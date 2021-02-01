Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Centre bent upon throttling farmers' voice by banning Internet, says Congress

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Prime Minister Modi had on Saturday said his government's offer on agri laws made to protesting farmers "still stands" and the Centre was just a "phone call away" for talks, days after violence broke out in parts of the national capital on Republic Day. In his response, BKU's Rakesh Tikait said they will honour and respect the dignity of prime minister, and added the farmers don't want the government or Parliament to "bow down to them". But at the same time, he added, they will also ensure the self-respect of farmers is protected.
During their January 26 parade, scores of protesters had stormed the Red Fort, with some of them hoisting religious flags on its ramparts. The two leaders condemned Republic Day violence and said it was unacceptable, even though they alleged it was the result of a conspiracy.