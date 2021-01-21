MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
auto refresh
January 21, 2021 / 09:20 AM IST

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Centre offers to not implement farm reform laws for 18 months

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' agitation has entered the 57th day. Farmers' unions are reportedly studying Centre's proposal of not implement the laws for 18 months.

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 57th day today. Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are staging a sit-in protest along Delhi borders. The protest started on November 26. The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) sys
tem being retained. Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming. The Supreme Court had earlier ordered a stay on the implementation of these contentious laws hoping it will end the farmers' protest. On January 20, the farm union leaders said they will consider the Centre's proposal to suspend the implementation of the laws for the next 18 months while a committee is formed to look into their demands. Unions are reportedly studying the proposal and return for talks tomorrow.
  • January 21, 2021 / 09:20 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | SAD, AAP spread lies against Punjab government over farm reform laws: Punjab CM

    Citing an RTI reply indicating that the report of the chief ministers' high-powered panel on agriculture reforms was not presented before the NITI Aayog, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh yesterday accused the SAD and AAP of spreading "lies" against his government.

    According to a government statement, media reports citing a reply to a Right to Information (RTI) query suggest that the farm ordinances were promulgated and introduced in Parliament in June last year without the report of the chief ministers' committee being ever appraised by the governing council of NITI Aayog. (Input from PTI)

  • January 21, 2021 / 09:06 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Centre stubborn over farm reform laws: Sachin Pilot

    Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot yesterday attacked the Centre over the farm reform laws, accusing it of being stubborn and not ready to listen to anyone. “Our MPs are protesting over the laws for the past several weeks but the government is not ready to listen to anyone and hold meaningful discussions,” Pilot alleged, adding that the Centre is "backing out from its stubborn attitude". (Input from PTI)

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • January 21, 2021 / 08:50 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | The next meeting between the farmers’ union leaders and the Centre will happen tomorrow. The union are reportedly studying the central government’s proposal to suspend implementation of the three farm reform laws for 18 months. The farmers’ unions are expected to convey their decision to the government in tomorrow’s meeting.

  • January 21, 2021 / 08:24 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Centre offers to suspend implementation of farm reform laws for up to 1.5 years; next meet on January 22

    On January 20, the farm union leaders said they will consider the Centre's proposal to suspend the implementation of the laws for the next 18 months while a committee is formed to look into their demands. Unions are reportedly studying the proposal and return for talks tomorrow.

    Read more here

  • January 21, 2021 / 08:20 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | On January 12, the Supreme Court ordered a stay on the implementation of these contentious laws hoping it will end the farmers' protest. The apex court also constituted a four-member panel of agricultural experts to resolve the impasse between their farmers' union leaders and the Centre.

    However, in their response to what the court called an extraordinary order of stay, the farmer unions made it clear that they will not call off the protest until the three reform laws enacted in September are repealed.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • January 21, 2021 / 08:19 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are staging a sit-in protest along Delhi borders. The protest started on November 26.

    The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system being retained. Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming. The Centre has maintained that these reforms will benefit farmers.

  • January 21, 2021 / 08:19 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s coverage of the farmers’ protest. The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 57th day today.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.