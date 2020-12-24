Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Rahul Gandhi to lead Congress MPs' march to Rashtrapati Bhavan today

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Attempt to murder case against 13 farmers for blocking Haryana CM's convoy: The Haryana Police booked 13 farmers on charges of attempt to murder and rioting on Wednesday, a day after a group of people protesting against the Centre's farm laws allegedly blocked Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's convoy and hurled sticks at it. The opposition Congress has criticised the move with its state chief Kumari Selja saying it showed the government's desperation. On Tuesday, a group of protesting farmers had shown black flags to Khattar when his convoy was passing through Ambala City. Khattar was in the city to address public meetings in support of the party's candidates for the upcoming civic body polls. Farmers had waved black flags at the chief minister's convoy while it was crossing Agrasen Chowk. They also raised slogans against the government
Police on Wednesday said some farmers tried to charge towards the convoy and blocked its movement for some time. They said some of them hurled sticks at some vehicles. Reacting to it, Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja said the Haryana government has crossed all the limits by registering the case against the farmers.