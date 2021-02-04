MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
auto refresh
February 04, 2021 / 08:48 AM IST

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: UK Parliament to consider debate on stir as e-petition attracts thousands of signatures

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' agitation has entered the 71st day

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 71st day today. Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are staging a sit-in protest along Delhi borders. The protest started on November 26. The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum Supp
ort Price (MSP) system being retained. Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming. The Supreme Court had earlier ordered a stay on the implementation of these contentious laws, hoping it will end the protest. The farm union leaders have also rejected Centre's proposal to suspend implementation of the laws for the 18 months. On January 26, the protest turned violent when some farmers deviated from a pre-decided route for their Republic Day tractor rally and clashed with police. Some protesters scaled the ramparts of the Red Fort. Several protestors and police personnel were injured in the ensuing clashes.
  • February 04, 2021 / 08:48 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Outer Ring (Delhi): Singhu, Piau Maniyari, Saboli, Auchandi borders are closed. Lampur, Safiabad, Singhu School and Palla toll tax borders are open. Please follow alternate route. Traffic is heavy and diverted from NH44. Please avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK Road and NH44.

  • February 04, 2021 / 08:22 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Delhi Congress moves NHRC over 'denial' of basic amenities to farmers protesting at city's borders

    A delegation of the Delhi Congress yesterday filed a petition with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) over alleged denial of water and other basic amenities to the farmers protesting against new agriculture reform laws at the city's borders.

    The legal and human rights department of the Delhi Congress met NHRC officials and filed a petition against putting up of barricades and denial of water, medical and other facilities to the farmers "peacefully" protesting at the Delhi borders, said Sunil Kumar, the chairman of the department. (Input from PTI)

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • February 04, 2021 / 07:55 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Security cover at protest sites maybe affected as DTC buses to be withdrawn

    The security cover at and near the farmers' protest locations might be affected as the Delhi government has decided to withdraw DTC buses on special hire to various departments.

    The low-floor DTC buses are extensively used for movement of police and paramilitary personnel for deployment in various parts of the city. The departments concerned have been asked to relieve the buses, officials said. (Input from PTI)

  • February 04, 2021 / 07:48 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | UK Parliament to consider debate on farmers’ stir as e-petition attracts thousands of signatures

    British Parliament's Petitions Committee will consider a Westminster Hall debate in the House of Commons complex on the issue of farmers’ protests and press freedom in India after an online petition attracted over 1 lakh signatures.

    While the list of signatories for the e-petition also reflects a signature of Boris Johnson, in his capacity as a west London Conservative Party Member of Parliament, Downing Street yesterday categorically denied that the UK Prime Minister had signed the petition.

    India has called the remarks by foreign leaders and organisations on protests by farmers as "ill-informed" and "unwarranted", asserting that the matter pertains to the internal affairs of a democratic country. (Input from PTI)

  • February 04, 2021 / 07:43 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are staging a sit-in protest along Delhi borders. The protest started on November 26.

    The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system being retained. Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming. The Centre has maintained that these reforms will benefit farmers.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • February 04, 2021 / 07:43 AM IST

    Good morning! Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s coverage of the farmers’ protest. The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 71st day today.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.