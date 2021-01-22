Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Farmers' union leaders, Centre to hold next round of talks today

January 22, 2021 / 08:16 AM IST

tem being retained. Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming. The Supreme Court had earlier ordered a stay on the implementation of these contentious laws hoping it will end the farmers' protest. Yesterday, the farm union leaders said they are rejecting the Centre's proposal to suspend the implementation of the laws for the next 18 months. The farmers' union leaders and the government are expected to hold the next round of talks today.

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 58th day today. Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are staging a sit-in protest along Delhi borders. The protest started on November 26. The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) sys