English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Watch the insightful webinar on Managing Financial Goals amid Falling Interest Rates on March 30 @ 11am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: NHAI suffers Rs 814 crore toll revenue loss in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan due to farmers' protest

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi entered the 120th day today

Moneycontrol News
March 23, 2021 / 07:34 AM IST
File image: Farmers' protest

File image: Farmers' protest


Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 120th day today. Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are staging a sit-in protest along Delhi borders. The protest started on November 26, 2020.

Why are farmers protesting? The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system being retained. Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming.

Catch the LIVE updates here:

7.32 am

NHAI suffers Rs 814 crore toll revenue loss in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan due to farmers' protest

National Highways Authority of India suffered a toll revenue loss of Rs 814.4 crore till March 16 on account of farmers' protest in three states, Parliament was informed on Monday.

Close

Related stories

Considering the heavy loss, state administrations have been requested to restore the user fee collection, Road, Transport, Highways and MSMEs Minister Nitin Gadkari said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

"Loss of revenue due to farmers' protest has primarily occurred in the States of Punjab and Haryana and at a few plazas in Rajasthan," the minister said.

The loss at Rs 487 crore was the highest in Punjab, followed by Rs 326 crore in Haryana and Rs 1.40 crore in Rajasthan, he added. "No loss of revenue is reported on account of farmers' protest in other States," the minister said.

Listing the steps taken in this regard, Gadkari said the matter is being constantly taken up with district and state administration to restore the user fee collection, considering the heavy loss to the government.

Click here for Moneycontrol's full coverage of the farmers' protest
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Current Affairs #Delhi #Farmers protest #Haryana #India #Punjab
first published: Mar 23, 2021 07:34 am

Must Listen

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.