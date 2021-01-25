MARKET NEWS

January 25, 2021 / 09:45 AM IST

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Parliament session will be 'stormy' if farmers' demands not met, says Congress' chief whip

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' agitation has entered the 61st day. The protesting farmers will be holding a tractor rally in the national capital tomorrow

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 61st day today. Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are staging a sit-in protest along Delhi borders. The protest started on November 26. The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) sy
stem being retained. Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming. The Supreme Court had earlier ordered a stay on the implementation of these contentious laws, hoping it will end the protest. The farm union leaders have also rejected Centre's proposal to suspend implementation of the laws for the 18 months. The farmers are set to stage a tractor rally in Delhi tomorrow, to mark Republic Day.
  • January 25, 2021 / 09:45 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Sukhwinder Singh Sabhra, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee to ANI: We feel that the kind of permission granted to us for tractor rally is not right. We wanted to go to the Old Ring Road but we were given conditional permission and assigned the portion that comes largely under Haryana. All we are saying is that we don't want to go there. We just want to go to Ring Road. We will have a meeting with police at 10.00 am today over this. It will then be decided where we will finally go. After the meeting, we will decide the time and route of the rally.

  • January 25, 2021 / 09:20 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | In this tweet from ANI: Visuals of farmers, with their tractors, gathering at the Ghazipur (UP-Delhi) border ahead of their proposed tractor rally tomorrow.

  • January 25, 2021 / 08:40 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | In this tweet from news agency ANI: Visuals of farmers at Azad Maidan in Mumbai ahead of the rally today.

  • January 25, 2021 / 08:23 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Parliament session will be stormy if farmers' demands not met: Congress' chief whip

    The upcoming Parliament session will be "stormy" if farmers' demand of repealing of the new agriculture reform laws is not accepted by the government, Congress' Lok Sabha chief whip Kodikunnil Suresh said yesterday, asserting that his party will strongly raise the issue of the tillers' agitation in both Houses.

    The Budget session of Parliament is starting from January 29 and it will be held in two parts. The first part will conclude on February 15 and the second part will be held from March 8 to April 8. (Input from PTI)

  • January 25, 2021 / 07:30 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Who is attending the farmers’ rally in Mumbai today?

    Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will not attend the protest at Mumbai's Azad Maidan, News18 has reported. However, Thackeray has sent a message to the protesters, expressing his support.

    NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat will attend the rally in the afternoon. Thackeray’s party, the Shiv Sena, will also send a representative.

  • January 25, 2021 / 07:19 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Farmers from across Maharashtra reach Mumbai ahead of rally

    Thousands of farmers from 21 districts of Maharashtra have reached Mumbai, ahead of a rally today to protest the Centre's three new agriculture reform laws. The farmers reached the Mumbai’s Azad Maidan last evening.

    Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar is expected to attend the rally. Congress’ state unit is also extending its support.

  • January 25, 2021 / 07:15 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Delhi Police allows farmers to hold tractor rally on Republic Day

    The Delhi Police has allowed protesting farmers to hold their Republic Day tractor rally tomorrow. The farmers have, in return, have reportedly agreed to hold the tractor rally on the inner roads of Delhi instead of the Outer Ring Road.

    The Delhi Police has assigned the farmers a 60-kilomtre stretch to hold their tractor parade and agreed to remove their barricades from Singhu and Tikri borders too.

    Read more here

  • January 25, 2021 / 07:10 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are staging a sit-in protest along Delhi borders. The protest started on November 26.

    The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system being retained. Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming. The Centre has maintained that these reforms will benefit farmers.

  • January 25, 2021 / 07:10 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s coverage of the farmers’ protest. The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 61st day today.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

