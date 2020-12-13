PlusFinancial Times
December 13, 2020 / 11:54 AM IST

December 13, 2020 / 11:54 AM IST

Farmers Protest LIVE Updates | Protesting farmers agree to open Chilla road at Noida border

Farmers' Protest LIVE: Farmers' agitation against the Centre's new farm laws has entered the 18th day. Leaders of farmer unions have refused to accept Centre's offer of amendments in the new farm laws and a written assurance on continuing the MSP system.

Farmers' Protest LIVE: The Delhi Chalo farmers' protest at border points in New Delhi has entered the 18th day today. Farmer leaders have rejected the government's offer of amendments in the new farm laws and a written assurance on continuing the MSP system. Farmers have also announced that they will block railway tracks if their demands are not met. Farmer unions said they will s
oon announce a date for blocking tracks across the country. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting also released a booklet titled 'Putting Farmers First', highlighting the reforms introduced by the government in the agriculture sector through the new farm laws. The Centre and the leaders of protesting farmers' groups have held several rounds of talks, but no breakthrough has been achieved yet. Farmers have said that the protest will continue until their demands are met and the contentious laws are scrapped. They fear that the new farm laws will dismantle the minimum support price (MSP) system and corporatise farming.
  • Farmers Protest LIVE Updates | Protesting farmers agree to open Chilla road at Noida border
    The Delhi Chalo farmers' protest at border points in New Delhi has entered the 18th day today. Farmer leaders have rejected government's offer of amendments in the new farm laws and a written assurance on continuing the MSP system.
    Moneycontrol.com
  • December 13, 2020 / 11:53 AM IST

    Farmers Protests LIVE |  Farmers plan to block Jaipur highway; Police step up vigil on Delhi-Haryana border points

    The Delhi Police stepped up vigil on the national capital's border with Haryana on Sunday as farmers plan to block the Jaipur National Highway-8, which passes through Gurgaon, as part of their protest against the Centre's new agri laws. The city police had on Saturday increased security arrangements by deploying additional personnel and placing more concrete barriers. Measures have also been taken to ensure commuters do not face inconvenience, a senior police officer said. The announcement by farmers' unions to block the Jaipur-Delhi highway comes amid protests by thousands for the last 17 days at the various other border points of the national capital, including Singhu and Tikri, against the laws. Farmers are demanding the Centre withdraw the legislations. Farmer leaders on Saturday had said that they are ready to hold talks with the government, but will first discuss repealing of the three new farm laws, and announced that representatives of their unions would sit on a hunger strike during a nationwide protest on Monday. (PTI)

  • December 13, 2020 / 11:14 AM IST

    Farmers Protests LIVE | BJP ally Beniwal joins farmers' protest in Rajasthan
    Farmers in Rajasthan blocked highways at several places on Saturday to protest against the Centre's new agri laws, with BJP-ally Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) MP Hanuman Beniwal joining one such demonstration. Terming the new farm laws as "anti-farmer", Beniwal, the convenor of RLP, said if Prime Minister Narendra Modi is equally concerned about the farmers, he should implement the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission. He also reiterated that he would withdraw from the NDA if talks do not turn in favour of farmers. Beniwal along with his supporters also announced that they would move towards the Rajasthan-Delhi border to protest against the new farm laws.
    Farmers held demonstrations in several districts of the state, including Kota, Ganganagar, Bharatpur, Hanumangarh and Alwar. At many places, toll plazas on the highways were also closed and vehicles were allowed to pass free. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot appealed to the people to maintain peace while holding agitations. (PTI)

  • December 13, 2020 / 11:11 AM IST

    Farmers Protests LIVE | Rajasthan: Farmers gathered at Shahjahanpur near Jaisinghpur-Khera border (Rajasthan-Haryana). "This is our 12th day here. We're waiting for more farmers unions to reach so that we can go to Delhi in a big number. Our ultimate demand is repeal of the farm laws," says a protester. (ANI)

  • December 13, 2020 / 10:56 AM IST

    Farmers Protest LIVE | Protesting farmers agree to open Chilla road at Noida border
    A key road connecting Noida to Delhi, which remained obstructed since December 1 due to the farmers' protest, reopened late on Saturday night, officials said. The Noida-Delhi Link Road was closed due to a sit-in demonstration by some farmers at the Chilla border. These protesters are against the three new farm laws and have demanded their withdrawal.
    "The farmers have agreed to vacate the protest spot and the road would be completely open. As of now, some protesters are still on one carriageway but they would clear the road soon," Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh S said. (PTI)

  • December 13, 2020 / 10:54 AM IST

    Farmers Protest LIVE | An organisers of the anti-farm laws protest at Washington DC, replies to questions on the presence of pro-Khalistani elements at the protest and vandalism of Mahatma Gandhi's statue. (Video - ANI)

  • December 13, 2020 / 10:48 AM IST

    Farmers Protests LIVE | Pro-Khalistan supporters hijack farmers protest in US, vandalise Mahatma Gandhi's statue
    Members of Khalistani separatists desecrated the statue of Mahatma Gandhi during a protest organised by Sikh-American youths in support of farmers who are protesting against the recently enacted agri laws in India. Hundreds of Sikhs from in and around Greater Washington DC area, Maryland and Virginia, along with many from other states like New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Ohio and North Carolina, on Saturday carried out a car rally to the Indian Embassy in downtown Washington DC, where they gathered to express solidarity with the protesting farmers. However, the peaceful protest was soon hijacked by the separatist Sikhs who were carrying Khalistani flags with anti-India posters and banners which said they represent The Republic of Khalistan. Read more here

  • December 13, 2020 / 10:43 AM IST

    Farmers Protest LIVE | Farmers' protest at Singhu (Delhi-Haryana border) enters 18th day. (ANI)

  • December 13, 2020 / 10:41 AM IST

    Farmers Protest LIVE | The Delhi Chalo farmers' protest at border points in New Delhi has entered the 18th day today. Farmer leaders have rejected the government's offer of amendments in the new farm laws and a written assurance on continuing the MSP system. Farmers have also announced that they will block railway tracks if their demands are not met. Farmer unions said they will soon announce a date for blocking tracks across the country. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting also released a booklet titled 'Putting Farmers First', highlighting the reforms introduced by the government in the agriculture sector through the new farm laws. The Centre and the leaders of protesting farmers' groups have held several rounds of talks, but no breakthrough has been achieved yet. Farmers have said that the protest will continue until their demands are met and the contentious laws are scrapped. They fear that the new farm laws will dismantle the minimum support price (MSP) system and corporatise farming.

  • December 13, 2020 / 10:35 AM IST

    Good morning! Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE blog on the farmer protests in Delhi. Stay tuned for the latest news and developments on the same.

