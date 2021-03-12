Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Farmers withdraw dharna on rail tracks near Amritsar after 169 days

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | File image: Farmers participate in a three-hour "chakka jam (road blockade)" as part of protests against the three new farm reform laws on a highway on the outskirts of New Delhi, India on February 6, 2021. (Image: Reuters/Adnan Abidi)

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 107th day today. Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are staging a sit-in protest along Delhi borders. The protest started on November 26, 2020.

Why are farmers protesting? The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system being retained. Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming.

Catch the LIVE updates here:

A group of farmers squatting on railway tracks near Amritsar to protest the Centre's new farm reform laws withdrew their agitation yesterday after 169 days, as suspension of trains caused losses to them and traders. Savinder Singh, a leader of the Kissan Mazdoor Sangarsh Committee which had been spearheading the stir, said they decided to withdraw the rail blockade at Devidaspura on the Amritsar-Delhi route after a meeting of all protesting farmer unions.

"Farmers were blocking only passenger trains but the Centre decided to stop goods trains as well which caused huge losses to farmers, traders and industrialists. In the light of current circumstances, farmers have unanimously resolved to end the stir here," he said. (Input from PTI)

Government unable to see problems of farmers: RLD's Jayant Chaudhary

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Jayant Chaudhary yesterday slammed the BJP-led central government over its stand on the farmers' protest, saying the dispensation is unable to see the problems of farmers. Chaudhary was speaking at a Kisan panchayat in Bhojpur town, according to a communique by the party.

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he said, "Instead of uniting the society, they talk about 2013 communal riots whenever they visit western UP."

"They can't see the problems of farmers. The government is inhuman," Chaudhary alleged. (Input from PTI)

Farmers in Haryana block roads, protest outside BJP MLA's residence

Farmers in Haryana blocked traffic in Jind and Hisar while some of them protested outside a BJP MLA's residence yesterday, a day after a no-confidence motion focussed on the farmers' issue was defeated in the state Assembly. A group of farmers held a protest in Sirsa and Jind to protest against those Haryana legislators who had not backed the no-confidence motion. The protesting farmers also blocked Hisar-Jind road for some time and raised slogans against the state government.

A large number of farmers held a protest outside the Prem Nagar residence of ruling BJP's Ambala City MLA Aseem Goel objecting to a remark made by him in the state Assembly. (Input from PTI)

What has happened since early this year?

The Supreme Court had earlier ordered a stay on the implementation of these contentious laws, hoping it will end the protest. The farm union leaders have also rejected the Centre's proposal to suspend implementation of the laws for 18 months.

On January 26, the protest turned violent when some farmers deviated from a pre-decided route for their Republic Day tractor rally and clashed with police. Some protesters scaled the ramparts of the Red Fort. Several protestors and police personnel were injured in the ensuing clashes.

The farmers' unions have called for a 'Bharat Bandh' on March 26, to commemorate four months of their protests.