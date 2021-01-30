MARKET NEWS

January 30, 2021 / 07:57 AM IST

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: BKU (Lok Shakti) relaunches stir, relocates to Ghazipur border

stem being retained. Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming. The Supreme Court had earlier ordered a stay on the implementation of these contentious laws, hoping it will end the protest. The farm union leaders have also rejected Centre's proposal to suspend implementation of the laws for the 18 months. Some protesters breached barricades and clashed with police on January 26 when the farmers were staging a tractor rally in the national capital. Some also stormed the historic Red Fort. Hundreds of individuals from both, the police and protesters, were injured during the violent incident. The Delhi Police has issued notices to around 20 farmer leaders over the incident, asking why legal action should not be taken against them.
  • January 30, 2021 / 07:57 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | BKU (Lok Shakti) relaunches stir against farm reform laws, relocates to Ghazipur border

    Peeved over developments at the Ghazipur border site of farmers' protest, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Lok Shakti) yesterday relaunched its stir over the new farm laws, just a day after it had announced withdrawing its protest in Noida.

    BKU (Lok Shakti) chief Thakur Sheoraj Singh Bhati called on the union's supporters, who were camping at the Dalit Prerna Sthal in Noida, to now reach Ghazipur border, where BKU members are staying put. (Input from PTI)

  • January 30, 2021 / 07:53 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are staging a sit-in protest along Delhi borders. The protest started on November 26.

    The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system being retained. Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming. The Centre has maintained that these reforms will benefit farmers.

  • January 30, 2021 / 07:53 AM IST

    Good morning! Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s coverage of the farmers’ protest. The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 66th day today.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

