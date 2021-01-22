Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Farmers' union leaders, Centre to hold next round of talks today

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | AAP to hold bike rallies to mobilise people for farmers' tractor parade
The Punjab unit of AAP yesterday said it will mobilise people for the farmers' proposed tractor parade in New Delhi on January 26 by holding motorcycle rallies across the state.
In a joint statement here, party's state president Bhagwant Mann and its farmer wing chief and MLA Kultar Singh Sandhwan said the party will hold motorcycle rallies across Punjab on January 23 (tomorrow). (Input from PTI)