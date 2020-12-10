PlusFinancial Times
December 10, 2020 / 09:27 AM IST

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Farmer leaders refuse amendments, insist on scrapping of farm laws; agitation enters 15th day

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Farmers' agitation against the Centre's new farm laws has entered the 15th day. Leaders of farmer unions have refused to accept Centre's offer of amendments in the new farm laws and a written assurance on continuing the MSP system.

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | The Delhi Chalo farmers' protest at border points in New Delhi has entered the 15th day today. Farmer leaders have rejected the government's offer of amendments in the new farm laws and a written assurance on continuing the MSP system. Farmer leaders said that there was nothing new in it, and vowed to intensify their agitation by blocking key highwa
ys linking Delhi and a nationwide protest on December 14. The Centre and the leaders of protesting farmers' groups have held several rounds of talks, but no breakthrough has been achieved yet. The government cancelled its crucial sixth round of talks with 40 protesting farmers' unions scheduled on December 9. A five-member Opposition delegation that included Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury met the president seeking repeal of the farm laws. Farmers said that the protest will continue until their demands are met and the contentious laws are scrapped. They fear that the new farm laws will dismantle the minimum support price (MSP) system and corporatise farming. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates.
  • December 10, 2020 / 09:38 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad: In comparison to the previous government, the Narendra Modi government has made an unprecedented increase in MSP to make the farmers prosperous, whether it is the MSP of wheat or paddy, the government has increased it all.

  • December 10, 2020 / 09:34 AM IST

     Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Caught between the COVID-19 pandemic and the agitation for their rights, farmers protesting against the Centre's new farm laws said the fear of contracting the disease is "not enough" to detract them from their fight. The government has already tied a noose around our necks with these laws we cannot afford to be afraid of coronavirus, Gagandeep Singh, a farmer from Bhatinda in Punjab, said.

    Sporting a long white beard, Gurvasan Singh said he was not afraid of the disease that has already killed over 1.4 lakh people in the country. We are losing our rights. We do not have time to worry about coronavirus, he said. According to Sachin Kumar from Delhi's Uttam Nagar, the government's refusal to hear the farmers' demands proved that it was creating the fear of the virus to shutdown the protest. Kumar, whose family has land in Uttar Pradesh mocked, "It seems that the virus will infect us exclusively." (PTI)

  • December 10, 2020 / 09:23 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Delhi: Farmers protest against Centre's farm laws enters 15th day at Tikri border with Haryana

  • December 10, 2020 / 09:11 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav tweets in support of farmers' protest. "The 'farmers' movement' is also a movement to restore the democratic value of India. That is why every citizen of the country is also emotionally connected with the 'farmers agitation' to save democracy in India.

  • December 10, 2020 / 09:08 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | The Uttarakhand BJP has accused opposition parties of instigating farmers against the Centre for political gains and said the new agri laws were meant for the welfare of the farming community. Pradesh BJP president Bansidhar Bhagat said the MSP regime will continue, the monopoly of middlemen will come to an end and farmers will have the freedom of selling their produce in the market of their choice. "Instead of farmers, it is the opposition parties that are agitating against the new farm laws. They are provoking farmers by spreading lies among them for their own political gains," Bhagat said.
    "Meant for the welfare of farmers, thenew laws will revolutionise their economy," he said.

  • December 10, 2020 / 09:00 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has asked the BJP-led Centre to "stop playing games" with innocent farmers and withdraw the three farm laws "immediately and unconditionally". The SAD, which had pulled out of the National Democratic Alliance amid the consistent digs at it by the Congress after the enactment of the laws, also backed the farmers' rejection of the Centre's proposal on these laws. 

    "We are with the farmers in everything and in every way," it added. In a statement here, senior Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia said there was nothing new in these proposals. "These are the same proposals which had been rejected by the SAD before quitting the government and the NDA to stand with farmers, he said. "It is so tragic that the country's 'annadata', the farmers, are battling cruel and biting cold along with their family members ranging from barely 14-day-old infants to elders in their late eighties and nineties," said the Akali leader.

  • December 10, 2020 / 08:51 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Amid the ongoing farmers' stir against the three central farm laws, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done much more work for farmers in last six years compared to what previous governments did since Independence. While inaugurating two sugar mills in this eastern region of the state, Adityanath also attacked the opposition, saying some people are not able to appreciate the welfare work being done for farmers by the BJP government.

    Referring to PM-KISAN scheme, the chief minister said the Modi government is directly sending Rs 6,000 per year to each of the farmers' account, which has made mediators restless as due to technology they are not able to loot farmers' benefits. 

  • December 10, 2020 / 08:42 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Amid raging farmers protest against the new farm laws, the Odisha government has decided to demand the Centre to implement MS Swaminathan Committee recommendations on MSP for all the crops. A resolution to this effect was approved at the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik here.

    The meeting stressed on the point that implementation of the Swaminathan Committee recommendations will help in doubling the income of farmers in the state and other parts of the country. The Naveen Patnaik-led party has opposed the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill,
    Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and the Farm Services Bill, in Parliament. The BJD, however, stayed away from the December 8 Bharat Bandh against the new agri laws.

  • December 10, 2020 / 08:39 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Punjab: A family in Sri Muktsar Sahib didn't accept gifts at a wedding ceremony and instead placed donation box asking guests to donate money to farmers protesting against new farm laws at borders of Delhi. "This is our struggle and we all must fight it together," the groom said.

  • December 10, 2020 / 08:35 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The farmer leaders, who have been adamant on their demand to scrap the laws, said the government's proposal was an "insult" to the farmers and they would intensify their agitation by blocking the Jaipur-Delhi and the Delhi-Agra expressways by December 12, and escalate it to a nationwide protest on December 14 when they will "gherao" BJP ministers and boycott party leaders. Darshan Pal, another farmer leader, said the farmers rejected the proposed amendments in the laws as they wanted nothing less than a complete withdrawal of the legislation. He said the new draft contained what had already been proposed to them by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in his previous meetings with farmer leaders. He said the protesters will block all highways to the national capital on December 14, and gherao district headquarters, and also BJP district offices.

  • December 10, 2020 / 08:33 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma HAS dubbed the farmers decision to reject the Centre's proposal to amend the new farm laws as unfortunate. He urged the protesting farmers to review their decision. It was unfortunate that farmer leaders have rejected the proposed amendments to the three agriculture bills, Sharma said in a statement here. He said the Centre has addressed all the major concerns about the minimum support price (MSP) and the mandi system in the proposed amendments which the farmers should accept with grace. "The respect for farmers had prompted the Centre to address the issues which affected the community, and in all fairness, the protestors should have accepted the offer, he said.

Video of the day

