MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
auto refresh
February 20, 2021 / 09:40 AM IST

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | No need to hold mahapanchayats in Haryana, Punjab, says farmer leader Charuni

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 87th day today

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 87th day today. Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are staging a sit-in protest along Delhi borders. The protest started on November 26, 2020. The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum
Support Price (MSP) system being retained. Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming. The Supreme Court had earlier ordered a stay on the implementation of these contentious laws, hoping it will end the protest. The farm union leaders have also rejected Centre's proposal to suspend implementation of the laws for the 18 months. On January 26, the protest turned violent when some farmers deviated from a pre-decided route for their Republic Day tractor rally and clashed with police. Some protesters scaled the ramparts of the Red Fort. Several protestors and police personnel were injured in the ensuing clashes. The farmers' unions also held a 'chakka jam' on February 6 where they blocked national and state highways to protest the internet ban in areas near their agitation sites and harassment allegedly meted out to them by authorities, among other issues.
  • February 20, 2021 / 09:43 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Delhi court sends Disha Ravi to 3-day judicial custody

    A Delhi court sent climate activist Disha Ravi, arrested for allegedly being involved in sharing a "toolkit" on social media related to the farmers' protest, to three-day judicial custody yesterday. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Akash Jain sent Ravi, 21, to jail after Delhi Police produced her before the court on expiry of her five-day custodial interrogation. Police said that her custodial interrogation was not required for the time being and the agency may seek her further interrogation once her co-accused -- Shantanu Mukul and Nikita Jacob -- join the interrogation. (PTI)

  • February 20, 2021 / 09:34 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Right to peaceful protest and assembly 'non-negotiable': Greta Thunberg on Disha Ravi's arrest

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • February 20, 2021 / 09:12 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Agri laws against farmers, middle class: Sachin Pilot

    Congress leader and former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot has said the Centre's agricultural laws are not only anti-farmer but also against people from the middle class and they will force the government to withdraw these. Addressing a large "kisan mahapanchayat" in the Kotkhawada area of Chaksu town of Jaipur yesterday, Pilot claimed that the laws will push the future of farmers into darkness due to which farmers from all over the country are against it. (PTI)

  • February 20, 2021 / 09:01 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Gherao Delhi cops if they come to arrest you, Haryana farmer leader tells supporters

    Haryana Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni has asked farmers to 'gherao' Delhi Police personnel if they come to their villages to make an arrest and not let them leave till the district administration assures that they will not be allowed again. In a veiled reference to BKU leader Rakesh Tikait, who has been addressing a series of mahapanchayats' in Punjab and Haryana, Chaduri said there was no need for such events in the two states. The Haryana BKU leader made the controversial remark, virtually asking people to hold policemen hostage, while referring to the action taken by the Delhi Police after violence during the farmers' tractor rally in the national capital on Republic Day. (PTI)

  • February 20, 2021 / 08:59 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Farmers' rail roko agitation had 'negligible' impact on train operations: Railways

    The railways said yesterday that the "rail roko" agitation by farmers had "negligible" impact on its operations and that only 30 express trains, or .03 percent, were partially affected out of a total of 12,800 passenger and freight services. Suburban train services in Mumbai were not affected by the agitation and there was no impact on freight revenue as well, the national transporter said. (PTI)

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • February 20, 2021 / 08:56 AM IST

    Good morning!

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s coverage of the farmers’ protest. The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered 87th day today. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates throughout the day.

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.