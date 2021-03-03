Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: SP members walkout from UP Legislative Council over farm reform laws

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | SKM will ask farmers in poll-bound states to defeat BJP: Outfit leaders
Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), which is spearheading anti- farm law protests in Delhi, will send its leaders to poll-bound states to appeal to farmers there to defeat the BJP in assembly elections, leaders of the outfit said yesterday.
The protesting farmers will also block the KMP (Western Peripheral) Expressway on March 6 as the anti-farm law protest at Delhi borders completes 100 days. The expressway will be blocked at various points for five hours from 11.00 am on March 6, SKM leader Yogendra Yadav said. He said SKM leaders will hold a public meeting in Kolkata on March 12 to appeal to the farmers of poll-bound states to punish the BJP. (Input from PTI)