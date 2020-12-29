MARKET NEWS

December 29, 2020 / 07:40 AM IST

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Farmers agree to hold talks on December 30, demand repeal of farm laws

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' agitation has entered the 34th day.

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 34th day today. Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are staging a sit-in protest along Delhi borders. The protest started on November 26. The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum Suppo
rt Price (MSP) system being retained. Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming. Protesting farmer unions agreed "in-principle" to a government proposal for holding the next round of talks on the new agricultural laws on December 30, but insisted the agenda of the meeting should include discussing modalities for repealing the three legislations.
  • December 29, 2020 / 07:49 AM IST

     Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Farmers raise slogans against Sukhbir Singh Badal, try to gherao him in Punjab: A group of farmers raised slogans against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal and tried to gherao him when he visited Gurdwara Sri Fatehgarh Sahib here on Monday. The farmers protesting against the Centre's new farm laws also waved black flags at Badal. The police, however, secured an alternative route for Badal's motorcade to leave the area.

    Badal's SAD had quit the BJP-led ruling alliance at the Centre in protest against the farm laws and has extended support to the agitating farmers. But the farmers alleged that the SAD and its erstwhile ally BJP have cheated the farmers of Punjab. Badal reached the gurdwara to pay obeisance on Monday, a day after a three-day traditional 'Shaheedi Jor Mela' concluded there. He also interacted with media persons there. Soon after, a group of farmers reached there and raised slogans against him. They also tried to gherao him, but the police ensured a safe passage for the leader. 

  • December 29, 2020 / 07:32 AM IST

     Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Anna Hazare to launch agitation for farmers in Delhi in January: Social activist Anna Hazare on Monday said he will launch an agitation in New Delhi in January on issues concerning farmers if the Centre did not take a firm decision on his demands. In a press release issued in his native village Ralegan Siddhi in adjoining Ahmednagar district, the veteran anti-corruption crusader said he has decided to "resume" his protest in Delhi from next month and has informed the Centre about his agitation. The release did not provide the date of launch of the agitation.

    "I have once again decided to resume the protest that has been going on for the last three years, in Delhi in January and a letter to that effect has been sent to the Centre," said Hazare. "Take concrete decision or I am firm on my decision (to resume protest), " he said.
     

  • December 29, 2020 / 07:29 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | The Singhu border where thousands of farmers have been camping in protest against the new laws since November 28, visibly swelled up on Monday as new protestors joined in over the weekend. Navigating the highway-turned-township became challenging with the pathways being cramped as tractors and trolleys of new protestors occupied more and more space at the protest site. Having already completed one month, the farmers said they were prepared for a long haul, and that essentials such as food and clothing are coming in in sufficient quantities to sustain their agitation.

  • December 29, 2020 / 07:22 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) in a statement said the protesting farmers want the meeting to include four specific agendas including "modalities to be adopted for the repeal of the three Central farm Acts". However, the government has used "vague and unspecific language", indicating its willingness to discuss the full agenda items proposed by farmers, it alleged. The government's latest invite followed a proposal made by unions last week to hold the talks on Tuesday, December 29, on agenda including modalities for the repeal of the three laws enacted in September.

  • December 29, 2020 / 07:21 AM IST

     Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Farmers agree to govt proposal for talks on December 30: Protesting farmer unions Monday agreed "in-principle" to a government proposal for holding the next round of talks on the new agricultural laws on December 30, but insisted the agenda of the meeting should include discussing modalities for repealing the three legislations. The farmers' acceptance of the proposal came hours after the Centre sent them a letter suggesting December 30 as the date for the dialogue, against December 29 the protesting unions wanted. 

    Abhimanyu Kohar, a member of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha -- an umbrella body of 40 unions protesting against the contentious legislations -- said the farmers have agreed to go for the meeting on the date proposed by the Centre. "In our letter sent to the government on December 26, we had clearly mentioned that repeal of three farm laws and legal guarantee for MSP should be part of the agenda for fresh talks, but despite this, the government in letter today has not mentioned any specific agenda," Kohar told PTI.

  • December 29, 2020 / 07:17 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s coverage of the farmers’ protest. The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 34th day today.
    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

