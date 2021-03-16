English
Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Farm agitation will continue till laws are repealed, says Rakesh Tikait

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi entered the 111th day today

Moneycontrol News
March 16, 2021 / 07:33 AM IST
Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates (Image: AP)

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 111th day today. Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are staging a sit-in protest along Delhi borders. The protest started on November 26, 2020.

Why are farmers protesting? The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system being retained. Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming.

7.31 am

Farm stir will go on till laws are repealed, says Tikait

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Monday said the farmers' stir against the Centre's agri marketing laws would go on till December and

future course of action would be decided then if the laws are not repealed.

Speaking at a rally in Sihora, some 45 kilometres from the district headquarters, Tikait said the MSP mechanism was irrevocable and farmers would not sell their produce below it. Several posters with his image were torn down at the rally venue last night, and Tikait reacted by saying such

action would have not any bearing on the farmers or their protests.

He said ruling BJP leaders who want to join the farmers' protest are welcome, and added that a governor, though he did not name anyone, was among those who was supportive.

7.29 am

JJP MLA urges PM Modi to hold talks with farmers, says unable to enter villages

Jannayak Janta Party MLA Ram Kumar Gautam urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold dialogue with protesting farmers, saying people like him are unable to enter villages despite supporting the withdrawal of farm law.

I request Modiji to get this agitation ended at the earliest through dialogue. If it prolongs, it can be dangerous, Gautam said in the Haryana Assembly while participating in a debate on the state Budget.

Referring to protests faced by the BJP-JJP MLAs in several villages, Gautam said, "People are unable to enter villages, even like me who are in favour of farmers, support their agitation and seek withdrawal of the farm laws."

