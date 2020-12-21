MARKET NEWS

December 21, 2020 / 08:11 AM IST

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Government writes to farmer unions, asks them to choose date for next round of talks

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The protest against the new farm reform laws at border points of Delhi has entered the 26th day today.

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 26th day today. Farmer unions have announced a day-long relay hunger strike today at all protest sites to press for the repeal of the Centre's new farm reform laws even as Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar is likely to h
old talks with the protesting groups in a day or two to discuss their demands. Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are staging a sit-in protest along Delhi borders. The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system being retained. Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming. On December 18, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the new farm reform laws were not brought in overnight and that they were discussed by every government over two decades. Addressing farmers virtually as part of the ‘Kisan Kalyan Sammelan’, PM Modi slammed the opposition and said political parties should stop “misguiding” farmers.
  • December 21, 2020 / 08:28 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Delhi Traffic Police: Tikri, Dhansa borders are closed for any traffic movement. Jhatikara border is open only for two-wheelers and pedestrian movement. Chilla border one carriageway from Delhi to Noida is open for traffic. However, the other carriageway from Noida to Delhi is closed.

    Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, & Mangesh borders are closed. Please take alternate routes via Lampur, Safiabad Saboli & Singhu school toll tax borders. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba & GTK road. Please avoid Outer Ring road, GTK road & NH 44

  • December 21, 2020 / 08:09 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar: MSP (Minimum Support Price) will always be there. If someone tries to abolish it, Manohar Lal Khattar will leave politics. MSP will not end. (ANI)

  • December 21, 2020 / 08:04 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Three biker groups from Punjab and Haryana have reached Singhu border to express their solidarity with the protesting farmers. “Our purpose of coming here is to extend support to farmers and do 'Sewa',” says Gurpreet Singh, member of Ludhiana based Punjab Enfield Generation.

  • December 21, 2020 / 07:53 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | The Congress questioned the "silence" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the ongoing farmers' protests against the Centre's new farm reform laws and asked why he had not yet condoled the demise of 33 protesters. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the struggle and sacrifices of farmers will bring colour as he saluted those who died during the agitation.

    "The struggle and sacrifice of the farmers will surely bring colour. Salutes and tributes to the peasant brothers and sisters," he said in a tweet in Hindi. Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed said 33 farmers have lost their lives during the ongoing agitation and the agitating farmer unions are observing 'Shradhanjali Diwas' on Sunday.

    Read: Congress questions 'silence' of PM Modi on ongoing farmers' protests

  • December 21, 2020 / 07:45 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Union Minister VK Singh on Sunday said the on going protests by farmers against the three Central farm laws was "more political" in nature and underlined the NDA government's intent to ensure the welfare of the ryots. Speaking to reporters ahead of his interaction with farmers, the Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways claimed that "actual farmers are very happy with what has been done in last six months."

    He sought to allay fears on Minimum Support Price (MSP) and other issues, saying MSP will carry on while contract farming will only benefit the farmers.

    Read: Farmers' protests more political in nature: Union Minister VK Singh

  • December 21, 2020 / 07:40 AM IST

     Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with farmers on the birth anniversary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on December 25, the BJP said, adding that the party will hold "kisan samvad" at over 2,500 places in Uttar Pradesh. In a statement issued on Saturday, the party said it has intensified its preparations for it.

    UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh and party leader Radha Mohan Singh held a virtual meeting in this regard with party office-bearers from parts of the state. Radha Mohan Singh said the Narendra Modi-led government is dedicated to welfare of the poor and farmers.

    Read: PM Modi to interact with farmers on December 25; BJP to hold 'kisan samvad' across UP

  • December 21, 2020 / 07:38 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Amid ongoing farmers' protests, Facebook and Instagram accounts used by the farmers protesting the Centre's new agriculture reform laws were blocked on December 20, NDTV reported. The protesting farmers have alleged that following a live event their accounts on both platforms were blocked. Farmers from Punjab and Haryana are protesting at several border points of the nation's capital against the three agriculture reform laws.

    Read: Farmers claim Facebook, Instagram accounts blocked after live event

  • December 21, 2020 / 07:24 AM IST

     Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Farmer unions announced a day-long relay hunger strike at all protest sites to press for the repeal of the Centre's new agri reform laws even as Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar is likely to hold talks with the protesting groups in a day or two to discuss their demands. The agitating farmer unions have been threatening of intensifying their stir.

    "Farmers will begin a day-long relay hunger strike on Monday at all sites of protest against the new agri laws. It will be started by a team of 11 members at protests sites here," Swaraj India Chief Yogendra Yadav said at a press conference at the Singhu border. He also urged people demonstrating against the laws across the country to observe a day-long hunger strike at their respective protest sites. Farmer leader Jagjeet Singh Dalewala said farmers will not allow toll collection on highways in Haryana from December 25 to 27. "From December 25 to 27 all toll booths in Haryana will not be allowed by us to collect toll. We will prevent them from doing so. 

  • December 21, 2020 / 07:19 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that his government is committed to bringing prosperity in farmers' lives because their affluence would ensure the country's progress. Adityanath made the observation while inaugurating here at the Narendra Dev University of Agriculture and Technology while inaugurating various agriculture and allied sector projects worth Rs 90 crore for various eastern UP districts including Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, Basti, Balrampur, Bahraich and Barabanki.

    Speaking on the occasion, Yogi referred to the farmers' agitation against the three central farm laws and accused the opposition of misleading farmers on different aspects of laws like contract farming and the continuation of the MSP. The chief minister said the government will give guarantee to farmers to protect their interest in the case of contract farming.

  • December 21, 2020 / 07:18 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | The government has asked protesting farmer unions to specify their concerns over its earlier proposal of amendments in the new agri reform laws and choose a convenient date for the next round of talks so that the ongoing agitation could end at the earliest. In a letter to 40 union leaders, Union Agriculture Ministry Joint Secretary Vivek Aggarwal said the Centre is making all efforts with "an open heart" to find an appropriate solution to resolve all the concerns raised by farmers.

    Previous five rounds of talks between the government and the unions have failed to break the deadlock with the farmers insisting on repeal of the three laws and camping at various border points of Delhi for over three weeks now. Aggarwal requested that the union leaders who have been in talks with the government provide details of their remaining concerns and doubts over its draft proposal, and "suggest a date as per convenience for the next round of talks".

    Read: Govt writes to farmer unions inviting them for next round of talks, asks them to choose date

  • December 21, 2020 / 07:14 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE updates of the 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protests happening at the border points of New Delhi. The protest has entered the 26th day today.
    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates throughout the day.

