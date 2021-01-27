Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Delhi police registers 22 FIRs in connection with violence during tractor parade on Republic Day.

January 27, 2021 / 09:33 AM IST

mplete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system being retained. Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming. On Republic Day (January 26), the tractor parade meant to highlight the demands of the farmer unions dissolved into anarchy on the streets of the city as tens of thousands of protesters broke through barriers, fought with police, overturned vehicles and hoisted a religious flag from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort. Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said that some antisocial elements were behind the violence during the farmers' tractor parade in the national capital on the day. The Supreme Court had earlier ordered a stay on the implementation of these contentious laws, hoping it will end the protest.

