February 25, 2021 / 09:41 AM IST

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Union Minister RL Kataria skips event after protest by farmers

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 92nd day today

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 92nd day today. Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are staging a sit-in protest along Delhi borders. The protest started on November 26, 2020. The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum Support
Price (MSP) system being retained. Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming. The Supreme Court had earlier ordered a stay on the implementation of these contentious laws, hoping it will end the protest. The farm union leaders have also rejected the Centre's proposal to suspend implementation of the laws for 18 months. On January 26, the protest turned violent when some farmers deviated from a pre-decided route for their Republic Day tractor rally and clashed with police. Some protesters scaled the ramparts of the Red Fort. Several protestors and police personnel were injured in the ensuing clashes. The farmers' unions also held a 'chakka jam' on February 6 where they blocked national and state highways to protest the internet ban in areas near their agitation sites and harassment allegedly meted out to them by authorities, among other issues.
  • February 25, 2021 / 09:41 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | SKM writes to President seeking unconditional release of arrested farmers

    The Samkyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) yesterday wrote to President Ram Nath Kovind demanding "unconditional" release of arrested farmers and withdrawal of "false" cases in connection with the stir against the agriculture reform laws. In its letter, the Morcha, an umbrella body of farmer unions agitating against the three central laws, also said that notices allegedly being sent by police and other investigating agencies to the protesting farmers should be stopped. (Input from PTI)

  • February 25, 2021 / 09:21 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Plea in Supreme Court seeks setting up of panels on farmers' rights

    A petition was been filed before the Supreme Court yesterday seeking to set up statutory commissions for framers at the national and the state levels to safeguard the fundamental and legal rights of tillers and the farm community in the country.

    The petition sought a direction to the Centre and all the states to implement report of National Commission on Farmers (NCF) constituted under the chairmanship of Professor MS Swaminathan. The petition filed by advocate Shiv Kumar Tripathi claimed that farmers and farm community in India has been denied social, economic and political justice. (Input from PTI)

  • February 25, 2021 / 09:04 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Union Minister RL Kataria skips event after protest by farmers

    Union Minister Rattan Lal Kataria skipped one of his scheduled events at Ambala city following a protest by farmers on the site. However, the Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Social Justice and Empowerment attended two other public programmes where a large number of police force was deployed.

    Kataria, who is the BJP MP from Ambala, was scheduled to attend a function at the shop of a tea trader located in an old grain market along with BJP MLA from Ambala city Aseem Goel.

    A group of farmers agitating against the Centre's new farm reform laws gathered there and started protesting before the minister was to arrive there. (Input from PTI)

  • February 25, 2021 / 09:01 AM IST

    The Supreme Court ordered a stay on the implementation of these contentious laws, hoping it will end the protest. The farm union leaders have also rejected the Centre's proposal to suspend implementation of the laws for 18 months. On January 26, the protest turned violent when some farmers deviated from a pre-decided route for their Republic Day tractor rally and clashed with police. Some protesters scaled the ramparts of the Red Fort. Several protestors and police personnel were injured in the ensuing clashes. The farmers' unions also held a 'chakka jam' on February 6 where they blocked national and state highways to protest the internet ban in areas near their agitation sites and harassment allegedly meted out to them by authorities, among other issues.

  • February 25, 2021 / 09:00 AM IST

    Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are staging a sit-in protest along Delhi borders. The protest started on November 26, 2020.

    The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system being retained. Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers' union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming. The Centre has maintained that these reforms will benefit farmers.

  • February 25, 2021 / 09:00 AM IST

    Good morning! Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s coverage of the farmers’ protest. The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 92nd day today.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

