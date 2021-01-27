MARKET NEWS

January 27, 2021 / 09:33 AM IST

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Delhi police registers 22 FIRs in connection with violence during tractor parade on Republic Day.

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The protesting farmers carried out a tractor rally on Januiary 26, which dissolved into anarchy on the streets of the city as tens of thousands of protesters broke through barriers, fought with police, overturned vehicles and hoisted a religious flag from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort.

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 63rd day today. The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 63rd day today. Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are staging a sit-in protest along Delhi borders. The protest started on November 26. The farmers are demanding a co
mplete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system being retained. Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming. On Republic Day (January 26), the tractor parade meant to highlight the demands of the farmer unions dissolved into anarchy on the streets of the city as tens of thousands of protesters broke through barriers, fought with police, overturned vehicles and hoisted a religious flag from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort. Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said that some antisocial elements were behind the violence during the farmers' tractor parade in the national capital on the day. The Supreme Court had earlier ordered a stay on the implementation of these contentious laws, hoping it will end the protest.
  • January 27, 2021 / 09:32 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | An FIR has been registered at IP Police Station in connection with the violence during farmers' tractor rally in ITO on January 26. Case registered against unknown protestors including the farmer who died after his tractor overturned after ramming into a barricade: Delhi Police

  • January 27, 2021 / 09:12 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Traffic movement between Delhi and Ghaziabad affected: Delhi Traffic Police

    Ghazipur Mandi, NH-9 and NH-24 have been closed for traffic movement. People commuting from Delhi to Ghaziabad are advised to take Shahdara, Karkari Mor and DND: Delhi Traffic Police (ANI)

  • January 27, 2021 / 08:46 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Antisocial elements were behind violence during tractor parade: Farmer leader

    Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said that some antisocial elements were behind the violence during the farmers' tractor parade in the national capital yesterday. It was due to the Delhi Police's actions that some antisocial elements entered the parade and caused the violence, he said. The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) national spokesman in a statement also alleged that the Delhi Police had wrongly placed barricades at some places of the pre-decided routes of the parade. (PTI)

  • January 27, 2021 / 08:41 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Security heightened at Singhu border where farmers are protesting against new agri laws

  • January 27, 2021 / 08:40 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Delhi Police registers seven FIRs in connection with farmers' tractor parade

    The Delhi Police registered seven FIRs in connection with the protesting farmers' tractor parade in the national capital yesterday, officials said."Three FIRs were registered in east district, three in Dwarka and one in Shahdara district," a police official said. More FIRs are expected to be registered, the police said. More FIRs are expected to be registered, the police said.
    Earlier in the day, the tractor parade meant to highlight the demands of the farmer unions dissolved into anarchy on the streets of the city as tens of thousands of protesters broke through barriers, fought with police, overturned vehicles and hoisted a religious flag from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort. According to a statement by police, 86 personnel have reported injuries in the violence. (PTI)

  • January 27, 2021 / 08:38 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s coverage of the farmers’ protest.

    The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 63rd day today.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

