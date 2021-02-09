MARKET NEWS

February 09, 2021 / 08:35 AM IST

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Opposition hits out at PM Modi over 'andolan-jivi' remark

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 76th day today. Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are staging a sit-in protest along Delhi borders. The protest started on November 26. The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum Suppo
rt Price (MSP) system being retained. Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming. The Supreme Court had earlier ordered a stay on the implementation of these contentious laws, hoping it will end the protest. The farm union leaders have also rejected Centre's proposal to suspend implementation of the laws for the 18 months. On January 26, the protest turned violent when some farmers deviated from a pre-decided route for their Republic Day tractor rally and clashed with police. Some protesters scaled the ramparts of the Red Fort. Several protestors and police personnel were injured in the ensuing clashes. The farmers' unions also held a 'chakka jam' on February 6 where they blocked national and state highways between 12 pm and 3 pm to protest the internet ban in areas near their agitation sites and harassment allegedly meted out to them by authorities, among other issues.
  • February 09, 2021 / 08:35 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | The Communist Party of India (CPI), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Shiv Sena have given a ‘Suspension of Business’ notice in the Rajya Sabha under rule 267 over 'the plight of protesting farmers in Delhi', news agency ANI has reported.

  • February 09, 2021 / 08:23 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Opposition parties, farmer unions hit out at PM Modi over 'andolan-jivi' remark, call it 'insult' to farmers

    Leaders of opposition parties and farmer unions yesterday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his 'Andolan-jivi (professional protestors)’ remark against the backdrop of the agitation for the repeal of the three farm reform laws, calling it an "insult" to farmers.

    The opposition parties also countered Modi's reference to the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) term to dub support from abroad for the farmers' protest as 'Foreign Destructive Ideology' with a Congress leader alleging this is coming from someone whose governance has been based solely on "Fear, Deception, Intimidation".

    The BJP on its part asserted that the prime minister's address has dispelled the web of confusion being created over a host of issues and laid out a clear direction for the country. (Input from PTI)

  • February 09, 2021 / 08:21 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Delhi Police withdraws additional force deployed at borders

    The additional forces deployed at border points of the national capital were being withdrawn, the Delhi Police said yesterday. The security presence was escalated at Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur border points ahead of the 'chakka jam' called by protesting farmers last week.

    According to an internal communication of the Delhi Police, the additional forces placed at the border were asked to go back to their respective units and districts, news agency ANI reported.

    Read more here

  • February 09, 2021 / 08:18 AM IST

  • February 09, 2021 / 08:18 AM IST

    Good morning! Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s coverage of the farmers’ protest. The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 76th day today.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

