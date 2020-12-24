MARKET NEWS

December 24, 2020 / 08:36 AM IST

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Rahul Gandhi to lead Congress MPs' march to Rashtrapati Bhavan today

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The protest against the new farm reform laws at border points of Delhi has entered the 29th day today.

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 29th day today. Asserting that the ball is in the Centre's court, protesting farmer unions asked it to come up with a new concrete proposal for resumption of talks, even as Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar underscored that dialogue was the only way for a solut
ion and the government was committed to reforms in the farm sector. Replying to the Centre's offer for talks, the farmer leaders, who have rejected a proposal for amending the agri laws, said that they are waiting for the government to come to the table "with an open mind", adding if it "takes one step, farmers will take two". Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are staging a sit-in protest along Delhi borders. The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system being retained. Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming.
  • December 24, 2020 / 09:06 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Attempt to murder case against 13 farmers for blocking Haryana CM's convoy: The Haryana Police booked 13 farmers on charges of attempt to murder and rioting on Wednesday, a day after a group of people protesting against the Centre's farm laws allegedly blocked Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's convoy and hurled sticks at it. The opposition Congress has criticised the move with its state chief Kumari Selja saying it showed the government's desperation. On Tuesday, a group of protesting farmers had shown black flags to Khattar when his convoy was passing through Ambala City. Khattar was in the city to address public meetings in support of the party's candidates for the upcoming civic body polls. Farmers had waved black flags at the chief minister's convoy while it was crossing Agrasen Chowk. They also raised slogans against the government

    Police on Wednesday said some farmers tried to charge towards the convoy and blocked its movement for some time. They said some of them hurled sticks at some vehicles. Reacting to it, Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja said the Haryana government has crossed all the limits by registering the case against the farmers.

  • December 24, 2020 / 08:51 AM IST

     Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Dialogue is way forward to resolve issues raised by farmers, says VP Naidu: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday emphasised that dialogue was the way forward in resolving the issues raised by the protesting farmers. Interacting with a group of 'progressive farmers' at his Hyderabad residence to mark 'Kisan Diwas', Naidu said any issue could be resolved through talks. He pointed out that the government has already declared that it was always ready to hold a dialogue with the farmers' organisations, an official statement said.

    The vice president said food security and progress of the nation were closely linked to agriculture, which has to be protected and made sustainable and profitable. Stating that the government has taken many initiatives with a view to double the income of farmers, he stressed on the need to increase productivity and make agriculture climate-resilient. There was also a need to promote crop diversification, organic farming and nutrition-rich varieties, Naidu said. The Vice President said it was equally important to create adequate infrastructure, including cold storage facilities, transport and marketing mechanism for farmers. He said the e-NAM facility would help the farmers to effectively market their produce.

  • December 24, 2020 / 08:37 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will lead a delegation of party’s leaders and parliamentarians in a march to the President's House Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday against the three agriculture laws. "Around two crore signatures from across India, urging the withdrawal of the three farm laws have been collected. It will be submitted to the President by a delegation of Congress leaders led by Rahul Gandhi on December 24," Congress leader KC Venugopal said.

  • December 24, 2020 / 08:19 AM IST

     Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Shed arrogance, repeal farm laws, Congress tells PM Modi: The Congress has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to shed his arrogance and repeal the farm laws to help initiate dialogue with agitating farmers. The opposition party said the government should repeal these laws and bring fresh ones after consultations with all stakeholders. Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram asked the government to shed its "inflexible position" and heed to the Supreme Court's suggestion by keeping the three farm laws in abeyance and bring new ones in their place.

    "By taking an inflexible position that the farm laws will not be repealed, the government has effectively aborted the talks before they can be resumed. Government should heed the suggestion of the Supreme Court and keep the farm laws in abeyance during the period of the talks,"he said in a series of tweets.  "At the talks, the government must engage the farmers' organisations without any pre-determined positions. Assuming that there will be an agreement at the end of the talks, it is obvious that Parliament must repeal the old laws and new laws would have to be enacted," he said.  

