Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: SC-appointed committee on farm laws to hold first meeting today; stir enters 55th day

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Joint forum distances itself from its leader Chaduni's meeting with Oppn parties
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, a joint forum of farmer organisations spearheading the ongoing protest against farm laws, yesterday disassociated itself from a meeting its constituent Gurnam Singh Chaduni had attended with some opposition leaders, and reiterated that the movement "will not have any direct engagement with any political party". A controversy erupted after Bhartiya Kisan Union-Haryana president Chaduni attended the meeting along with the opposition leaders in Delhi on January 17 and supported a call for convening a 'Jan Sansad' (People's Parliament) on the farmers' issue on January 22-23. (PTI)