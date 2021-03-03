English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
auto refresh
March 03, 2021 / 07:55 AM IST

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: SP members walkout from UP Legislative Council over farm reform laws

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 98th day today

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 98th day today. Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are staging a sit-in protest along Delhi borders. The protest started on November 26, 2020. The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum
Support Price (MSP) system being retained. Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming. The Supreme Court had earlier ordered a stay on the implementation of these contentious laws, hoping it will end the protest. The farm union leaders have also rejected the Centre's proposal to suspend implementation of the laws for 18 months. On January 26, the protest turned violent when some farmers deviated from a pre-decided route for their Republic Day tractor rally and clashed with police. Some protesters scaled the ramparts of the Red Fort. Several protestors and police personnel were injured in the ensuing clashes. The farmers' unions also held a 'chakka jam' on February 6 where they blocked national and state highways to protest the internet ban in areas near their agitation sites and harassment allegedly meted out to them by authorities, among other issues.
  • March 03, 2021 / 07:54 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | SKM will ask farmers in poll-bound states to defeat BJP: Outfit leaders

    Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), which is spearheading anti- farm law protests in Delhi, will send its leaders to poll-bound states to appeal to farmers there to defeat the BJP in assembly elections, leaders of the outfit said yesterday.

    The protesting farmers will also block the KMP (Western Peripheral) Expressway on March 6 as the anti-farm law protest at Delhi borders completes 100 days. The expressway will be blocked at various points for five hours from 11.00 am on March 6, SKM leader Yogendra Yadav said. He said SKM leaders will hold a public meeting in Kolkata on March 12 to appeal to the farmers of poll-bound states to punish the BJP. (Input from PTI)

  • March 03, 2021 / 07:31 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | SP members stage walkout from UP Legislative Council over new farm reform laws

    Opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) members yesterday staged a walkout from the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council over the Centre's three new reform farm laws and demanded that these be scrapped.

    They raised the issue of farmers' protest during zero hour and pressed for the immediate admission of their adjournment notice to discuss the issue. They also referred to the Uttar Pradesh Krishi Mandi Sanshodhan Adhiniyam, 2018 (Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Mandi Amendment Act, 2018) saying the law reduced the importance of 'mandis' (wholesale grain markets). As agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi tried to defend the Centre's laws and backed the measures of the Yogi Adityanath government for the welfare of farmers, SP members voiced dissatisfaction over his reply and staged a walkout. (Input from PTI)

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • March 03, 2021 / 07:28 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | The Supreme Court ordered a stay on the implementation of these contentious laws, hoping it will end the protest. The farm union leaders have also rejected the Centre's proposal to suspend implementation of the laws for 18 months. On January 26, the protest turned violent when some farmers deviated from a pre-decided route for their Republic Day tractor rally and clashed with police. Some protesters scaled the ramparts of the Red Fort. Several protestors and police personnel were injured in the ensuing clashes. The farmers' unions also held a 'chakka jam' on February 6 where they blocked national and state highways to protest the internet ban in areas near their agitation sites and harassment allegedly meted out to them by authorities, among other issues.

  • March 03, 2021 / 07:27 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are staging a sit-in protest along Delhi borders. The protest started on November 26, 2020.

    The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system being retained. Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming. The Centre has maintained that these reforms will benefit farmers.

  • March 03, 2021 / 07:27 AM IST

    Good morning! Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s coverage of the farmers’ protest. The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 98th day today.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

  • ADVERTISEMENT

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.