supreme Court had earlier ordered a stay on the implementation of these contentious laws, hoping it will end the protest. The farm union leaders have also rejected Centre's proposal to suspend implementation of the laws for the 18 months. On January 26, the protest turned violent when some farmers deviated from a pre-decided route for their Republic Day tractor rally and clashed with police. Some protesters scaled the ramparts of the Red Fort. Several protestors and police personnel were injured in the ensuing clashes. The farmers' unions also held a 'chakka jam' on February 6 where they blocked national and state highways to protest the internet ban in areas near their agitation sites and harassment allegedly meted out to them by authorities, among other issues.
  • February 17, 2021 / 08:38 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Disha Ravi's arrest: Alumni of Mount Carmel College condemn Delhi Police action

    The alumni of Bengaluru-based Mount Carmel College (MCC)  on February 16 condemned the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi. "We condemn the arrest of our fellow alumni Disha Ravi by the Delhi Police," the alumni group said in a statement, demanding her immediate release. The group also unconditionally expressed support to the climate activist and her family.

    Delhi Police arrested Ravi in a case filed against unnamed persons for sedition and conspiracy over a “toolkit” tweeted by climate campaigner Greta Thunberg on the farmers’ protest on February 3. "Disha has nothing to do with any of these issues, it is so surreal to think that she is currently in jail," says Medha Nidhi, a former Mount Carmel College student, adding that as an alumnus she feels that one way to extend support to the climate activist is by signing such petitions that condemn the arrest. Read more here...

  • February 17, 2021 / 08:18 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Ghaziabad district administration puts up hoardings reminding people of their rights and duties

    The Ghaziabad district administration on Tuesday put up hoardings at the designated protest site on the collectorate premises, mentioning the fundamental rights and duties of the citizens of the country. Political parties, non-governmental organisations, and social and religious outfits often hold sit-ins at the spot to draw the administration's attention towards their problems and hand over memorandums.

    A pamphlet of fundamental rights and duties will now be given to every person handing over memoranda to officials of the administration, District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey told PTI. The pamphlets and the hoardings will serve the purpose of making people aware of their rights and reminding them of their duties towards law and order, he added.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • February 17, 2021 / 07:51 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Toolkit case: Shantanu Muluk granted anticipatory bail; order on Nikita Jacob's bail plea on February 17

    The Bombay High Court reserved the order on the transit bail plea of activist Nikita Jacob, an accused in the "toolkit" case, for February 17. On the other hand, the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court granted anticipatory bail to activist Shantanu Muluk, a co-accused in the case.

    Both the pleas were taken up for hearing on February 16, a day after the Delhi Police issued non-bailable warrants against them. The Delhi Police has been restrained by the court from taking any coercive action against Nikita till the order on her transit bail plea is issued. Read the full story here...

  • February 17, 2021 / 07:38 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Clear misconceptions about farm laws: BJP's top brass to its leaders

    In the wake of mahapanchayats being organised by protesting farmer leaders, BJP president J P Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday held a meeting with party leaders from farm community of Haryana, Rajasthan and western UttarPradesh and told them to clear misconceptions about the agri laws. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and his cabinet colleague Sanjeev Balyan were also among those who attended the meeting.

    Mahapanchayats are being organised in these states by farmer leaders, who are protesting against the Centre's three new farm laws. Sources in the BJP said that the meeting is being held by Shah and Nadda in the wake of mahapanchayats being organised by khap panchayats (caste councils) of Jats in Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh and parts of Rajasthan.

    BJP leaders, functionaries, MPs, MLAs, mostly from the Jat community, were called in this meeting, they said. The party's top brass told these leaders to go in the public, especially to their respective community, and clear misconceptions and misgivings about the three new farm laws, the sources said. During the meeting, leaders mostly from Haryana expressed concern over political implications of the ongoing farmers' protest, they said. (PTI)

  • February 17, 2021 / 07:36 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Centre yet to explain merits of agri laws to farmers: RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary

    The Centre has so far not been able to explain what good the new agriculture laws would do to the farmers, Rashtriya Lok Dal vice president Jayant Chaudhary said on Tuesday. Addressing a mahapanchayat in Mathura's Mant area, Chaudhary took on the government over a host of other issues being faced by farmers including inflation and rising fuel prices.

    "Some people keep asking what is wrong with the laws, but I ask them what is good about the laws. The government has not been able to explain to farmers what good the new laws would do to them," the RLD leader said. At the mahapanchayat, the ninth such gathering in western Uttar Pradesh this month, he also sought to drum up support for the ongoing farmers' protest at Delhi's borders. Chaudhary, who has been holding a series of meetings with farmers across the state, alleged that the new laws would "destroy" the farmers instead of helping them.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • February 17, 2021 / 07:35 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Activists hold protest against arrest of Disha Ravi, Nodeep Kaur

    Rights activists held a protest here on Tuesday against the arrest of environment activist Disha Ravi and labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur. The protesters, who gathered at Ambedkar Circle here, condemned the arrests and termed them "shameful". Ravi (21) was arrested from Bengaluru on Saturday by the Delhi Police for allegedly creating and sharing a protest toolkit backing the farmers' agitation against the Centre's new agriculture laws.

    Kaur (23), along with others, was arrested on January 12 for allegedly gheraoing an industrial unit and demanding money from the company in Haryana's Sonipat district, according to police. A member of the Mazdoor Adhikar Sangathan and a resident of Giadarh village in Punjab's Muktsar district, she is facing three cases that include charges of attempt to murder and extortion.

  • February 17, 2021 / 07:34 AM IST

    Good morning!

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s coverage of the farmers’ protest. The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered 84th day today. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates throughout the day.

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.