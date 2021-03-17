Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: BJP, Congress MLAs clash in Haryana Assembly over farmers' issue

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | File image: A farmer shouts slogans as they participate in a three-hour 'chakka jam (road blockade)', as part of protests against the three contentious farm reform laws on a highway on the outskirts of New Delhi, India on February 6, 2021. (Image: Reuters)

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 112th day today. Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are staging a sit-in protest along Delhi borders. The protest started on November 26, 2020.

Why are farmers protesting? The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system being retained. Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming.

Govt should remove obstacles, open doors for dialogue: Unions protesting against farm reform laws

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of the farmer unions protesting against the Centre's new farm reform laws at Delhi's borders, yesterday said the government should remove "obstacles" and open the doors for dialogue, over a month and a half since the talks between the two sides hit a roadblock.

The government and the farmers have held 11 rounds of talks, the last one being on January 22, to break the deadlock and end the protests at different border points of the national capital. (Input from PTI)

BJP, Congress MLAs clash in Haryana Assembly over farmers' issue The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress had sharp exchanges in the Haryana Assembly yesterday during a discussion on the state Budget when the main opposition party targeted the government on the farmers' issue. During Zero Hour in the House, BJP MLA Aseem Goel got up and showed a photo claiming that some Congress workers were among the farmers who protested outside his Ambala residence last week. As soon as he made the claim, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda asked him not to make wild allegations. Later, when the House took up discussion on Budget, Congress' newly elected MLA from Baroda segment, Indu Raj Narwal said the government keeps saying they have done so much for farmers' welfare, but it has not said a word as nearly 300 peasants have died during the ongoing agitation. (Input from PTI) What has happened since early this year?

The Supreme Court had earlier ordered a stay on the implementation of these contentious laws, hoping it will end the protest. The farm union leaders have also rejected the Centre's proposal to suspend implementation of the laws for 18 months.

On January 26, the protest turned violent when some farmers deviated from a pre-decided route for their Republic Day tractor rally and clashed with police. Some protesters scaled the ramparts of the Red Fort. Several protestors and police personnel were injured in the ensuing clashes.

The farmers' unions have called for a 'Bharat Bandh' on March 26, to commemorate four months of their protests.