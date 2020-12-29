Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Farmers agree to hold talks on December 30, demand repeal of farm laws

December 29, 2020 / 07:40 AM IST

rt Price (MSP) system being retained. Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming. Protesting farmer unions agreed "in-principle" to a government proposal for holding the next round of talks on the new agricultural laws on December 30, but insisted the agenda of the meeting should include discussing modalities for repealing the three legislations.

The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 34th day today. Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are staging a sit-in protest along Delhi borders. The protest started on November 26. The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum Suppo