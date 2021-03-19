Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: US Senators ask Secretary of State to raise farmers' issue

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | File image: Farmers participate in a three-hour "chakka jam (road blockade)" as part of protests against the three new farm reform laws on a highway on the outskirts of New Delhi, India on February 6, 2021. (Image: Reuters/Adnan Abidi)

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 114th day today. Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are staging a sit-in protest along Delhi borders. The protest started on November 26, 2020.

Why are farmers protesting? The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system being retained. Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming.

Catch the LIVE updates here:

US Senators ask Secretary of State Blinken to raise farmers' issue, say Indians will determine path ahead on farm reform laws

Observing that it is for the people and the Government of India to determine the path forward on its new farm reform laws, two top Democratic senators have urged Secretary of State Antony Blinken to raise the issue of treatment of peaceful farmer protesters and journalists.

In a letter to Blinken, Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer yesterday urged the Biden administration to further engage with the Indian government over its treatment of farmers who have been demonstrating against the passage of new farm reform laws. "India is a long-term strategic partner with deep ties to the United States thanks to our many shared values and our large and valued Indian American community. In light of these shared values and strong connections, we write with serious concern regarding the response of the Indian government to the farmer protests," Menendez and Schumer wrote in their joint letter to Blinken. (Input from PTI)

What has happened since early this year?

The Supreme Court had earlier ordered a stay on the implementation of these contentious laws, hoping it will end the protest. The farm union leaders have also rejected the Centre's proposal to suspend implementation of the laws for 18 months.

On January 26, the protest turned violent when some farmers deviated from a pre-decided route for their Republic Day tractor rally and clashed with police. Some protesters scaled the ramparts of the Red Fort. Several protestors and police personnel were injured in the ensuing clashes.

The farmers' unions have called for a 'Bharat Bandh' on March 26, to commemorate four months of their protests.