December 16, 2020 / 09:23 AM IST

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Supreme Court to hear plea seeking removal of farmers from Delhi borders today

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Farmers' agitation against the Centre's new farm reform laws has entered 21st day today. Farmers from different states have been camping at Delhi's Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur border points to demand repeal of the farm reform laws.

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The Delhi Chalo farmers' protest at border points in New Delhi has entered the 21st day today. Leaders of agitating farmers have asserted they will "make" the Centre repeal the three new agri reform laws in a hardening of their stand even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi said a conspiracy is afoot to confuse them and accused the opposition of shooting
off farmers' shoulders. The leaders also said they will completely block another key border point, the Chilla Border between Delhi and Noida in Uttar Pradesh, today. Farmers have so far rejected the government's offer of amendments in the new agriculture reform laws and a written assurance on continuing the MSP system. Union Minister Kailash Choudhary has said that the government will soon decide a date and call union leaders for the next round of talks. Previous five rounds of talks between the central government and representatives of 40 farmer unions remained inconclusive. Farmers have said that the protest will continue until their demands are met and the laws are scrapped. They fear that the new laws will dismantle the minimum support price (MSP) system and corporatise farming.
  • December 16, 2020 / 10:31 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Ahead of starting his one-day fast on December 14 in support of protesting farmers, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the contentious farm laws were not just against the interest of farmers but also against those of common people. Later addressing the party workers, the Delhi CM also said that the farmers were doing the country a favour by protesting along Delhi borders.

    Ever since the farmers’ protest began along Delhi borders in the last week of November, Kejriwal and other leaders from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have been most vocal in extending support to the protest. Both the Congress and the AAP, it seems, have been making attempts to be seen with the farmers, most of them from Punjab, the state where the two parties compete against each other.

    The Punjab CM reached out to farmers, by bringing the state’s own farm laws to reject the Centre’s three farm laws. The farmers have hauled the move but questioned if the state laws could be implemented without the Centre’s go-ahead.

    Read: Arvind Kejriwal's AAP goes big against agri reform laws: Eye on Punjab polls?

  • December 16, 2020 / 10:25 AM IST

     Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Repeal, re-enact: Chidambaram's advice to govt on farm reform laws: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has asked the government to repeal the new agri reform laws, which have sparked protest by farmers, and bring in a fresh bill after reaching an agreement with the agitating peasants.  "Government should climb down from its high horse and reach an agreement with the farmers quickly," Chidambaram said on Twitter.

    "The simple way forward is to Repeal the present laws and Re-enact a new law based on the agreement. Repeal and Re-enactment is a well-known legislative tool," he also said. The former finance minister said it is obvious that any agreement between farmers and the government will necessarily require a new bill to be passed by Parliament. "It is shocking that after 20 days of farmers' protests in the bitter winter of Delhi, the government continues to stick to the 'no repeal' stand," he added.
     

  • December 16, 2020 / 10:12 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | The current agitation by farmers has led to supply chain disruptions, which will impact the economy in the coming days and may impinge upon the ongoing recovery from the economic contraction due to COVID-19, industry body CII said on December 14. "Given the challenge to get the economy back on the growth trajectory, Confederation of Indian Industry urges all the stakeholders to urgently seek ways to end the ongoing protests and reach an amicable solution, in the interest of industry and economy," CII said.

    The farmers’ protest, which has intensified over the past couple of weeks, has led to obstruction of traffic and road blockades across multiple checkpoints in the northern states of Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, and in smaller measure in many other states. The already broken supply-chain which was recovering post the pandemic-induced lockdown has come under severe stress, CII stated.

    Read: Farmers' protest may impact economic recovery: CII

  • December 16, 2020 / 09:22 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Supreme Court to hear plea for immediate removal of blockade today:  As the ongoing farmers' protest against new farm laws continues, the Supreme Court will hear a plea today seeking immediate removal of protesting farmers who have blocked several border points of Delhi by sitting for agitation on the roads. It may be recalled that the farmers started their protest against the new laws on November 26.

  • December 16, 2020 / 09:08 AM IST

     Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | BJP govt 'defaming' farmers instead of listening to them, says Akhilesh Yadav: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has alleged that instead of listening to farmers, the BJP government was "defaming" their protests against the Centre's new reform laws. Yadav alleged that the BJP only misleads people. "Had it believed in democratic values, it would not have resorted to barbaric lathicharge on peaceful protestors. By sending 'samajwadis' to jail for supporting farmers, it has done illegal and undemocratic work," he added. 

