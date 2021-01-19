MARKET NEWS

January 19, 2021 / 09:02 AM IST

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: SC-appointed committee on farm laws to hold first meeting today; stir enters 55th day

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' agitation has entered the 55th day. The Supreme Court-appointed committee is scheduled to hold its first meeting with members today at Pusa campus in New Delhi.

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 55th day today. Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are staging a sit-in protest along Delhi borders. The protest started on November 26. The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) sy
stem being retained. Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming. On January 12, the Supreme Court ordered a stay on the implementation of these contentious laws hoping it will end the farmers' protest. The apex court also constituted a four-member panel of agricultural experts to resolve the impasse between their farmers' union leaders and the Centre. However, in their response to what the court called an extraordinary order of stay, the farmer unions made it clear that they will not call off the protest until the three reform laws enacted in September are repealed. The SC-appointed committee is scheduled to hold its first meeting with members today at Pusa campus in New Delhi.
  • January 19, 2021 / 09:17 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Joint forum distances itself from its leader Chaduni's meeting with Oppn parties

    The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, a joint forum of farmer organisations spearheading the ongoing protest against farm laws, yesterday disassociated itself from a meeting its constituent Gurnam Singh Chaduni had attended with some opposition leaders, and reiterated that the movement "will not have any direct engagement with any political party". A controversy erupted after Bhartiya Kisan Union-Haryana president Chaduni attended the meeting along with the opposition leaders in Delhi on January 17 and supported a call for convening a 'Jan Sansad' (People's Parliament) on the farmers' issue on January 22-23. (PTI)

  • January 19, 2021 / 08:59 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | On protesting farmers' plan to hold a tractor rally in Delhi on Republic Day, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said, "I want to appeal to farmers that January 26 is our Republic Day and the country has got independence after much sacrifice."
    "Ensuring that the dignity of the Republic day is not affected is the responsibility of farmers also. I hope they will reconsider their decision."

  • January 19, 2021 / 08:39 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Reiterating that new agri-laws are in the interest of the farming community, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said there is opposition in some states. "We had nine rounds of talks so far. I have always said that farmers' unions should discuss the provisions of the laws. The government is discussing and wants to discuss with an open heart if they point out any problem with provisions of the laws," he said.

  • January 19, 2021 / 08:23 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Delhi remains shrouded in a dense layer of fog this morning. Visuals from Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana).

  • January 19, 2021 / 08:16 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab, Haryana and parts of Uttar Pradesh, are protesting for nearly two-months at various Delhi borders against the three farm laws enacted by the central government in September 2020. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, while addressing a virtual event, reiterated that the three farm laws will be beneficial for farmers.

  • January 19, 2021 / 07:58 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh hit out at the central government yesterday over the National Investigation Agency (NIA) issuing notices to some farmer union leaders and those supporting the ongoing agitation against three new farm reform laws.

  • January 19, 2021 / 07:31 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | SC-appointed panel on farm laws to hold first meeting today

    The Supreme Court-appointed committee on the three new farm laws is scheduled to hold its first meeting with members today at Pusa campus in New Delhi, its member Anil Ghanwat said. "We are going to meet tomorrow. Only members will meet to discuss the terms of reference and decide the future course of action," said Ghanwat, president of Shetkari Sanghatana (Maharashtra). (PTI)

  • January 19, 2021 / 07:31 AM IST

  • January 19, 2021 / 07:29 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | 10th round of talks postponed to Wednesday

    The tenth round of talks between the government and representatives of protesting farmers on controversial new farm reform laws was yesterday pushed back by a day to January 20, with the Centre saying both sides want to resolve the stalemate at the earliest but it was getting delayed due to involvement of people of other ideologies. Asserting that the new farm laws are in the interest of the farming community, the government said obstacles do come whenever good things or measures are taken and it is taking longer to resolve the issue as farmers' leaders want a solution their own way. (PTI)

  • January 19, 2021 / 07:26 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s coverage of the farmers’ protest.

    The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 55th day today.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

