July 22, 2021 / 08:57 AM IST

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Protesting farmers to march to Jantar Mantar, Delhi Police beefs up security

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Over 10 rounds of talks with the government have failed to break the deadlock between the Centre and farmer unions.

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Farmers protesting against the three contentious farm laws are set to hold a stir at Jantar Mantar from today under heavy security with Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal giving special permission for demonstrations by a maximum of 200 peasants till August 9. The  Samkyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmers' union which has been spearheading
the protest against the farm laws, said that their protest at the Jantar Mantar will continue till the end of the Monsoon Session of Parliament on August 13. This is the first time since the violence in the national capital during a tractor rally on January 26 that the authorities have granted permission to protesting farmer unions to hold a protest in the city. According to an order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, Lt Governor Anil Baijal, who is also DDMA's chairperson, has given approval for a staggered protest at Jantar Mantar by a maximum of 200 farmers every day from July 22 to August 9 between 11 am to 5 pm. Hundreds of farmers are encamped at Delhi's Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders since November 2020 with a demand that the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 be rolled back and a new law made to guarantee minimum support price (MSP) for crops. However, the government, which has held 11 rounds of formal dialogue with the protestors, has maintained that the laws are pro-farmer.
  • July 22, 2021 / 09:12 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Delhi: Latest visuals from Jantar Mantar ahead of farmers' protest against three farm laws

  • July 22, 2021 / 09:00 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Security beefed up at Jantar Mantar in view of farmer protest

    Security at Jantar Mantar in central Delhi has been tightened in view of a protest by farmers against the Centre's agri laws on Thursday amid the Monsoon session of Parliament, officials said. Adequate security arrangements have been made and police and paramilitary personnel deployed, they said. Jantar Mantar is a few metres away from the Parliament House where the Monsoon session is underway. A group of 200 farmers will travel to Jantar Mantar from their Singhu border demonstration site in buses with a police escort and hold protest there from 11 am to 5 pm. (PTI)

  • July 22, 2021 / 08:50 AM IST

     Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Farmer unions agree to maintain peace during protests

    The Delhi police, in a statement, said after multiple rounds of negotiations with SKM and Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, on being assured in writing that they would maintain peace and with the approval of DDMA they have been allowed to protest at Jantar Mantar with limited numbers not exceeding 200 people for SKM and six for KMSC from 11 am up to 5 pm daily. "They would be escorted to the designated location from Singhu border in buses. They have been advised to observe Covid-appropriate behaviour and social distancing," the statement said.

  • July 22, 2021 / 08:48 AM IST

     Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | DDMA order says maximum 200 farmers can stage protest

    This is the first time since the violence in the national capital during a tractor rally on January 26 that the authorities have granted permission to protesting farmer unions to hold a protest in the city. According to an order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, Lt Governor Anil Baijal, who is also DDMA's chairperson, has given approval for a staggered protest at Jantar Mantar by a maximum of 200 farmers every day from Thursday to August 9 between 11 am to 5 pm.

    "They would be conveyed by designated buses and six members of one separate group by a designated SUV on a given route under police escort subject to strict observance of Covid-appropriate behaviour (wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing, regular hand washing and use of sanitiser etc.) and compliance of all other guidelines/ instructions/SOPs issued by Government of India and Government of NCT of Delhi from time to time in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic," the order said.

  • July 22, 2021 / 08:47 AM IST

     Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Farmers protesting agri laws to start stir at Jantar Mantar

    Farmers protesting the three contentious farm laws will start holding a stir at Jantar Mantar from Thursday under heavy security with Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal giving special permission for demonstrations by a maximum of 200 peasants till August 9. A group of 200 farmers will travel to Jantar Mantar from the Singhu border in buses with a police escort and hold protests there from 11 am to 5 pm, sources in the Delhi Police told PTI.

    They said the Samkyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmers' union which has been spearheading the protest against the farm laws, has been asked to give an undertaking that all Covid norms would be followed and the stir would be peaceful.

  • July 22, 2021 / 08:44 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol's coverage of farmers' protest. Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal has given a special permission for demonstrations by a maximum of 200 peasants till August 9. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates

