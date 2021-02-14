MARKET NEWS

February 14, 2021 / 10:47 AM IST

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Delhi police arrests 21-year-old activist in Greta Thunberg 'toolkit' case

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 81st day today. Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are staging a sit-in protest along Delhi borders. The protest started on November 26, 2020. The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum
Support Price (MSP) system being retained. Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming. The Supreme Court had earlier ordered a stay on the implementation of these contentious laws, hoping it will end the protest. The farm union leaders have also rejected Centre's proposal to suspend implementation of the laws for the 18 months. On January 26, the protest turned violent when some farmers deviated from a pre-decided route for their Republic Day tractor rally and clashed with police. Some protesters scaled the ramparts of the Red Fort. Several protestors and police personnel were injured in the ensuing clashes. The farmers' unions also held a 'chakka jam' on February 6 where they blocked national and state highways to protest the internet ban in areas near their agitation sites and harassment allegedly meted out to them by authorities, among other issues.
  • February 14, 2021 / 10:45 AM IST

     Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Delhi Police Cyber Cell has arrested 21-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi from Bengaluru on 13th February for her alleged role in spreading 'toolkit' related to farmers protest. (ANI)

  • February 14, 2021 / 10:32 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Police has announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to arrest of 26th January Delhi violence accused Lakhbir Singh alias Lakha Sidhana. Teams of Delhi Police Crime Branch and Special Cell are conducting search operations in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi-NCR, according to ANI.

  • February 14, 2021 / 10:31 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Heavy security deployment continues at the Tikri border (Delhi-Haryana border) as farmers' protest enters the 81st day

  • February 14, 2021 / 10:11 AM IST

     Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Congress workers moving towards Sarni in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district on Saturday to protest against actor Kangana Ranaut at a film shoot site were caned by police who also used water cannons, officials said. The actor is in the crosshairs of the Congress due to her tweets on various issues, including the farmers' protests underway against the Centre's new agri marketing laws.

    This is the second day Congress workers, who want the actor to apologise for her tweets, faced police action for trying to protest at Ranaut's film shoot site, a coal handling plant of a power station. While video clips that went viral on social media showed police caning the Congress workers, Senior City Superintendent of Police Abhay Ram Choudhary denied the use of excessive force.

    After MP home minister Narottam Mishra, on Thursday, asked police to provide security to the shoot, a posse of constables have been deployed, some with firearms, an official said. The film shooting schedule in the area is set to end on February 17, he added. 

  • February 14, 2021 / 09:43 AM IST

     Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Some people agitating just for sake of protest: ML Khattar on farmers' stir

    Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said some people are agitating just for the "sake of protest" against the Centre's farm laws, which reflects their "vested political intent". He, however, said the Centre will be ready for any amendement in the laws if required. According to a statement, Khattar said this after a meeting with state MPs in New Delhi, in which their suggestions were sought for the next state budget to be presented in the Haryana assembly in March.

    Commenting on the agitation against the farm laws, Khattar said the Centre is clearly of the view that the three laws are for the benefit of farmers and will give a boost to the agricultural sector. Some people are protesting just for the sake of protest and it shows their vested political intent, the chief minister said according to the statement.  However, if through positive dialogue, any amendment in these laws is required, then the Union government will always be ready for it, the CM said, adding that he is hopeful that the issue will be resolved soon.  

  • February 14, 2021 / 09:13 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Mahatma Gandhi's granddaughter visits farmers' protest site in Ghazipur

    Mahatma Gandhi's granddaughter Tara Gandhi Bhattacharjee on Saturday visited Ghazipur on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border to extend support to the farmers' movement against the Centre's contentious farm laws, according to a BKU statement. The 84-year-old Bhattacharjee, who is also the chairperson of National Gandhi Museum, exhorted farmers to remain peaceful in their protest and urged the government to take care of the farming community. 

