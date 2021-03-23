Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: NHAI suffers Rs 814 crore toll revenue loss in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan due to farmers' protest

File image: Farmers' protest

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 120th day today. Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are staging a sit-in protest along Delhi borders. The protest started on November 26, 2020.

Why are farmers protesting? The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system being retained. Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming.

Catch the LIVE updates here:

NHAI suffers Rs 814 crore toll revenue loss in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan due to farmers' protest

National Highways Authority of India suffered a toll revenue loss of Rs 814.4 crore till March 16 on account of farmers' protest in three states, Parliament was informed on Monday.

Considering the heavy loss, state administrations have been requested to restore the user fee collection, Road, Transport, Highways and MSMEs Minister Nitin Gadkari said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

"Loss of revenue due to farmers' protest has primarily occurred in the States of Punjab and Haryana and at a few plazas in Rajasthan," the minister said.

The loss at Rs 487 crore was the highest in Punjab, followed by Rs 326 crore in Haryana and Rs 1.40 crore in Rajasthan, he added. "No loss of revenue is reported on account of farmers' protest in other States," the minister said.

Listing the steps taken in this regard, Gadkari said the matter is being constantly taken up with district and state administration to restore the user fee collection, considering the heavy loss to the government.