MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
auto refresh
January 22, 2021 / 08:16 AM IST

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Farmers' union leaders, Centre to hold next round of talks today

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' agitation has entered the 58th day. The farmers' union leaders and the Centre are expected to hold the next round of talks today

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 58th day today. Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are staging a sit-in protest along Delhi borders. The protest started on November 26. The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) sys
tem being retained. Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming. The Supreme Court had earlier ordered a stay on the implementation of these contentious laws hoping it will end the farmers' protest. Yesterday, the farm union leaders said they are rejecting the Centre's proposal to suspend the implementation of the laws for the next 18 months. The farmers' union leaders and the government are expected to hold the next round of talks today.
  • January 22, 2021 / 08:16 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | AAP to hold bike rallies to mobilise people for farmers' tractor parade

    The Punjab unit of AAP yesterday said it will mobilise people for the farmers' proposed tractor parade in New Delhi on January 26 by holding motorcycle rallies across the state.

    In a joint statement here, party's state president Bhagwant Mann and its farmer wing chief and MLA Kultar Singh Sandhwan said the party will hold motorcycle rallies across Punjab on January 23 (tomorrow). (Input from PTI)

  • January 22, 2021 / 08:00 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Centre must accept farmers' demands in next round of talks: Ex-Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda

    Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda yesterday said the government must accept the agitating farmers' demands in the next round of talks. He said the farmers have already spent almost two months on roads while protesting against the farm laws.

    The leader of opposition in the state assembly also said the farmers have made it clear to the government that they would not settle for anything less than a withdrawal of the farm laws. “But the government is pretending as if it is unaware of the farmers' demands when the entire country knows from day one that they have been demanding the withdrawal of the three agricultural laws and a law that guarantees MSP,” he said in a statement. (Input from PTI)

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • January 22, 2021 / 07:45 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | In this tweet from news agency ANI: Visuals (from last night) of Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar arriving at Union Home Minister Amit Shah's residence ahead of the next round of talks with farmers' unions today.

  • January 22, 2021 / 07:21 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Republic Day tractor rally: No headway at Delhi Police-farmer unions meeting

    The second round of meeting between the police and farmer unions regarding the proposed January 26 tractor rally by them remained inconclusive yesterday as the farmers stuck to their demand of taking out the rally on Delhi's busy Outer Ring Road.

    Taking to reporters after the meeting, Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav said the police wanted the farmer leaders to take out their tractor rally outside the national capital.

    Read more here

  • January 22, 2021 / 07:02 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | The next meeting between the farmers’ union leaders and the Centre will happen today. The unions are reportedly set to tell the central government that its proposal of suspending implementation of the three farm reform laws for 18 months is not acceptable to them.

    Read more here

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • January 22, 2021 / 07:00 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are staging a sit-in protest along Delhi borders. The protest started on November 26.

    The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system being retained. Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming. The Centre has maintained that these reforms will benefit farmers.

  • January 22, 2021 / 07:00 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s coverage of the farmers’ protest. The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 58th day today.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.