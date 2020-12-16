Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Supreme Court to hear plea seeking removal of farmers from Delhi borders today

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Ahead of starting his one-day fast on December 14 in support of protesting farmers, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the contentious farm laws were not just against the interest of farmers but also against those of common people. Later addressing the party workers, the Delhi CM also said that the farmers were doing the country a favour by protesting along Delhi borders.
Ever since the farmers’ protest began along Delhi borders in the last week of November, Kejriwal and other leaders from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have been most vocal in extending support to the protest. Both the Congress and the AAP, it seems, have been making attempts to be seen with the farmers, most of them from Punjab, the state where the two parties compete against each other.
The Punjab CM reached out to farmers, by bringing the state’s own farm laws to reject the Centre’s three farm laws. The farmers have hauled the move but questioned if the state laws could be implemented without the Centre’s go-ahead.
Read: Arvind Kejriwal's AAP goes big against agri reform laws: Eye on Punjab polls?