Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Kisan Congress members protest against farm laws, demand repeal

Farmers' Protest News: File image of the 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi. (Image: AP)

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 102nd day today. Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are staging a sit-in protest along Delhi borders. The protest started on November 26, 2020. The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system being retained. Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates:

7.50:

Farmers agitation will continue till three agri laws are withdrawn: Rakesh Tikait

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait has said their agitation will continue till the three contentious agriculture laws are withdrawn. He was speaking in Ramrajn town here to mark the completion of 100 days of farmers' protests at the Delhi borders against the central farm legislations.

The farmers are demanding a complete withdrawal of the three farm laws and the agitation will continue till the government meets our demands, Tikiat said on Saturday.

On the occasion, he flagged off a tractors' rally, which, he said, will travel across districts of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand and will reach the farmers' protest site in Ghazipur on March 27.

Kisan Congress members protest against farm laws, demand repeal

In support of farmers protesting the Centre's new farm laws, the All India Kisan Congress members on Sunday attempted to march to the Prime Minister's residence here carrying soil brought from 101 villages from across the country but were stopped by security personnel, a Kisan Congress statement said.

On the completion of 101 days of the farmers' protest, the Kisan Congress members were marching from Congress headquarters at 24, Akbar Road to hand over the soil to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to register their protest against the farm laws and express support for the farmers, Kisan Congress vice president Surendra Solanki said.

What has happened since early this year?

The Supreme Court had earlier ordered a stay on the implementation of these contentious laws, hoping it will end the protest. The farm union leaders have also rejected the Centre's proposal to suspend implementation of the laws for 18 months.

On January 26, the protest turned violent when some farmers deviated from a pre-decided route for their Republic Day tractor rally and clashed with police. Some protesters scaled the ramparts of the Red Fort. Several protestors and police personnel were injured in the ensuing clashes.

The farmers' unions also held a 'chakka jam' on February 6 where they blocked national and state highways to protest the internet ban in areas near their agitation sites and harassment allegedly meted out to them by authorities, among other issues.