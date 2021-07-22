Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Protesting farmers to march to Jantar Mantar, Delhi Police beefs up security

July 22, 2021 / 08:57 AM IST

the protest against the farm laws, said that their protest at the Jantar Mantar will continue till the end of the Monsoon Session of Parliament on August 13. This is the first time since the violence in the national capital during a tractor rally on January 26 that the authorities have granted permission to protesting farmer unions to hold a protest in the city. According to an order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, Lt Governor Anil Baijal, who is also DDMA's chairperson, has given approval for a staggered protest at Jantar Mantar by a maximum of 200 farmers every day from July 22 to August 9 between 11 am to 5 pm. Hundreds of farmers are encamped at Delhi's Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders since November 2020 with a demand that the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 be rolled back and a new law made to guarantee minimum support price (MSP) for crops. However, the government, which has held 11 rounds of formal dialogue with the protestors, has maintained that the laws are pro-farmer.

