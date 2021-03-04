Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Govt trying to harass farmers, supporters: SKM on I-T raids

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | File image: Activists of Kisan Congress shout anti-government slogans during a protest against new farm reform laws in New Delhi, India on February 26, 2021. (Image: AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 99th day today. Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are staging a sit-in protest along Delhi borders. The protest started on November 26, 2020.

Catch the latest updates here:

Delhi court grants bail to class 10 student, four others

A Delhi court yesterday granted bail to five persons, including a class 10 student, in a case related to the violence on Republic Day during farmers' tractor parade, saying they cannot be kept in custody merely on the apprehension that they might again commit similar offence.

Additional Sessions Judge Sudhanshu Kaushik granted them bail on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 30,000 with one surety of like amount each in the case of violence in Nangloi area.

Government trying to harass farmers, supporters: SKM on I-T raids

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) condemned the Income Tax Department’s raids on premises of Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and others yesterday, claiming that the Centre was trying to "harass" supporters of the agitation against farm reform laws.

The searches are part of an investigation against production house Phantom Films, which was dissolved in 2018, and its then promoters Kashyap, director-producer Vikramaditya Motwane, producer Vikas Bahl and producer-distributor Madhu Mantena, news agency PTI reported.

Pannu and Kashyap have been outspoken critics of the central government including on the issue of the farmers’ protest.

Why are farmers protesting?

The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system being retained. Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming.

What has happened since early this year?

The Supreme Court had earlier ordered a stay on the implementation of these contentious laws, hoping it will end the protest. The farm union leaders have also rejected the Centre's proposal to suspend implementation of the laws for 18 months.

On January 26, the protest turned violent when some farmers deviated from a pre-decided route for their Republic Day tractor rally and clashed with police. Some protesters scaled the ramparts of the Red Fort. Several protestors and police personnel were injured in the ensuing clashes.

The farmers' unions also held a 'chakka jam' on February 6 where they blocked national and state highways to protest the internet ban in areas near their agitation sites and harassment allegedly meted out to them by authorities, among other issues.

Protesting farmers are planning to block the Kundli–Manesar–Palwal (KMP) Expressway on March 6 to mark over 100 days of their agitation.