January 18, 2021 / 09:52 AM IST

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Supreme Court to hear Centre's plea against proposed tractor rally today

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' agitation has entered the 54th day. The tenth round of talks between the Centre and the leaders of farmers' unions is expected to be held tomorrow.

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 54th day today. Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are staging a sit-in protest along Delhi borders. The protest started on November 26. The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) sys
tem being retained. Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming. On January 12, the Supreme Court ordered a stay on the implementation of these contentious laws hoping it will end the farmers' protest. The apex court also constituted a four-member panel of agricultural experts to resolve the impasse between their farmers' union leaders and the Centre. However, in their response to what the court called an extraordinary order of stay, the farmer unions made it clear that they will not call off the protest until the three reform laws enacted in September are repealed. The next round of talks are expected to be held tomorrow.
  • January 18, 2021 / 09:52 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | The Supreme Court will be hearing a plea from the central government, filed though the Delhi Police, seeking an injunction against the proposed tractor march or any other kind of protest by farmers "which seeks to disrupt the gathering and celebrations" of Republic Day on January 26.

    The hearing is scheduled to begin at 11.00 am.

  • January 18, 2021 / 09:35 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Farmers’ unions say they will go ahead with tractor march in Delhi on Republic Day

    Farmer unions protesting against the Centre's agricultural reform laws yesterday said that they will go ahead with their proposed tractor parade in Delhi on Republic Day.

    Addressing a press conference at the Singhu border protest site, union leader Yogendra Yadav said, "We will carry out a tractor parade on the Outer Ring Road in Delhi on Republic Day. The parade will be very peaceful. There will be no disruption of the Republic Day parade. The farmers will put up the national flag on their tractors."

  • January 18, 2021 / 08:56 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Farmers stage protest rally against new farm laws in Jammu

    Hundreds of farmers staged a rally yesterday in support of the revocation of the new agriculture reform laws, even as police briefly detained the main organiser along with nearly half a dozen of his supporters in Jammu.

    The tractor rally was led by District Development Council (DDC) member Taranjit Singh Tony who defeated senior BJP leader and former minister Sham Choudhary in the recently held elections, officials said. (Input from PTI)

  • January 18, 2021 / 08:29 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Farmers will not be cowed down by NIA notices: Congress

    The Congress alleged yesterday that probe agencies such as the NIA have become puppets in the hands of the government and are now being used against farmers, who will not be cowed down by their notices.

    Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala questioned the government's intention behind sending notices to farmers from agencies meant to probe terrorists, after it attempted to dub them as separatists, Naxals, terrorists and agents of China and Pakistan. (Input from PTI)

  • January 18, 2021 / 07:50 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Anti-national powers backing farmers: BJP MP

    BJP Member of Parliament Virendra Singh Mast said yesterday that anti-national powers are backing the farmers protesting against the Centre's farm reform laws and their agitation does not represent the entire farming community of the country. The Ballia MP also accused farmers of not having faith in the judiciary and the executive.

    "Some anti-national powers are active behind the farmers, who are protesting against the farm laws. The protesting farmers do not have faith in the judiciary and the executive," he told reporters.

    "The protest against the farm laws by farmers is a rehearsal for the West Bengal assembly elections. This agitation does not represent farmers of the entire country," he added. (Input from PTI)

  • January 18, 2021 / 07:34 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Today, the Supreme Court will be hearing a plea from the central government, filed though the Delhi Police, seeking an injunction against the proposed tractor march or any other kind of protest by farmers "which seeks to disrupt the gathering and celebrations" of Republic Day on January 26.

  • January 18, 2021 / 07:29 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | On January 12, the Supreme Court ordered a stay on the implementation of these contentious laws hoping it will end the farmers' protest. The apex court also constituted a four-member panel of agricultural experts to resolve the impasse between their farmers' union leaders and the Centre.

    However, in their response to what the court called an extraordinary order of stay, the farmer unions made it clear that they will not call off the protest until the three reform laws enacted in September are repealed.

  • January 18, 2021 / 07:28 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are staging a sit-in protest along Delhi borders. The protest started on November 26.

    The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system being retained. Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming. The Centre has maintained that these reforms will benefit farmers.

  • January 18, 2021 / 07:27 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s coverage of the farmers’ protest. The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 54th day today.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

