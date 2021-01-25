Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Parliament session will be 'stormy' if farmers' demands not met, says Congress' chief whip

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Sukhwinder Singh Sabhra, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee to ANI: We feel that the kind of permission granted to us for tractor rally is not right. We wanted to go to the Old Ring Road but we were given conditional permission and assigned the portion that comes largely under Haryana. All we are saying is that we don't want to go there. We just want to go to Ring Road. We will have a meeting with police at 10.00 am today over this. It will then be decided where we will finally go. After the meeting, we will decide the time and route of the rally.
