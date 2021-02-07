MARKET NEWS

February 07, 2021 / 09:15 AM IST

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Sachin Tendulkar should be careful about speaking on farmers, says Sharad Pawar

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Farmers in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan blocked highways and key roads with tractor-trolleys and sit-in demonstrations on February 6, while scattered protests were held in other states during a three-hour 'chakka jam' called by agitating farmer unions.

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 74th day today. Farmer unions held a countrywide 'chakka jam' on February 6 where they blocked national and state highways between 12 pm and 3 pm to protest the internet ban in areas near their agitation sites, harassment allegedly meted out to them by authorities and o
ther issues. Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are staging a sit-in protest along Delhi borders. The protest started on November 26. The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system being retained. Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming. The Supreme Court had earlier ordered a stay on the implementation of these contentious laws, hoping it will end the protest. The farm union leaders have also rejected Centre's proposal to suspend implementation of the laws for the 18 months. On January 26, the protest turned violent when some farmers deviated from a pre-decided route for their Republic Day tractor rally and clashed with police. Some protesters scaled the ramparts of the Red Fort. Several protestors and police personnel were injured in the ensuing clashes.
  • February 07, 2021 / 09:31 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Rajasthan Congress leader says farmers will become bonded labourers of corporates with new farm laws

    Former Rajasthan tourism minister Vishvendra Singh on Saturday said the Centre's three farm laws have been brought for the benefits of big corporate houses.
      He said farmers will become bonded labourers of the corporate houses by mortgaging their lands. "We strongly oppose the anti-farmer laws passed by the Central Government. The farmers had never demanded to bring these farmer laws. They had demanded the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission Report'. The laws will only benefit the safes of the corporate houses. Farmers will have to work like bonded labourers by mortgaging their land," Singh said while addressing a Kisan Mahapanchayat in Deeg of Bharatput district.

    A large number of farmers from different districts of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana gathered in the mahapanchayat. By promoting purchases outside APMCs, not only will the mandis (market yards) be destroyed, but it will also lead to large-scale profiteering, excessive value addition and start stores, the Congress leader said.

  • February 07, 2021 / 08:53 AM IST

     Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Sachin Tendulkar should be careful about speaking on farmers: Sharad Pawar

    NCP president Sharad Pawar on Saturday said cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar should be more careful while speaking on farmers' issues. Many celebrities including Tendulkar and legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar rallied around the government on social media using hashtags #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda following tweets by pop singer Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg backing farmers.

    When asked about celebrities like Tendulkar and Mangeshkar reacting to the ongoing agitation by farmers against the three new farm laws at the borders of Delhi, the NCP chief said that people had responded strongly. "I would suggest to Sachin (Tendulkar) that he should be careful while speaking on the issues related to other fields," Pawar told reporters.

  • February 07, 2021 / 07:47 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | 60 detained in Delhi for staging protest in support of farmers

    Around 60 people were detained near Shaheedi Park in central Delhi on Saturday for allegedly holding a protest in support of the 'chakka jam' call given by the farmers agitating against the Centre's new agri laws, police said. The protesters were from different organisations, they said. They were detained around 12.30 pm and later released in the evening, police said. 

    Police said some trade union leaders were also detained on Saturday at some places as a preventive measure. Farmers in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan blocked highways with tractor-trolleys and squatted on key roads on Saturday, while scattered protests were held in other states during a three-hour 'chakka jam' called by agitating farmer unions which are demanding scrapping of the Centre's new agri laws.

  • February 07, 2021 / 07:36 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Rakesh Tikait calls on farmers for 'tractor revolution'

    Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait on Saturday called on peasants across the country to join the tractor revolution as part of the ongoing protests at Delhi's borders against the new agri laws introduced by the Centre. During a speech to supporters at the Ghazipur protest site, Tikait reached out to the farming community, many of whom especially in the Delhi-NCR region have been upset over the National Green Tribunal's ban on diesel vehicles, including tractors, that are over 10 years old. The tractors which run in the farms will now run at the NGT's office in Delhi also. Until recently, they had not asked which vehicles are 10 years old. What is their plan? Phase out tractors older than 10 years and help the corporates? But the tractors older than 10 years will also run and the movement (for repeal of the new farm laws) will also be strengthened, Tikait, 51, told the crowd amid cheers.

