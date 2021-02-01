MARKET NEWS

February 01, 2021 / 07:39 AM IST

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Centre bent upon throttling farmers' voice by banning Internet, says Congress

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Despite an increasing number of barricades, thousands of farmers have been converging at Ghazipur on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border following a tearful Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait's impassioned appeal to protesters to bolster the stir.

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 68th day today. Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are staging a sit-in protest along Delhi borders. The protest started on November 26. The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) sy
stem being retained. Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming. The Supreme Court had earlier ordered a stay on the implementation of these contentious laws, hoping it will end the protest. The farm union leaders have also rejected Centre's proposal to suspend implementation of the laws for the 18 months. Some protesters breached barricades and clashed with police on January 26 when the farmers were staging a tractor rally in the national capital. Some also stormed the historic Red Fort. Hundreds of individuals from both, the police and protesters, were injured during the violent incident. The Delhi Police has issued notices to around 20 farmer leaders over the incident, asking why legal action should not be taken against them.
  • February 01, 2021 / 08:11 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Prime Minister Modi had on Saturday said his government's offer on agri laws made to protesting farmers "still stands" and the Centre was just a "phone call away" for talks, days after violence broke out in parts of the national capital on Republic Day. In his response, BKU's Rakesh Tikait said they will honour and respect the dignity of prime minister, and added the farmers don't want the government or Parliament to "bow down to them". But at the same time, he added, they will also ensure the self-respect of farmers is protected.

    During their January 26 parade, scores of protesters had stormed the Red Fort, with some of them hoisting religious flags on its ramparts. The two leaders condemned Republic Day violence and said it was unacceptable, even though they alleged it was the result of a conspiracy. 

  • February 01, 2021 / 08:00 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | BS Hooda convenes CLP meet to discuss farmers', other issues

    Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday called a Congress Legislature Party meeting here on February 3 to discuss the farmers' issue and other matters concerning the state. He also said that the Congress wants to bring a no-confidence motion against the BJP-JJP government in the next assembly session because the dispensation "has lost the trust of the people as well as some MLAs". Hooda, who is the leader of opposition in the state, said in a statement that the farmers' agitation against Centre's new farm laws "has become a mass movement..."

    The previous CLP held in December had passed a resolution in support of farmers protesting against the Centre's three agricultural laws. "The people of the state are completely disenchanted with the BJP-JJP government and this is why the motion of no confidence, which will be brought by the Congress during the next assembly session, becomes all the more important. Through the no-confidence motion, the public will know which MLA stands with the government and which MLA is with the farmers," he said.

  • February 01, 2021 / 07:47 AM IST

     Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Took political support for farmers' movement only after democracy was mocked: Rakesh Tikait

    The Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) had not allowed political parties in the movement against new central farm laws but took political support "only after democracy was mocked" at protest sites, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said Sunday. Tikait made the remark as hundreds of farmers reached a key protest site on the Delhi-Meerut highway in Ghazipur on the national capital's border with Uttar Pradesh where they danced to upbeat tunes, creating a festive atmosphere as more supporters continued to pour in.

    Security measures were strengthened with multi-layer barricading that included iron and concrete structures, while barbed wires also came up on both sides of the highway stretch that has become the BKU's camping site since November 28 last year in a major farmers' stir over three new farm laws of the Centre. In response to a question, Tikait said, the Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) had not allowed political parties to enter the movement because our movement is apolitical. Support from political parties was taken only after democracy was mocked over the protests. But still, politicians are kept away from the stage of farmers' protest. (PTI)

  • February 01, 2021 / 07:34 AM IST

     Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Government bent upon throttling farmers' voice by banning Internet: Congress

    The Congress on Sunday alleged that the government was hell bent upon throttling the voice of farmers by imposing a ban on Internet at their agitation sites. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the government has shut the Internet in order to crush the farmers' agitation and demanded its restoration, saying students were suffering ahead of their exams along with the common people.

    Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury alleged, "The BJP government is hell bent upon throttling and thwarting the agitation of the farmers much to the ignominy of democracy. Government is imposing a ban on Internet connection in and around the places of agitation." "I do strongly oppose this kind of tyranny of this government against our food-givers. Shame BJP, Shame Shame," he tweeted. "The BJP government is afraid of drops of tears, the might of tears from the farmers' eyes sent a shock wave to the BJP party who are well adept of shedding crocodile tears in every opportune moment," he claimed.

  • February 01, 2021 / 07:32 AM IST

     Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Agriculture Minister not giving correct facts on farm bills: Sharad Pawar

    NCP president Sharad Pawar said on Sunday that Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar is not bringing out "correct facts" on the three farm bills. His reaction came after Tomar expressed dismay over Pawar's tweets criticising the farm laws, saying they were a mix of "ignorance and misinformation", and hoped that the veteran leader will change his stand after knowing the "facts".

    In a series of late-night tweets in Hindi, Pawar said, "@nstomar ji is not bringing out correct facts before people. He has been assuring that the new laws will not affect the mandis but farmers unions are of opinion that the provisions under law favour rival companies." "Under the new laws, farmers can sell their produce outside mandis but have no protection of MSP when they sell their produce to private buyers. This is what the protesting farmers have been saying since the beginning. It has not been assured that farmers will get the right price from the corporate sector in long term."

  • February 01, 2021 / 07:29 AM IST

     Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Despite increasing number of barricades thousands converge at Ghazipur

    Despite an increasing number of barricades, thousands of farmers have been converging at Ghazipur on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border following a tearful Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait's impassioned appeal to protesters to bolster the stir. The tide of the over two-month protest against the farm laws, which had lost its sheen after the violence in Delhi during the tractors parade on Republic day, appears to have regained momentum as is evident from the increased number of tents set up at the protest site.

    Many protesters waited for hours to talk to Tikait or take a selfie with him as the farmer leader remained busy meeting his supporters and talking to the media.
    A Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) member said Tikait has been sleeping only for around three hours a day for the last three days. "He had complained of blood pressure issues, but is doing fine now," the member said.

  • February 01, 2021 / 07:27 AM IST

    Good morning! Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s coverage of the farmers’ protest. The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 68th day today.
    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