    "Disagreement has become a major crime in the BJP regime. They did not like opposition and democratic values. The farmers are agitating for the past 20 days and instead of listening to them, the government has adopted a stubborn attitude. Not only this, but the BJP has also launched a campaign to divide farmers and discredit the movement and defame it," the former chief minister said in a statement. He said the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh was ahead in supporting the "anti-farmer" farm laws. "Hailstorms, unseasonal rain that damaged crops of farmers were not compensated. Dues of sugarcane farmers are still unpaid and loan of farmers are not waived. Now the BJP government is engaged in making farmer- a labourer instead of the farm owner," Yadav claimed. 

  • December 16, 2020 / 08:56 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Delhi Cong protests near BJP office against new farm laws: Delhi Congress leaders and workers staged a protest near the BJP headquarters on Tuesday, demanding repeal of the Centre's new farm reform laws. Some of the protesters who tried to cross the barricades before the BJP headquarters at DDU Marg were detained by the police.

    Leading the protesters, Dehi Congress president Anil Kumar said if the farm laws are implemented in the present form, agricultural sector in the country will be controlled by big corporates. "The anti-farmer Acts--the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020--will crush the farm sector across the country and hurt farmers interests," he said.

  • December 16, 2020 / 08:35 AM IST

     Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Four Independent MLAs from Haryana met Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday evening and urged that the deadlock between protesting farmers and the Centre over the new agri reform laws be resolved at the earliest. These legislators along with another Independent MLA, Sombir Sangwan, and a JJP MLA, Jogi Ram Sihag, who has been vocal on farmers' issues, met in Panchkula in the afternoon, before the meeting with the chief minister. 

    The MLAs who met Khattar were Nayan Pal Rawat, Randhir Singh Gollen, Rakesh Daultabad and Dharam Pal Gonder. Later in the evening, barring Sangwan, who had recently withdrawn support to the Khattar government dubbing it "anti-farmer", and JJP's Sihag, the four other legislators met Khattar at his residence here. The luncheon meeting by Independent MLAs over farmers' issue assumes significance as majority of the ruling BJP's ally JJP have already openly come out in support of the farmers protesting against the Centre's new farm reform laws.

  • December 16, 2020 / 08:14 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Senior Delhi BJP leaders have asserted that the Centre's three farm reform laws are an important step towards improving the lives of the country's farmers. Participating in a Kisan Mahapanchayat organised by the Delhi BJP Kisan Morcha at Najafgarh, the leaders including state party chief Adesh Gupta, leader of oposition in Delhi assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, and West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma interacted with farmers of Delhi to remove any misconceptions related to the agri laws, the party said in a statement.

    Gupta said, the laws have been enacted under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the interest of farmers. "It is an important step towards bringing positive changes in the lives of farmers, but the opposition is misleading them by giving false information," he said.

  • December 16, 2020 / 07:51 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Madhya Pradesh Minister Narottam Mishra: Every minister will hold a press conference in their home districts to counter misinformation about the new farm laws. Kisan Sammelans will also be held across the state to inform farmers about govt scheme for agriculture sector.

  • December 16, 2020 / 07:46 AM IST

     Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | AMU students extend support to protesting farmers: Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) students have urged President Ram Nath Kovind to intervene in farm laws issue and demanded that the legislations be revoked. The students also staged a protest and extended their full support to farmers agitating against the reforms at various Delhi border points since the last week of November.

    AMU students, including former leaders of the students' union, also observed "Black Day" at the campus to mark the same day last year when about 50 students protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) had been injured in police action. They also held a candle light march and handed over a memorandum to senior university officials, which was addressed to the President, demanding the immediate repeal of the laws and the CAA. 

  • December 16, 2020 / 07:36 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Govt willing to continue talks with genuine farm unions, says Narendra Tomar: As a standoff continues between the government and groups of protesting farmers over three new farm reform laws, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the Acts have been welcomed in various states across the country but the Centre is willing to continue its talks with "genuine farm unions" to find a solution with an open mind. He also said that the Minimum Support Price (MSP), at which the government commits to procure the produce from farmers, is an administrative decision and it "will continue as it is".

    Tomar's comments followed a meeting with members of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Kisan) from Uttar Pradesh, who submitted a memorandum to the minister with suggestions regarding the Farm Acts and the MSP. Bharatiya Kisan Union (Kisan) has also decided to end for now its protest, which it was holding at district levels in Uttar Pradesh.

    According to the ministry's statement, Tomar thanked the BKU (Kisan) leaders for coming out in support of the Farm Acts and said these laws have been welcomed in various states across the country. "He (Tomar) further added that the Government is willing to continue dialogue with genuine farm unions and is willing to find a solution with an open mind," the statement said.