  • December 24, 2020 / 08:15 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Haryana: Police register cases against farmers protesting and blocking CM Manohar Lal Khattar's convoy in Ambala. "We've registered cases against 13 farmers under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. We're investigating into the incident," says DSP Ambala Madan Lal

  • December 24, 2020 / 08:09 AM IST

     Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Kisan Sena to march to Delhi in support of farm laws today: Farmer union Kisan Sena said thousands of its members from western Uttar Pradesh will march to Delhi on Thursday in support of the Centre's new agriculture laws. The march will have members joining from the Braj area, which includes districts like Mathura, Agra, Firozabad, Hathras and also have supporters joining from Meerut and Muzaffarnagar in western UP, the union said.

    "We have written to the authorities concerned for permission regarding our march to Delhi but have not got reply. In any case, around 20,000 of Kisan Sena supporters will be en route to Delhi to meet Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday," Kisan Sena convener Thakur Gauri Shankar Singh told PTI.  "We want to meet the minister and inform him that the ongoing protests on Delhi's borders by unions from Punjab and Haryana no doubt comprise farmers but they do not represent farmers of all India or other states like UP," Singh said.

  • December 24, 2020 / 08:07 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Raise your voice against farm laws, says Jayant Chaudhary: Rashtriya Lok Dal national vice-president Jayant Chaudhary on Wednesday asked farmers to unite against the farm laws and said his party will back them. Paying tributes to his grandfather and former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on his birth anniversary, the RLD leader said if farmers failed to raise their voice against the laws, then they may lose their land and identity.

    "The RLD is with farmers and will stand with them. Today, farmers are protesting, but not only for themselves. However, the current government is not listening to them. You all have to raise your voice against the laws by getting organised. If you do not raise your voice, then you will on the verge of losing your land as well as the identity," the RLD leader said.  

  • December 24, 2020 / 08:00 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Congress protests in UP against farm laws: The Congress held protests across Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday against the contentious farm laws by clapping, and clanging of pots and pans in an attempt to wake up the government from "deep slumber". In a show of solidarity to the farmers protesting near Delhi, Congress workers and leaders participated in the programme across the state by going to the residences and offices of various public representatives of the BJP.

    Congress state president Ajay Kumar Lallu and others clapped and banged on steel plates at his residence in Lucknow, the party said. "The farmers are staging protests at the borders of Delhi amid biting cold. So far 28 farmers have died. But, the government is indifferent to the fact that the farmers are losing their near and dear ones," Lallu said. "The BJP government and its public representatives are sleeping like demon king Kumbhakarna in arrogance," he said.

  • December 24, 2020 / 07:55 AM IST

     Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | DMK chief MK Stalin on Wednesday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the continuing agitation by farmers in Delhi, accusing him of not taking steps to end their nearly a month-long protest. Also charging Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami with betraying farmers by backing the Centre's new farm laws, he alleged the laws would wreck the livelihoods of farmers. 

    "Families of farmers who arrive in tractors, cook and eat on the spot of protest. They have put tents. They protest along with their children. Did Prime Minister Narendra Modi invite them for talks with him? Did he take steps for resolving the issue. No," he claimed.

  • December 24, 2020 / 07:46 AM IST

     Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Sikh body donates 700 geysers to protesting farmers: The Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) on Wednesday provided 700 water geysers to the farmers protesting against the Centre's farm laws at the national capital's borders in the biting cold. Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and some other states have been camping at several entry points of Delhi for nearly a month, demanding the Centre repeal the three farm laws.

    "We are doing everything to help the farmers in their struggle. In view of the severe cold, DSGMC distributed 700 geysers among the protesting farmers at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders," said DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa. The Committee has also provided woolens, body warmers and other winter wear among the protesters, he said.

  • December 24, 2020 / 07:33 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | PM Narendra Modi to release PM-KISAN instalment to 9 crore farmers on Dec 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the next instalment of the financial benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) on December 25 via video-conferencing, his office said on Wednesday. With the push of a button, Modi will enable the transfer of more than Rs 18,000 crore to over nine crore beneficiary farmer families, it added.

    Modi will also interact with farmers from six states during the event, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said. "The farmers will share their experiences with PM-KISAN and also on various other initiatives taken by the government for the welfare of farmers," it said. Under the PM-KISAN scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is provided to small and marginal farmers, payable in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 each. The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

