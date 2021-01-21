Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Centre offers to not implement farm reform laws for 18 months

January 21, 2021 / 09:20 AM IST

tem being retained. Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming. The Supreme Court had earlier ordered a stay on the implementation of these contentious laws hoping it will end the farmers' protest. On January 20, the farm union leaders said they will consider the Centre's proposal to suspend the implementation of the laws for the next 18 months while a committee is formed to look into their demands. Unions are reportedly studying the proposal and return for talks tomorrow.

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 57th day today. Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are staging a sit-in protest along Delhi borders. The protest started on November 26. The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) sys