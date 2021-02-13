MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
auto refresh
February 13, 2021 / 07:28 AM IST

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Agitating farmers won't return home till agreement is reached, says BKU's Rakesh Tikait

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 80th day today

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 78th day today. Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are staging a sit-in protest along Delhi borders. The protest started on November 26, 2020. The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum
Support Price (MSP) system being retained. Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming. The Supreme Court had earlier ordered a stay on the implementation of these contentious laws, hoping it will end the protest. The farm union leaders have also rejected Centre's proposal to suspend implementation of the laws for the 18 months. On January 26, the protest turned violent when some farmers deviated from a pre-decided route for their Republic Day tractor rally and clashed with police. Some protesters scaled the ramparts of the Red Fort. Several protestors and police personnel were injured in the ensuing clashes. The farmers' unions also held a 'chakka jam' on February 6 where they blocked national and state highways to protest the internet ban in areas near their agitation sites and harassment allegedly meted out to them by authorities, among other issues.
  • February 13, 2021 / 07:54 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Delhi policeman beaten up at Tikri border: Officials

    A Delhi policeman was injured after he was allegedly beaten up by some people at the Tikri border where he went on Friday to paste posters of missing farmers, officials said. The policeman, identified as Jitender Rana, is posted at Nangloi police station. He received injuries to his head and other body parts, they said.

    The policeman had gone to the protest site at Tikri border to paste posters of protesting farmers who had gone missing since the violence that broke out on Republic Day during the tractor parade rally, a senior police officer said. The injured policeman was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is undergoing treatment, he said. An FIR has been registered in the matter and an investigation is underway, he added. (PTI)

  • February 13, 2021 / 07:33 AM IST

     Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | VP Venkaiah Naidu calls for ending farmers' stir

    Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday called for moderation in the use of social media to prevent its abuse and avoid controversies so as not to hurt anyone's feelings.   His comments came in the backdrop of the government expressing "strong displeasure" over Twitter's delay in taking prompt action against accounts and hashtags spreading misinformation and provocative content about the farmers' stir.

    In an informal interaction with reporters, Naidu, who is also the Rajya Sabha chairman, called for an early resolution to the ongoing farmers agitation through talks and said extreme or maximalist positions would not help in resolving the issue. Referring to the discourse on pulling down and restoring some accounts by Twitter regarding some comments on farmers' agitation, Naidu stressed the best of way to effectively use social media without offending others is for the users to adopt the principle of moderation in content generation.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • February 13, 2021 / 07:21 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Darshan Pal, a key leader of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, a body of farmer unions leading the protest, told reporters that if the government comes up with a concrete proposal, they are ready to talk. However, Pal and Haryana BKU chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni said the government is not showing seriousness after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said they were just a "phone call away". The government may say they are just a phone call away but they should come with some proposal. Tell us time and place. We are ready; we have no problem, Pal told reporters after the mahapanchayat.

    Chaduni said, "We went 11 times earlier. We are ready to go for talks for 12th time. But the government should not crack a joke when it says it is just a phone call away, we cannot see that in reality. Pal took a dig at the PM's andolanjeevi remarks, and said, "It is such a big agitation, which is being supported from people across country, but we were dubbed as anolanjeevis.. they are saying such things in Parliament, this shows their non-seriousness. Their love is not for fellow countrymen but for big corporates, said Pal without naming anyone but directing his attack at the government. Darshan Pal said the PM has said the MSP was there, is and will remain". "But where is the MSP in Bihar, in MP," he asked.

  • February 13, 2021 / 07:19 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Protesters won't return home till agreement is reached: Tikait

    BKU's Rakesh Tikait has said the farmers protesting at Delhi's borders over the farm laws will not return home until an agreement is reached and another union leader said they are ready to talk if the Centre comes up with a proposal. It was not immediately clear if Tikait's remark at a "mahapanchayat" here was a climb down from his earlier assertion that there will be no ghar wapsi unless the laws are withdrawn. The government has been telling farmer unions to consider an option other than the complete repeal of the laws.

    Tikait also revealed plans by farmer leaders to hold meetings in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state Gujarat. Tikait said the government will have to talk with the farmer unions' committee spearheading the agitation against the laws. This agitation will continue until the Government of India talks to the committee and arrives at an agreement. Till that time, farmers will not return home, he said addressing a mahapanchayat organised by the Dalal Khap 84near the Tikri border. 

  • February 13, 2021 / 07:16 AM IST

    Good morning!

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s coverage of the farmers’ protest. The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered 80th day today. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

  • ADVERTISEMENT

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.