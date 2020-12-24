Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Rahul Gandhi to lead Congress MPs' march to Rashtrapati Bhavan today

December 24, 2020 / 08:36 AM IST

ion and the government was committed to reforms in the farm sector. Replying to the Centre's offer for talks, the farmer leaders, who have rejected a proposal for amending the agri laws, said that they are waiting for the government to come to the table "with an open mind", adding if it "takes one step, farmers will take two". Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are staging a sit-in protest along Delhi borders. The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system being retained. Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming.

The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 29th day today. Asserting that the ball is in the Centre's court, protesting farmer unions asked it to come up with a new concrete proposal for resumption of talks, even as Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar underscored that dialogue was the only way for a solut