Farmers Protest LIVE Updates | Protesting farmers agree to open Chilla road at Noida border

December 13, 2020 / 11:54 AM IST

oon announce a date for blocking tracks across the country. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting also released a booklet titled 'Putting Farmers First', highlighting the reforms introduced by the government in the agriculture sector through the new farm laws. The Centre and the leaders of protesting farmers' groups have held several rounds of talks, but no breakthrough has been achieved yet. Farmers have said that the protest will continue until their demands are met and the contentious laws are scrapped. They fear that the new farm laws will dismantle the minimum support price (MSP) system and corporatise farming.

The Delhi Chalo farmers' protest at border points in New Delhi has entered the 18th day today. Farmer leaders have rejected the government's offer of amendments in the new farm laws and a written assurance on continuing the MSP system. Farmers have also announced that they will block railway tracks if their demands are not met. Farmer unions said they will s