    He said more and more farmers across the country will participate in the ongoing farmers' stir for rollback of the contentious laws. Recently, 20,000 tractors were in Delhi and the next target is taking that number to 40 lakh, Tikait said. He also called on tractor owners to attach their vehicles with the 'tractor kraanti' (tractor revolution). Write 'Tractor Kranti 2021, 26 January' on your tractors. Wherever you will go, you will be respected. We have a target of 40 lakh tractors, he said.

  • February 07, 2021 / 07:19 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Ready for talks, but won't accept anything less than repeal of farm laws: Protesting unions

    Protesting farmer unions Saturday said they are ready to resume talks with the government, but asked it to come up with a fresh proposal as the existing offer to put the three farm laws on hold for 12-18 months is not acceptable to them. The unions, however, made it clear that they would not settle for anything less than the repeal of the three contentious laws.

    Addressing a press conference at the Singhu border here, Samyukta Kisan Morcha's senior leader Darshan Pal said the ball is now in the government's court. "We are ready to talk. The ball is in the government's court. We clearly told them that their last proposal (of suspending the farm laws for 12-18 months) was not acceptable to us. Now, they should come up with a new proposal," he told reporters.

  • February 07, 2021 / 07:18 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Repeal farm laws without further delay: Sukhbir Badal to Centre

    Slamming the the new farm laws, Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday asked the Centre to accept the farmers' demand of repealing the legislations without further delay. Badal also asked Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to name one political party which is representative of farmers and has welcomed the three laws, instead of trying to mislead people in Parliament by giving the impression that the laws were acceptable to all.

    Tomar on Friday had asserted that the government's offer to amend the new farm laws to assuage farmers' sentiments did not mean they had any flaws. The central government should not stand on prestige. Instead it

  • February 07, 2021 / 07:17 AM IST

     Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Rahul Gandhi to visit Rajasthan next week to raise voice for protesting farmers: Ajay Maken

    Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will be on a two-day visit to Rajasthan next week to raise his voice for farmers protesting the new agriculture laws, party general secretary Ajay Maken said on Saturday. "To fight for farmers' interests, to raise the voice of farmers in the struggle for the repeal of the three back laws, Rahul Gandhi ji will be in Rajasthan on February 12-13," the AICC in-charge of Rajasthan said in a tweet in Hindi.

    A 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' was held in Rajasthan's Dausa on Friday in solidarity with the farmers camping on the borders of Delhi. The resolution passed at the meet reiterated the farmers' demand for the repeal of the three new farm laws.

  • February 07, 2021 / 07:15 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Farmers block key highways in Punjab, Haryana, Raj during 'chakka jam'

    Farmers in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan blocked highways and key roads with tractor-trolleys and sit-in demonstrations on Saturday, while scattered protests were held in other states during a three-hour 'chakka jam' called by agitating farmer unions which are demanding the scrapping of the Centre's new agri laws. Scores of people were detained in several states, including nearly 60 at Shaheedi Park in the national capital which was brought under a thick security blanket, during the demonstrations held between 12 noon and 3 PM to oppose the internet ban and other restrictions at the protest sites on Delhi's borders.

    Samyukta Kisan Morcha, which is spearheading the agitation, claimed the 'chakka jam' (road blockade) protest got huge nationwide support which once again "proved" that farmers across the country are united against the farm laws and demanded that the government come up with a fresh proposal for talks.

  • February 07, 2021 / 07:14 AM IST

    Good morning!
    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage of the farmers' protests in India. The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 74th day today. Stay tuned for the latest news and developments on the same.

