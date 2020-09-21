Live now
Sep 21, 2020 09:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Two JJP MLAs join protest against agri Bills
The farm bills are facing staunch opposition from farmer bodies, especially in Punjab and Haryana, as well as from within the ruling coalition.
Farmers Protest LIVE Updates: Farmers are protesting against the three farm bills brought by the Centre. The Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 were passed by Rajya Sabha by voice vote on September 20. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 is listed to be taken up in the Upper House on September 21 (today). The bills are facing staunch opposition from farmer bodies, especially in Punjab and Haryana, as well as from within the ruling coalition.
Farmers block roads in Haryana
Two JJP MLAs join farmers' protest
Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | The Punjab Youth Congress has started a "tractor rally" from Punjab to Delhi against the three farm bills. Punjab Youth Congress chief Barinder Singh Dhillon, while speaking to the media in Dera Bassi in Mohali, said this is the beginning of the fight for the rights of farmers.
Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar said all parties, except the Akali Dal and the BJP, are standing with the farmers for their cause. He slammed Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, accusing him of earlier supporting these "black laws". (PTI)
Farmers Protest LIVE Updates | Tamil Nadu CM should "apologise" to farmers for support to farm bills: Stalin
DMK president MK Stalin has demanded that Chief Minister K Palaniswami "apologise" to farmers for supporting the farm bills of the BJP led-government at the Centre, alleging these only protected corporates. On Palaniswami's argument that farmers would be protected from price fall, he said provisions like third party certification for quality of farm produce were aimed at "protecting corporate companies" and not to safeguard the interests of farmers. (PTI)
Who’s afraid of agricultural reforms?
The farmers in Punjab and Haryana apprehend that the farm Bills are precursors to dismantling the procurement of wheat and paddy at MSP. However, the Union government has clarified that procurement…
Farmers Protest LIVE Updates | Farmers block roads in Haryana, burn effigies in Punjab
Farmers blocked roads in Haryana and burnt effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in neighbouring Punjab yesterday, protesting against the farm bills passed in Parliament.
Farmers Protest LIVE Updates | The Upper House passed by voice vote the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020. The bills have already been passed by Lok Sabha and will now go to the President for his assent before they are notified as laws.
Farmers Protest LIVE Updates | Two JJP MLAs join farmers' protest against agri Bills
Two MLAs of the Haryana's Jannayak Janta Party, which is part of the BJP-led ruling coalition in Haryana, on Sunday participated in farmers' protests in the state against the Centre's farm-sector bills passed by Parliament, going against their party stand on the issue. JJP's Barwala MLA Jogi Ram Sihag and Shahabad legislator Ram Karan Kala joined the farmers' protests even as Haryana Deputy Chief Minister and JJP leader Dushyant Chautala accused the Congress of misleading farmers, asserting that none of the farm sectors bills has any hint of abolishing the minimum support price mechanism for the crop procurement. (PTI)
Days after their passage in the Lok Sabha, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar introduced the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 in the Rajya Sabha, which passed it by a voice vote.
The bills are facing staunch opposition from farmer bodies as well as from within the ruling coalition.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.