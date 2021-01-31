MARKET NEWS

January 31, 2021 / 10:23 AM IST

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Govt shouldn’t implicate innocent farmers, else their agitation will grow: Azad

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 67th day today.

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 67th day today. Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are staging a sit-in protest along Delhi borders. The protest started on November 26. The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) sy
stem being retained. Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming. The Supreme Court had earlier ordered a stay on the implementation of these contentious laws, hoping it will end the protest. The farm union leaders have also rejected Centre's proposal to suspend implementation of the laws for the 18 months. Some protesters breached barricades and clashed with police on January 26 when the farmers were staging a tractor rally in the national capital. Some also stormed the historic Red Fort. Hundreds of individuals from both, the police and protesters, were injured during the violent incident. The Delhi Police has issued notices to around 20 farmer leaders over the incident, asking why legal action should not be taken against them.
  • January 31, 2021 / 10:23 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | More farmers heading towards Delhi borders from Punjab

    After briefly appearing to be fizzling out following the Republic Day violence in Delhi, the farmers' stir against the agriculture reform laws yesterday seemed to be reviving with more of farmers groups heading to the national capital from various parts of Punjab. Various farmer leaders had claimed yesterday that with more farmer groups marching towards Delhi, there would be a record gathering of peasants and farm labourers on the borders of Delhi by February 2. (Input from PTI)

  • January 31, 2021 / 09:48 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Govt shouldn’t implicate innocent farmers else their agitation would grow: Azad

    Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad yesterday asked the government to not implicate innocent farmers in the Red Fort incident otherwise their agitation would spread further, even as he condemned the January 26 violence and vandalism at the monument. Stating this at an all-party meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Azad said the government should catch the real culprits behind the incident.

    He said the government has already committed a "mistake" by not sending to a standing or a select committee the three farm sector bills before they were passed into laws, triggering protest by farmers. "I urge the government not to commit another mistake by implicating innocent farmer leaders. If they do so then the agitation will spread," he told the meeting. (Input from PTI)

  • January 31, 2021 / 09:07 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | In this tweet from news agency ANI: Visuals from Ghazipur at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border.

  • January 31, 2021 / 08:41 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | New farm reform laws will undercut MSP procurement, Mandi system: Sharad Pawar

    Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president and former union minister Sharad Pawar yesterday said the new farm reform laws brought by the Centre will adversely impact the Minimum Support Price (MSP) procurement and weaken the 'Mandi' system. Pawar said in a series of tweets that the MSP mechanism should be strengthened further.

    The new farm laws curtail the powers of Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMCs or 'Mandis' in common parlance) regarding collection of levy and fees from traders, dispute resolution, agri-trade licensing and regulation of e-trading, he said.

    Read more here

  • January 31, 2021 / 08:14 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | In this tweet from news agency ANI: Visuals of the security deployment at Delhi's Singhu border amid farmers' protest.

  • January 31, 2021 / 07:44 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Government's 'efforts' to crush farmers' stir has only strengthened them: RLD's Jayant Chaudhary

    Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) National Vice President Jayant Chaudhary yesterday alleged that the government's "efforts" to crush the farmers' movement has only strengthened their unity. "The farmers' stir would not be called off unless the three farm laws are repealed," Chaudhary told reporters at Mathura's Bajna town.

    He alleged that "after efforts of the government to crush farmers' agitation, unity of farmers has further strengthened." Later, addressing a Kisan Mahapanchayat at Morki Inter College in Bajna, he called on farmers to use "Vote Ki Chot (their franchise)" to foil what he called the evil design of the state government. (Input from PTI)

  • January 31, 2021 / 07:29 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Let government tell why it can't repeal farm reform laws, we will not let it bow its head: Tikait

    BKU leader Rakesh Tikait yesterday asked the Centre to explain to farmers why it does not want to repeal the three farm laws, while promising it that they will not let the government bow its head before the world.

    Tikait appeared to make the conciliatory offer to the government amid swelling support for farmers' stir with hundreds of villagers pouring in at the key protest site, Gazipur's UP Gate on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border. (Input from PTI)

  • January 31, 2021 / 07:24 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are staging a sit-in protest along Delhi borders. The protest started on November 26.

    The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system being retained. Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming. The Centre has maintained that these reforms will benefit farmers.

  • January 31, 2021 / 07:23 AM IST

    Good morning! Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s coverage of the farmers’ protest. The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 67th day today.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

