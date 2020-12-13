Farmers Protest LIVE Updates | Protesting farmers agree to open Chilla road at Noida border

Farmers Protests LIVE | Farmers plan to block Jaipur highway; Police step up vigil on Delhi-Haryana border points
The Delhi Police stepped up vigil on the national capital's border with Haryana on Sunday as farmers plan to block the Jaipur National Highway-8, which passes through Gurgaon, as part of their protest against the Centre's new agri laws. The city police had on Saturday increased security arrangements by deploying additional personnel and placing more concrete barriers. Measures have also been taken to ensure commuters do not face inconvenience, a senior police officer said. The announcement by farmers' unions to block the Jaipur-Delhi highway comes amid protests by thousands for the last 17 days at the various other border points of the national capital, including Singhu and Tikri, against the laws. Farmers are demanding the Centre withdraw the legislations. Farmer leaders on Saturday had said that they are ready to hold talks with the government, but will first discuss repealing of the three new farm laws, and announced that representatives of their unions would sit on a hunger strike during a nationwide protest on Monday. (PTI)