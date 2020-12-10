Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Farmer leaders refuse amendments, insist on scrapping of farm laws; agitation enters 15th day

December 10, 2020 / 09:27 AM IST

ys linking Delhi and a nationwide protest on December 14. The Centre and the leaders of protesting farmers' groups have held several rounds of talks, but no breakthrough has been achieved yet. The government cancelled its crucial sixth round of talks with 40 protesting farmers' unions scheduled on December 9. A five-member Opposition delegation that included Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury met the president seeking repeal of the farm laws. Farmers said that the protest will continue until their demands are met and the contentious laws are scrapped. They fear that the new farm laws will dismantle the minimum support price (MSP) system and corporatise farming. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates.

The Delhi Chalo farmers' protest at border points in New Delhi has entered the 15th day today. Farmer leaders have rejected the government's offer of amendments in the new farm laws and a written assurance on continuing the MSP system. Farmer leaders said that there was nothing new in it, and vowed to intensify their agitation by blocking key highwa