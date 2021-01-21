Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Centre offers to not implement farm reform laws for 18 months

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | SAD, AAP spread lies against Punjab government over farm reform laws: Punjab CM
Citing an RTI reply indicating that the report of the chief ministers' high-powered panel on agriculture reforms was not presented before the NITI Aayog, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh yesterday accused the SAD and AAP of spreading "lies" against his government.
According to a government statement, media reports citing a reply to a Right to Information (RTI) query suggest that the farm ordinances were promulgated and introduced in Parliament in June last year without the report of the chief ministers' committee being ever appraised by the governing council of NITI Aayog. (Input from PTI)