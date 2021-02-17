Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Rights activists hold protest against arrest of Disha Ravi, Nodeep Kaur

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Disha Ravi's arrest: Alumni of Mount Carmel College condemn Delhi Police action
The alumni of Bengaluru-based Mount Carmel College (MCC) on February 16 condemned the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi. "We condemn the arrest of our fellow alumni Disha Ravi by the Delhi Police," the alumni group said in a statement, demanding her immediate release. The group also unconditionally expressed support to the climate activist and her family.
Delhi Police arrested Ravi in a case filed against unnamed persons for sedition and conspiracy over a “toolkit” tweeted by climate campaigner Greta Thunberg on the farmers’ protest on February 3. "Disha has nothing to do with any of these issues, it is so surreal to think that she is currently in jail," says Medha Nidhi, a former Mount Carmel College student, adding that as an alumnus she feels that one way to extend support to the climate activist is by signing such petitions that condemn the arrest. Read more here...