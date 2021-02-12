MARKET NEWS

February 12, 2021 / 08:30 AM IST

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Unions to hold 'kisan mahapanchayats' across India in coming days

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 79th day today

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 79th day today. Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are staging a sit-in protest along Delhi borders. The protest started on November 26, 2020. The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP)
system being retained. Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming. The Supreme Court had earlier ordered a stay on the implementation of these contentious laws, hoping it will end the protest. The farm union leaders have also rejected Centre's proposal to suspend implementation of the laws for the 18 months. On January 26, the protest turned violent when some farmers deviated from a pre-decided route for their Republic Day tractor rally and clashed with police. Some protesters scaled the ramparts of the Red Fort. Several protestors and police personnel were injured in the ensuing clashes. The farmers' unions also held a 'chakka jam' on February 6 where they blocked national and state highways to protest the internet ban in areas near their agitation sites and harassment allegedly meted out to them by authorities, among other issues.
  • February 12, 2021 / 08:29 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Rahul Gandhi to address farmer meetings in Rajasthan

    Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will hold farmers’ meetings during his two-day visit to Rajasthan from today. Gandhi will address the first meeting at a wholesale market in Hanumangarh's Pilibanga at 11.30 am, followed by the second meeting in Padampur in Sri Ganganagar at 3.00 pm.

    Tomorrow, he will reach Kishangarh airport and in Ajmer district and visit Tejaji temple in Sursura and hold dialogues with farmers. Later, he will interact with farmers in Rupangarh and address a farmers’ rally at Makrana in Nagaur district. (Input from PTI)

  • February 12, 2021 / 08:02 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Lok Sabha member raises concerns about SC-appointed panel seeking views on farm laws

    Lok Sabha member N K Premachandran yesterday raised concerns about a Supreme Court-appointed panel issuing a public notice seeking comments on new farm reform laws, saying it was "unfortunate" that the apex court was encroaching upon the domain of Parliament.

    Raising the matter in the House, Premachandran -- an RSP leader from Kerala -- wanted to know if the panel can seek comments on the new laws, "then what is Parliament meant for". (Input from PTI)

  • February 12, 2021 / 07:45 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Protesting unions to hold 'kisan mahapanchayats' across country in coming days

    Yesterday, protesting farmers’ leader Darshan Pal said a mahapanchayat will be held in Moadabad (Uttar Pradesh) on February 12, followed by Bahadurgarh bypass (Haryana) on February 13, Sri Ganganagar (Rajasthan) on February 18, Hanumangarh (Rajasthan) on February 19 and Silkar (Rajasthan) on February 23.

  • February 12, 2021 / 07:33 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Protesting unions to hold 'kisan mahapanchayats' across country in coming days

    The Samkyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of protesting farmer unions, yesterday announced that 'kisan mahapanchayats' will be organised across the country in the coming days against the Centre's three agricultural reform laws.

    The morcha made it clear that it will not call off the ongoing protest until its demands to repeal the laws and bring legal guarantee for minimum support price on their crops are met. (Input from PTI)

  • February 12, 2021 / 07:27 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are staging a sit-in protest along Delhi borders. The protest started on November 26, 2020.

    The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system being retained. Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming. The Centre has maintained that these reforms will benefit farmers.

  • February 12, 2021 / 07:27 AM IST

    Good morning! Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s coverage of the farmers’ protest. The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 79th day today.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

