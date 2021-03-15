Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Ghazipur border reopens, traffic movement allowed from Delhi to UP

Farmers' Protest (File image: AP)

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 110th day today. Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are staging a sit-in protest along Delhi borders. The protest started on November 26, 2020.

Why are farmers protesting? The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system being retained. Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming.



The carriageway of NH-24 going towards Ghaziabad from Delhi has been opened. It was temporarily closed in the light of farmers' protest at Ghazipur border (Delhi-UP border) over the three farm laws. Lates visuals from Ghazipur. pic.twitter.com/byu38HKp9Z

— ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2021

In view of the prevailing law & order situation at the Ghazipur border & considering public convenience, the carriageway of NH-24 going towards Ghaziabad from Delhi has been opened after consultation with police officials of Ghaziabad District, Uttar Pradesh.

SKM asks agitating farmers not to build permanent structures at protest sites

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), which is leading the anti-farm law protests, on Sunday asked the agitating farmers not to build permanent structures at Delhi's border points where they have been camping since November last year.

Some permanent structures have started to come up at the Singhu border, one of three prominent protest sites besides Ghazipur and Tikri border points, where agitation against the Centre's three agri laws has been going on for over three months.

During a meeting of the Morcha, which included 32 Punjab farmer unions, a decision was taken that the protestors should not build any permanent structures at the protest sites, an SKM statement said. The statement further said that several SKM leaders also travelled to West Bengal to campaign in support of their agitation and to urge voters there not to vote for the "anti-farmer" BJP.

Opp misleading farmers with unrestrained statements: MoS Agri Kailash Choudhary

Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary Sunday assailed the Opposition over the ongoing farmers' protest, alleging they were "misleading farmers with unrestrained statements". Opposition parties have supported these protests, even though the government has been saying that these laws will benefit farmers by freeing them of the clutches of the middlemen and ushering in new technology in the sector.

Speaking at an event here Sunday, MoS Choudhary said that the farm laws would bring change in the lives of farmers. "Farmers will be free to sell their produce (anywhere in the country). The opposition is misleading farmers with unrestrained statements," he added.

Satya Pal Malik backs protesting farmers, urges Centre not to offend them

Siding with farmers protesting the Centre's new agriculture laws, Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah not to offend them.

"None of the laws are in favour of farmers. The country in which farmers and soldiers are not satisfied, that country cannot move ahead. That country cannot be saved. Hence, the Army and farmers should be kept satisfied, Malik said urging PM Modi and Home Minister Shah not to offend them.

Describing the condition of farmers as bad, Malik said, "They are getting poorer day by day while the salary of government officials and staff increases after every three years. Whatever is sown by a farmer is cheap and whatever he buys is expensive."