    She was joined by Gandhi Smarak Nidhi chairman Ramchandra Rahi, All-India Sarv Seva Sangha managing trustee Ashok Saran, Gandhi Smarak Nidhi director Sanjay Singha and National Gandhi Museum director A Annamalai. We have not come here as part of any political programme. We have come here today for the farmers, who have fed all of us our whole life, Bhattacharjee said, according to the statement by the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), the farmers union leading the protest here. (PTI)

  • February 14, 2021 / 08:37 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Delhi violence aimed at discrediting farmers' stir: Sharad Pawar

    In a veiled attack on the BJP, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday cited "complaints" to claim that people close to the ruling party were associated with the January 26 violence during a tractor rally in New Delhi, which he said was aimed at "discrediting" the stir. Speaking at an event here, Pawar slammed the Narendra Modi government for not considering the demands of the agitating farmers who have been demanding scrapping of the three contentious agri-marketing laws.

    "Farmers from Haryana, Punjab and UP have been protesting peacefully (at Delhi borders). No farmer took law into hands. One incident (of January 26) happened to discredit the ongoing agitation. Farmers were not involved. As per complaints, those associated with the violence were close to the ruling party," he alleged.

    The former Union agriculture minister said farmers have been demanding an assured minimum support price (MSP) for their produce and a legal provision for the same from the government. "The Centre should consider this demand of farmers, but it is not happening. During the Manmohan Singh government, farmers never took to streets because the government used all its might to protect their interests," he said. (PTI)

  • February 14, 2021 / 08:26 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Madhya Pradesh Congress workers clashed with police after it tried to stop their tractor rally in Sarni area of Betul. The rally was taken out in protest against actor Kangana Ranaut, who is shooting for 'Dhakad' in Sarni, for her tweets over farmers' protest. 

  • February 14, 2021 / 07:51 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said the state government is considering to enact a strict law to make protesters pay for damage to public properties during their agitations. Khattar made the remark after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament House in Delhi, a government release said on Saturday. During the meeting, the chief minister also apprised the home minister of various aspects of the ongoing farmers' agitation, it said. Khattar also discussed various other issues with Shah, it added. Responding later to a reporter's query over damage caused by rioters to government properties, Khattar said the state government is already considering to enact a strict law to recover losses from protesters.

    Read: Will bring law to claim damages from protestors, says Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

  • February 14, 2021 / 07:27 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | PM Modi's parasite reference has deeply hurt farmers: Union leaders

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi referring to farmers as parasites has deeply hurt the farming community, leaders of unions protesting against the Centre's agriculture laws said on Saturday. They also called on the farming community to respond to the diplomatic abuses with diplomatic punishment by rejecting the government. The remarks came as farmer leaders Darshan Pal, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Gurnam Singh Chaduni and Rakesh Tikait of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha held an interaction with the press at Ghazipur on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border.

    The farmer leaders also announced that on Sunday torch processions and candle marches will be organised across the country to pay homage to the soldiers who have laid down their lives in line of action and the farmers who have died during the ongoing stir on the Delhi borders since November. The event will be held from 7 pm to 8 pm, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) said in a statement. 

  • February 14, 2021 / 07:25 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Farmers would have died even while staying back home: Haryana minister

    In a controversial remark over farmers' death at various protest sites, Haryana Agriculture Minister J P Dalal on Saturday said they would have died even if they had stayed back home. Dalal made the remark in Bhiwani in response to a reporter's query over the death of 200 farmers. Had they been at their homes, they would have died there also, Dalal said. Listen to me, out of one to two lakh, do not 200 people die in six months? he asked in response. Someone is dying of a heart attack and someone after falling ill, he added. 

    Several Punjab and Haryana farmers, participating in farmers' agitation against the Centre's three farm laws at various Delhi border points, have died of different reasons including cardiac arrest. Hours after making the statement, the Haryana agriculture minister said he has seen twisted statements, attributed to him, on social media. He said wrong meaning was given to his statements. If anybody is hurt by it, I tender my apology, he said, adding he would continue to work for farmers' welfare. He said it is painful if anyone dies.

  • February 14, 2021 / 07:21 AM IST

    Good morning!

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s coverage of the farmers’ protest. The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered 81st day today. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

