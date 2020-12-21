Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Government writes to farmer unions, asks them to choose date for next round of talks

December 21, 2020 / 08:11 AM IST

old talks with the protesting groups in a day or two to discuss their demands. Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are staging a sit-in protest along Delhi borders. The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system being retained. Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming. On December 18, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the new farm reform laws were not brought in overnight and that they were discussed by every government over two decades. Addressing farmers virtually as part of the ‘Kisan Kalyan Sammelan’, PM Modi slammed the opposition and said political parties should stop “misguiding” farmers.

The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 26th day today. Farmer unions have announced a day-long relay hunger strike today at all protest sites to press for the repeal of the Centre's new farm reform laws even as Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar is likely to h