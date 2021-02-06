MARKET NEWS

February 06, 2021 / 08:01 AM IST

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: No 'chakka jam' in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand; farmer unions ask protestors to be peaceful

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Farmer unions on have announced countrywide 'chakka jam' on February 6 when they would block national and state highways between 12 pm and 3 pm to protest the internet ban in areas near their agitation sites, harassment allegedly meted out to them by authorities, and other issues.

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 73rd day today. Farmer unions have announced a countrywide 'chakka jam' on February 6 when they would block national and state highways between 12 pm and 3 pm to protest the internet ban in areas near their agitation sites, harassment allegedly meted out to them by the
authorities and other issues. Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are staging a sit-in protest along Delhi borders. The protest started on November 26. The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system being retained. Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming. The Supreme Court had earlier ordered a stay on the implementation of these contentious laws, hoping it will end the protest. The farm union leaders have also rejected Centre's proposal to suspend implementation of the laws for the 18 months. On January 26, the protest turned violent when some farmers deviated from a pre-decided route for their Republic Day tractor rally and clashed with police. Some protesters scaled the ramparts of the Red Fort. Several protestors and police personnel were injured in the ensuing clashes.
  • February 06, 2021 / 08:16 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Heavy deployment of police personnel at the Red Fort as a preventive measure to dispel actions resulting from calls for 'Chakka Jam'.

  • February 06, 2021 / 08:12 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Samyukta Kisan Morcha, the united front of farmers, has issued a set of guidelines for the 'chakka jam' that will take place on February 6. The union has clarified that no roads will be blocked in the Delhi NCR region. They have also made it clear that they only wish for a peaceful demonstration. "We also appeal to the public to join in, at 3 pm to express their support and solidarity with our anna data," read the bulletin issued by the union.

    Here are all the guidelines issued:

    1. Only national and state highways across the country will be jammed from 12 noon to 3 pm.

    2. Emergency and essential services like ambulance, school bus, etc. will not be stopped.

    3. Chakka jam will remain completely peaceful and non-violent. Protesters have been asked not to indulge in any conflict with the government official or ordinary citizens. Read the full story here...

  • February 06, 2021 / 07:55 AM IST

     Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Budget is another 'assault' on farmers, they will have to pay more for petrol-diesel: Rahul Gandhi

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday attacked the government over its Budget, saying it was another "assault" on farmers after the farm laws as they will have to spend more for petrol-diesel and no financial assistance will be given to them. "In Modi's crony-centric budget, farmers will have to pay more for petrol-diesel and no financial assistance will be given to them. After being crushed by the three anti-agriculture laws, another assault on the country's 'annadaatas'," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

    Earlier, in another tweet, the former Congress chief said, "Modi's crony centric budget means -- Jawans facing Chinese aggression in extreme conditions will get no support. India's defenders betrayed." Read more here...

  • February 06, 2021 / 07:50 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Extensive barricading measures undertaken at Ghazipur border with water cannon vehicles deployed. Visuals from Delhi border.

  • February 06, 2021 / 07:46 AM IST

     Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Farmers at Ghazipur plant flowers in response to 'iron nails'

    Farmers at Ghazipur on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border have planted flower saplings along a road stretch, saying it was their response to "iron nails" fixed in the area by the police. Stringent security measures like multi-layered barricading, concertina wires, had come up along with iron nails cemented on roads around the protest site in the wake of the January 26 violence in Delhi. Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said, "The police had fixed iron nails for farmers but we have decided to plant flowers for them."

    Rows of marigold flowers have come up near the barricading only in a "symbolic gesture" but a relatively bigger plantation drive was underway on a road stretch nearby, BKU media in-charge Dharmendra Malik said. "A flower garden is being created on the Delhi-Dabur Tiraha road. This will cover the dirt lying on road stretches, and also emanate fragrance and improve the environment around," Malik said. Farmers, who are getting the flower saplings from nearby nurseries, said they were on the path of "peaceful" demonstration.

  • February 06, 2021 / 07:32 AM IST

     Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | The Delhi Police on Friday asked Google and some social media giants to provide information about email ids, URLs and certain social media accounts related to the creators of a "toolkit shared by teen climate activist Greta Thunberg and others on Twitter in connection with the farmers' protest.

    The Cyber Cell unit of the Delhi Police had on Thursday lodged an FIR against "pro-Khalistan" creators of the "toolkit" for waging a "social, cultural and economic war against the Government of India". Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Cell) Anyesh Roy said a letter has been written to Google and other entities seeking information from them about people who created these accounts and uploaded these documents including the toolkit on social media. Police said they have sought details about the email ids, domain URLs and certain social media accounts mentioned in the "toolkit". Continue reading...

  • February 06, 2021 / 07:26 AM IST

     Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Govt directs Delhi Police to ensure foolproof security at key installations in national capital

    Ahead of a planned 'chakka jam' by agitating farmers in several parts of the country, the Centre has directed the Delhi Police to ensure foolproof security at all key installations in the national capital to prevent any 'January 26 Red Fort-like incident', official sources said. The Delhi Police has been instructed to use minimum force, but also told that those endangering the safety of the security personnel should be dealt with sternly, sources said.

    These instructions were given at a high level meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and attended by NSA Ajit Doval, city Commissioner of Police S N Shrivastava among others on Thursday,  official sources said on Friday. The Delhi Police has been directed to ensure foolproof security at places of national significance like the Parliament, the India Gate, sources said. (PTI)

  • February 06, 2021 / 07:24 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Congress extends support to 'chakka jam' called by farmer unions

    The Congress on Friday extended support to the countrywide 'chakka jam' called by farmer unions on February 6, saying party workers will stand shoulder to shoulder with farmers in their protest. The Congress also hit out at Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, who defended the three new farm laws and criticised the Opposition while speaking in Rajya Sabha. Whatever the agriculture minister said was "not only totally bereft of facts" but also "grossly objectionable", the party claimed.

    Farmer unions on Monday had announced 'chakka jam' on February 6 when they would block national and state highways for three hours in protest against the internet ban in areas near their agitation sites, harassment allegedly meted out to them by authorities, and other issues. Congress general secretary (organisation), K C Venugopal, said the party fully supports the farmers' movement and appeals to the government to climb down from the "high horse of false and misplaced pride", and accede to the justified demands of the farmers by repealing the three farm laws.

  • February 06, 2021 / 07:23 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Delhi Police tightens security at border points, monitors social media

    After the Republic Day violence, the Delhi Police has deployed additional measures, including tightening security and intensifying vigil at the city's border points, to deal with any situation emerging out of the proposed 'chakka jam' on Saturday by farmers protesting the Centre's new farm laws, officials said. Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava also held a meeting with senior officers of the force and reviewed the security arrangements on Friday. The police will also be monitoring content on the social media to keep a watch on those spreading rumours against the force, officials said.

    Farmer unions announced countrywide 'chakka jam' on February 6 when they would block national and state highways between 12 pm and 3 pm to protest the internet ban in areas near their agitation sites, harassment allegedly meted out to them by authorities, and other issues. Elaborating about the security arrangements for the proposed 'chakka jam', Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal on Friday said in view of the violence that took place on January 26, adequate security arrangements have been put in place by the Delhi Police at the borders so that miscreants are not able enter the national capital. 

  • February 06, 2021 / 07:20 AM IST

    Good morning!
    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage of the farmers' protests in India. The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 73rd day today. Stay tuned for the latest news and developments on the same.

